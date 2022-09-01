How would you rate episode 7 of

Uncle From Another World ?

Starting off the back half of the season, we finally meet our third and final main heroine: Alicia. While this is the first time she's appeared in the foreground of Uncle's story, she's been in the background for a lot of it (and you can even go back and catch glimpses of her in previous episodes).

What's interesting about Alicia is how she differs from the other heroines in the story. Both Elf and Mabel have personality issues that prevent them from forming a closer relationship with Uncle. Elf is unable to admit her true feelings to him and act accordingly while Mabel is too lazy/self-centered to put in the work. Alicia, on the other hand, has no such hang ups. She's nice and outgoing—willing to put a person's actions before their looks.

The reason she is unable to get closer to Uncle is due to his own insecurities, not hers. Uncle has trouble admitting when he makes mistakes—even to himself. (I mean, just look at how he reacts to Takafumi calling him out on his failure to use Golden Axe tactics in a real battle.) The fact that Alicia saw him reconstruct the barrier (which implies he was the one to destroy it) makes him panic and erase her memories. While she and her companions would gladly accept him in their party—they do twice in the episode, after all—the fact that he has no issue resetting their relationship to zero means they could very well be eternally locked at the new acquaintance stage.

Of course, just because memories are erased doesn't mean that things didn't happen—which has had some unforeseen consequences. With Uncle removed from the equation, it appears that Alicia and friends defeated the goblin hordes single handedly—even if they can't remember what happened specifically. Is it any wonder people started calling her “The Hero”? Now she's being sent on missions way above her paygrade and even she is unaware of her own limitations. Hopefully, she'll keep running into Uncle when things get tough—though if he keeps erasing her memory after each time, I fear we'll all be in for some serious emotional damage.

The other half of the episode shifts focus back to the other big relationship in the anime—that of Fujimiya and Takafumi. After seeing what appears to be Fujimiya being aggressively hit on, Uncle gives Takafumi full used of his magic powers to save her. Even though the impetus is a misunderstanding, Takafumi's newly gained powers give him confidence he has never had before—greatly weakening his personal filter when it comes to expressing his feelings. He outright states how beautiful he finds Fujimiya to be along with the insecurity he feels at the idea of Fujimiya with other guys and isn't afraid to basically play superhero for her. And unsurprisingly, Fujimiya is down with it—especially as his attempted heroics in the past are what made her like him in the first place. And in this state, he is able to understand (perhaps for the first time) that she might actually be interested in him romantically. Of course, as absolute power corrupts absolutely, he immediately probes Fujimiya's friend for information on all the men interested in her with the intent of crushing them.

Honestly, this is one of my favorite episodes of the show so far. Not only do we get our introduction to our final heroine, but also get to see why exactly Fujimiya would be in love with a guy like Takafumi. While he's an oblivious nerd most of the time, he will rise to the occasion to protect those he cares about—superpowers or no.

Random Thoughts:

• Elf tries to act proper in front of others so its great to see her do something silly like pick up her necklace with her feet.

• I wonder if the fantasy world really has a destined hero or not. It could just be that anyone who is strong enough is called a “hero.”

• Real talk though, erasing other people's memories without their consent is by far the evilest thing Uncle has done.

• “To modern people, being without your smartphone is like trying to play a game without a controller” ...ouch.

• Seeing Fujimiya's bother and her younger self makes me want to see what her parents look like.

• Fujimiya's brother is not impressed by old man YouTubers.

• Boy, Takafumi sure learns how to use those magic powers real fast.

• That moment when child Fujimiya's voice suddenly becomes cute and girly after child Takafumi comes to her aid had me rolling.

• I hope we see more of Fujimiya's friend. Her outside viewpoint on the whole thing should be interesting.

