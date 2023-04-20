How would you rate episode 1 of

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You (TV 2) ?

How would you rate episode 2 of

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You (TV 2) ?

©Kenjiro Hata, Shogakukan/ Tonikawa Committee

One of my favorite married couples is back! Although I didn't watch the first season of Tonikawa when it initially aired, I was able to marathon it just in time to catch season two, and I'm glad that I did. Considering the laid-back and casual tone of the series, season one was perfect for marathoning. Now that we have the main cast established, and the married life of the main characters is stronger than ever, where do we go next?

Based on the opening, there's a good reason to assume that this season might focus more on introducing new characters to expand the world while also getting a bit more into Tsukasa's mysterious backstory. There were many hints in season one that she is definitely more than just an average 16-year-old girl. If I had to guess, I would say that she's probably immortal and might have lived for at least the past hundred years, given her vast knowledge of history and culture. However, even if that ends up being the case, it still wouldn't explain her initial interest in getting into a relationship with Nasa.

I'm curious about this because the relationship between Tsukasa and Nasa is probably one of the most unapologetically sweet relationships I have seen in quite some time. The most these two have dealt with, as far as relationship issues go, is that sometimes one of them can get too carried away with expressing how much they love the other. If that is the worst of your relationship, then I think you're doing something right or got extremely lucky in life. Episode one very much focused on that type of humor and tone, while episode two focused a bit more on introducing wacky side characters like Nasa's cousin and old teacher. The running joke about him being a high schooler who REALLY wants to look like a Yakuza member was great and already funnier than many gags from season one.

Meanwhile, the introduction of the teacher was sweet. I like the idea that our main couple's relationship might inspire people to go out and find love that they otherwise didn't think they could. I also really like the presentation, which seems more refined compared to the first season, with slightly added detail to the characters and more vibrant colors that make everything look a little less washed out. I do worry about how the structure could potentially lead to episodes that are difficult to talk about, but I'll cross that bridge when we get to it. For now, I just want to enjoy the wholesome ride.

Rating:

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.