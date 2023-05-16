How would you rate episode 6 of

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You (TV 2) ?

©Kenjiro Hata, Shogakukan/ Tonikawa Committee

OK, so this is exactly what I was talking about last week. Now we have roughly half an episode focused on these two characters sharing a bath, despite being married for a couple of months. I suppose this confirms that they haven't slept together or seen each other naked, despite previous scenes strongly implying otherwise. Don't get me wrong, this episode was cute and had genuinely funny moments. It feels odd that those moments could only occur after all the buildup leading to this bath scene. I suppose I'll take the level of comfort they displayed in this episode as the new baseline moving forward. There's nothing inherently wrong with a relationship lacking physical intimacy. However, my main concern stems from the writing inconsistencies regarding how intimate the author wants these two characters to be, both on-screen and through implication.

Having said that, witnessing these two share a bath under the moonlight and express their love for each other will never cease to be interesting. I particularly appreciate the part where Nasa acknowledges Tsukasa's more reserved nature compared to his own and recognizes that she may not always express the feelings she thinks she does. Each person has a unique way of demonstrating that someone holds a special place in their heart, and it's crucial to consider that. However, because individuals differ, sometimes an extra dose of reassurance can help, regardless of how long a couple has been together and how much they've been through together. In a world teeming with diverse individuals undergoing constant change, it's comforting to know that one of the few things that may remain constant is the profound connection between two human beings. This honeymoon has been a nice detour that our central couple undoubtedly deserved. As they return home, I'm curious to know what the next major hurdle in their relationship will be.

Rating:

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.