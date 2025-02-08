How would you rate episode 5 of

Übel Blatt?

So I think it's obvious what the problem with Übel Blatt 's sub-par anime version is now, and it's the slapdash approach to adaptation taken by director Takashi Naoya . In his interview with ANN, published on the day this episode streamed, he states “I believe that, ideally, it's best to stick to the original work without adding any unnecessary personal interpretation,” and “I try to make myself as invisible as possible, to remove myself from the process, and to avoid interfering with the work.” Considering the way that anime often slavishly adapts manga page to screen, this isn't an unusual approach within the industry. However, Naoya also says “For Übel Blatt , it was necessary to drop some scenes and re-edit the story,” and “we decided to remove the erotic elements and proceed without them.”

Again, it's understandable for a director and production committee to want their adaptation to reach as wide an audience as possible, which may necessitate softening the harder edges of certain stories. Übel Blatt 's first few volumes are renowned for featuring particularly unpleasant scenes of sexual violence, of the kind unlikely to be permitted to be broadcast on television or streamed on services like Amazon Prime Video . Unfortunately, what appears to have happened here is that they've excised the entirety of Übel Blatt Volume 0, which reportedly introduces many important characters, establishing their relationships and motivations, while also explaining protagonist Köinzell's backstory. Important material, one would think?

There has to be some middle ground that removes the sexual violence while keeping essential plot and character information intact, which would have gone a long way increasing the show's intelligibility. As it is, this version of Übel Blatt , sans context, is an incomprehensible abomination that treats its audience with disdain. Why bother to explain who all these people are, and how they know Köinzell? Just why is Köinzell named “The Hero of Borderlands” anyway? What did he do to earn that title? Who the hell is this dude Rozen who prominently appears in this episode, agonizing over Köinzell's words when it doesn't seem they've ever interacted on screen? Rozen seems like an interesting guy, sublimating his obvious disdain for the Seven Heroes, agreeing to act as their shield if only for the sake of the kingdom's stability.

Landgrave Schtemwölech, who we meet for the first time this episode, has at least been built up as a bad guy via the actions of his minion Fargo. He's built up a massive fortress around his castle, aided by the townspeople of Mollan, at one point arrogantly proclaiming that “all of this exists to protect me.” We're left in little doubt that he's a major asshole who deserves pointy retribution at the end of Köinzell's blades. But what does Schtemwölech mean when he comments that Rozen's Knights of the Seven Spears are merely “Glenn's private army”? Who the hell is Glenn? Are we supposed to know this? Übel Blatt so rarely bothers to explain anything that it's hard to know if certain information is supposed to be deliberately with-held from the viewer or not.

Much of the episode's first half is an aerial battle between Schtemwölech's dragonriders and Köinzell and his pals on Acht's flying beast. It looks like it should be more exciting than it is. The obvious stylistic differences between our hand-drawn main characters and the antagonist dragonriders' CG is too jarring. Schtemwölech's enormous magical doomsday weapon “Dragon's Maw” is hilariously edgy, with all of the random blades sticking out of its massive prow. It fires an apocalyptic magical laser beam that somehow Köinzell is able to counter – something about it being “black fairy energy.” Ok, whatever. Köinzell basically has indestructible multi-purpose plot armor.

Köinzell's group infiltrate Schtemwölech's castle only to find a confused and emotional Geranpen waiting for them. Geranpen is one of the most frustrating characters in all of anime. Not only is his exaggerated campness on the wrong side of offensive stereotyping, but he swings from admitting his “big bro” Fargo is an evil, innocent family-slaughtering monster, to believing the pathetic lies he uses to justify his actions. Although he helps Köinzell's group disguise themselves as sacrificial maidens (including dolling Köinzell up in some handily-available makeup), as soon as Fargo appears, he ignores all of the dead- eyed murderer's red flags, and blows his friends' cover. At least he gets stabbed through the back for his idiocy. Was I not supposed to cheer here? Who cares? These characters are written as idiots who deserve everything they get.

At least Übel Blatt 's soundtrack is decent, I enjoy the dramatic classical music during the climactic scenes. While I continue to dislike the art style for the character designs, the backgrounds are evocative and interesting, with very angular buildings and a dark, bluish color scheme that fits the story's grim yet fantastical tone. I wish these positive aspects were in service of a better production, however.

I'll sign off with another quote from director Naoya himself. When asked what his favorite upcoming part of his adaptation was, he advised “I think it's better to read it in the manga.” You've hit the nail on the head, sir.

