So here we are, basically a full season since our last episode of Uncle From Another World , and I'm reminded of why I love this series so much. When last we left off, Uncle had discovered that Alicia was the new hero of the fantasy world. This episode we find out why: Uncle's mindwipe shenanigans.

When it comes down to it, Uncle's reliance on mindwiping magic is his most glaring weakness. At first, there is an argument to be made that it was needed—after all, even when Takafumi simply reads what happened to Uncle, the shock was so great that he breaks down, begging for his memories to be erased. But since then, mindwiping has become a crutch, with him erasing far more than he probably should have. Worse yet, he pushes mindwipes onto others without their consent—both for selfish reasons and (what he believes are) selfless ones.

This episode is mainly about Uncle coming face to face with the consequences of his actions—namely how the closest thing he has to friends are affected by them. When he mindwiped Alicia and her friends, he left her in the perfect situation to be exploited as a hero—despite her lacking the skill needed to be one. And in fact, this wasn't lost on those who actually named her as one. They assumed that the goblin horde was defeated by a random rockslide and decided to promote Alicia as a hero simply to get her killed; after all, if there is a threat that even “the hero” can't defeat, then military spending would go up as a result (with nice kickbacks all around).

If Uncle hadn't run into them to deal with the hedgehog and subsequent dungeon, this plan would have gone off without a hitch. And even then, if he hadn't subsequently confronted those behind the plot, it would be only a matter of time until one suicide mission or another killed the party off.

The fact that Uncle felt enough responsibility to make sure his actions didn't actually end up killing Alicia and her party is the most overtly heroic thing we've seen Uncle do. And rather than kill those responsible, he gets them to change their ways—though admittedly through incomprehensible screaming and more than a few slaps to the face rather than a reasoned discussion.

The surprise return of Mabel is the icing on the cake for this episode. The fact that they both create illusions to battle while they go off and talk is a solid joke—as is Mabel acting superior because she is employed (even though she slacks off just as much as before). It's nice to see that, in her own way, she wants to do something nice for Uncle by getting him the same sweet deal she has. It's just too bad their illusion goes a bit too far over-the-top for their own good.

All in all, this is a hilarious episode with great running gags and one-off jokes. On top of that, it has some fantastic character development for Uncle and some decent action to boot. It's a great return to form after the series' abrupt and lengthy absence. Let's just hope all those pesky production issues have been addressed going forward.

Random Thoughts:

• I asked some of my Japanese friends of a similar age if they really got hit in school back in the 90s. The answer is yes. One even had a female teacher that would Sparta kick girls in the kendo club to stop them messing around. (Though I should mention that by the time I was a teacher in Japanese public schools in the late 00s, teachers no longer hit misbehaving students—they just yelled at them until they broke down in tears.)

• Alicia's badass pose chipping her party member's sword is both realistic and telling as to her actual power level.

• Mabel's mother continues to be the worst. Not only did she abandon her daughter, she made money selling off the secrets that would give Mabel an edge as an adventurer.

• I love how Takafumi's arrogant use of his borrowed powers come back to bite him in the ass. That's some solid karmic continuity there.

• I'm going to be massively disappointed if the next episode doesn't address how Fujimiya dealt with cohabitating with a pair of velociraptors.

