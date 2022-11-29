How would you rate episode 9 of

Remember last week when I said I'd rather have at least part of an episode be substantial than none at all? Well, that feeling was certainly tested this week, as almost everything in this episode felt like filler at best or an advertisement for real water parks in Japan at worst. It's genuinely hard to talk about considering how little goes on in this episode.

Uzaki's brother is still traumatized, Uzaki's sister continues to tease Uzaki, and their father is a little bit too involved. Some of the flashbacks were cute and it was nice seeing the Uzaki family enjoy themselves. But I just felt myself getting progressively impatient at the numerous panning shots of this waterpark even if the sudden use of photo-realistic backgrounds was kinda cool. The only thing of actual substance that happened was the wild coincidence that Sakurai and Sakaki went to the exact same water park. I actually like how the show highlighted that Uzaki and Sakurai sort of monopolize each other and thus don't usually have time to hang out with others, but the whole thing just comes across as an afterthought. I also think we got some foreshadowing about Sakurai's family who I think are in the anime's opening, so they have to show up before the show is over…even though we are almost at the end here. I don't know; it feels like the show is just stalling before the finish line. I really hope next week's episode leaves me with a bit more to say.

