Tower of God: Return of the Prince (TV 2)

Tower of God Season 2: Return of the Prince

Tower of God Season 2: Workshop Battle

Here's a question for the ages. Does this episode count as a season finale? Technically, this is the last episode of. However, there will be an episode next week whenbegins. Is that a new “season” even with the words “Season 2” in both titles? I'm going to go with “yes” on this one. I believe that the “Season 2” in the title is a holdover from the Webtoon's naming sense and is not related to actual TV seasons. (In the Webtoon, the second season lasts 337 chapters and we're at Chapter 56.)

Of course, as a season finale, this episode isn't exactly a good one. The action climax happens off-screen, most of the focus is spent on setting up the next arc, and it even ends suddenly in the middle of a scene. It's not even a cliffhanger. Bam just sees someone random being chased and it cuts to black. (It's a baffling place to stop the show, honestly.)

However, as a normal episode, this one isn't half bad. It does a decent job of moving all the pieces to where they need to be and even has a decent theme: dealing with your inferiorities. Ja Wangnan feels that he and the team aren't capable of winning the workshop battle not without Bam and Horyang. While he wants to save the pair from their entanglement with FUG, he simply believes, to his massive frustration, that Khun will have a better chance of doing that without them.

Khun, for his part, is unaccustomed to leading a team of, to be frank, average rankers. He's been managing the best of the best and doesn't have a real grasp on what “normal” actually is. Not demanding the impossible and providing the right amount of rest and mental care is not something he's really had to consider before. And despite his calm exterior, it really is getting to him.

The other members of the team have similar insecurities. Miseng is worried that she'll lose two more people she cares about—just like she did her parents—if she's not strong enough. Goseng, on the other hand, is worried their plans (the ones she helped put together) aren't up to snuff, tempted to use an AI to make them better. Meanwhile, Yihwa has locked herself in a room, beating herself up as she attempts to master her powers knowing she is a liability when she should be the team's powerhouse.

But despite all their mental hangups, the fact remains that they underestimate themselves. They have solid teamwork and are more a family than a group of friends. Together, they are way more than the sum of their parts. In fact, the fact that the other rankers look down on them may be their greatest advantage. After all, if someone lowers their guard, it gives you the perfect target to strike.

To end things off, here are my thoughts on the season overall: It was a letdown to the point where I honestly hope it doesn't get weekly reviews next season. The visual quality has sunk through the floor and pacing issues have plagued the writing. I don't doubt that this anime could get back on track but I have problems believing it will as it heads directly into a new season without any breaks.

