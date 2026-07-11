Unanswered//Butterfly: Sword Art Online Anime Film Review

Unanswered//Butterfly: Sword Art Online is far from the first anime to be released as a video game extra—in this case, the Echoes of Aincrad Ultimate Edition. However, rather than an extra episode or OVA, Unanswered//Butterfly is a full-on feature film that clocks in at just under two hours in length.

At its core, Unanswered//Butterfly has a fantastic hook. The heretical-seeming idea of series hero Kirito massacring people in the early days of Sword Art Online is more than enough to get any fan invested. Moreover, the idea of telling the story not from Kirito's viewpoint but from that of two new characters—a pair out for revenge on the Black Swordsman—is likewise compelling. Unfortunately, the application of these ideas is a mixed bag at best.

On the positive side, Rex, the first of our characters to go out to kill Kirito, is an interesting character from top to bottom. Due to an error with how the NerveGear interacts with his brain, he is unable to attack—leaving him only able to use a shield for defense. This weakness weighs upon him—as does his reliance on Emirun, a 14-year-old whom he tutored in the real world. He is serious and goal-oriented—which clashes with Emirun's immature and flighty personality. He also has more than a few layers of hidden depths that completely change how we view his character over the course of the film—making him the movie's stand-out character.

Emirun, on the other hand, is completely unsuited for her role in the plot—i.e., as a young woman driven to get revenge on a man by killing him. Her flighty, impulsive nature is taken to an insane extreme. In the span of just a few minutes, she goes from depressed and angry at the murder of her friends during their funeral to throwing a childish tantrum in response to another player's provocations. This is followed immediately by her enjoying herself, chowing down on food and fangirling out at a concert. Over the course of the film, her constantly jumping from one emotional extreme to another is exhausting at best, annoying at worst. And while her ability to bounce back easily is a key facet of her character—and one acknowledged by the plot—she is so rarely focused on revenge that her main goal seems secondary.

Her personality also gives the film an uneven tone. While fun and silly things do happen in Sword Art Online, at this point in the story, the situation is relatively dire. The survivors are still figuring out the best way to clear floors, people continue to die in sizable numbers, and PKers have begun their murder sprees. But Emirun often treats Sword Art Online like the game it was supposed to be rather than the life-or-death struggle it actually is. The film itself plays along with this—with the music and direction emphasizing the fun to the point that I can't help but wonder whether this aspect of the movie is meant as a kind of commercial for the attached game.

As for the main pair of Sword Art Online heroes, Asuna plays the role of Emirun and Rex's mentor—training them in the more advanced aspects of the game. However, little does she know that the person they are out to kill is Kirito. And, at the same time, she herself is hunting Kirito, trying to understand why the person she has gotten to know more than any other has become a murderer.

Meanwhile, the Kirito we catch glimpses of is not himself. He is always on edge, his eyes wild as he looks at those he meets, the orange criminal icon hovering above his head. It serves as a scarlet letter of sorts, leaving him isolated from society as other players flee from him while the system itself prevents him from entering towns. Viewing him from the outside, he's legitimately intimidating, and the mystery of his sudden fall keeps the film engaging throughout.

The other issue with the film is visual. Now, to be clear, this is not a dig at the animation team. While it's odd at first glance that this film was done by Polygon Pictures rather than Sword Art Online's usual studio A-1 Pictures , the 3DCG animation fits this VR world well, and the fight scenes range from adequate to absolutely awesome.

The actual problem lies in the characters. Emirun's character design (along with the Echoes of Aincrad characters) clashes with those of the returning and background characters. The two-tone nature of her hair, the flower accessories she wears, and even the colors of her armor do not match the established visual aesthetic of the early days of Sword Art Online. It breaks the world's immersion in an odd way, as she clearly doesn't belong there.

On the music side, the general soundtrack is passable, and the insert song , "Reach for the Rainbow" by Iori (Kato Leia) and Lala (Rina), is good enough to sell the idol characters.

All in all, I like what Unanswered//Butterfly is trying to do more than what it actually does. Emirun is so out of place both visually and in personality that it undercuts the story the film is attempting to tell. On the other hand, Rex is an interesting character to add to the chaos of Sword Art Online, and the entire mystery surrounding Kirito's murderous turn keeps viewer investment in the plot high—especially if you're a long-time fan.