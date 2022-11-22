How would you rate episode 8 of

I think we can all agree that only the first third of this episode actually mattered at the end of the day. It's actually genuinely frustrating that the episode opens by diving into the fallout of the tense situation that Uzaki's sister created only for the rest of it to focus on a completely separate character that I did not care about. I think the whole joke with Uzaki's brother being an edgy teenager that just wants to feel validated in really depressing situations was overkill. You legitimately could've just cut out the entire second third of the episode and started with him going to the pool and meeting up with Sakurai because the setup before that was just painfully boring. It also doesn't help that these gags have very little to do with the main romantic plot going on.

The only saving grace of the rest of the episode is that we also get to see Sakurai use working out as an excuse to distract himself from the revelation he subconsciously had in the first part of the episode. I honestly liked the whole segment with Uzaki getting on his case about how it doesn't make sense on paper why she's the only one that doesn't get referred to by her first name, and I agree with all of the points that she raised here, such as how they're technically the closest people in each other's lives and yet she is ironically the one Sakurai feels the most uncomfortable calling by her first name. I like the fact that Sakurai acknowledged that as something that could be upsetting and was trying his best to come up with an answer that makes sense to everybody. The way it was done was actually kind of funny in how he was just slowly piecing things together in real-time while saying everything out loud, yet not realizing the conclusion that he came to until it was too late. He sees Uzaki as someone special. The reason why it's more embarrassing for him to call Uzaki by her first name is because there is actual emotional weight behind that decision compared to everybody else who he treats more casually. The episode does not go further than that, and at this point, I just need to accept the fact that the show is going to now drip-feed us the progression of its central romance instead of letting it organically happen between the characters. But I'd rather have at least part of an episode be substantial and interesting than none of it at all.

