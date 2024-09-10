How would you rate episode 10 of

This episode leaves me with a burning question: Was this a good episode or simply a good episode in comparison to the low standards the anime has set? Even reflecting on it now, it's hard to say. However, it's safe to say that what we got this week is far better than what we're used to.

On the most basic level, this episode is all about furthering Horyang's story that we set up last week. The big man has learned of his friend's location and is determined to reunite with him. This episode also goes out of its way to fill a plot hole from last week: Why Horyang feared bringing the team along. The fact that Cassano was making himself so easy to find was suspicious given how he'd been hiding for years. No matter how excited Horyang was to reunite with his friend, something about the whole situation just screams trap.

If nothing else, this episode makes it clear that Horyang's hunch was right on the money. However, who's behind it—along with the purpose of said trap—remains unclear. A lot of this has to do with the chaos added by Khun's team's involvement. They're searching for Cassano for their own reasons and end up battling both Horyang and Cassano over the course of the episode.

On the other side of the story, we have Bam dealing with the fact that he's let Horyang go into a dangerous situation all alone. On one hand, Bam understands the idea of not wanting to drag your friends into danger, so he wants to respect Horyang's choice. On the other, Bam also knows what it's like to lose a friend—letting a friend die while he has the power to stop it weighs upon him. Eventually, it's the latter idea that wins out and Bam heads out after Horyang, with the others in the group trying to find a way to chase after. It's a good character-building moment for Bam, showing the battle between who he was and currently is.

In the end, all this works to set up a strong climax for the season as a whole: the reunion between Bam and Khun. With both soon to be in the same place, how will the two react to the encounter, especially in the midst of the Cassano chaos? What about Rachael as she sits back with half of Khun's team? For the first time since the season premiere, I'm excited for next week.

