How would you rate episode 2 of

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun (TV 2) ?

It's never a good sign when someone spends most of an episode in the concealing shadows. Who is this fiend after Ameri and why does he want her to start acting like some sort of damsel from the bad old days? Is he the same guy we see in the preview for next week with the huge tail (hope that's not symbolic) and the character design that screams “ Go Nagai meets Riyoko Ikeda ”?

My guess is yes, and also that it's very possibly Ameri's own actions that regrettably brought her to his attention. That's because this week Ameri finally manages to get her wish: she more or less conscripts Iruma onto the student council. Mind you, she's not entirely positive about why she's so invested in what he does or what he wears, but she saw her moment and she seized it – the Magic Apparatus Battler (battler being demon-speak for club) is currently in violation of the school rules having lost its third year in the previous season, so Ameri has to suspend it for the time being. She's got a workaround for Iruma, Azz-Azz, and Clara, though. If they spend time in other battlers and get letters of recommendation from those battlers' presidents, they can resume activities. (Or if they all reach a certain rank or find another third year. She doesn't seem to be counting on that, though.) So Ameri promptly assigns Clara and Asmodeus to other battlers and tells Iruma he'll be joining the student council for the time being. It's a great chance for her to maybe finally figure out what the hell she feels for him. Probably.

I do have to wonder if she'd be so keen on figuring this out had she not managed to misinterpret two scenes of Iruma wearing a fluffy, frilly dress, because that seems to have thrown her for more of a loop than a boy in a dress merits. More than it actually bothering her, it seems more likely that it surprised her and forced her to confront her own feelings. Ameri's really very staid and traditional in a lot of ways, or at least likes to present herself that way to the rest of the student body, so her suspicions that Iruma's actually a human and her love of gooey shoujo manga are probably conflicting with her own self-image, especially since she's being careful not to reveal either of those things to the school at large. In an analysis that's way too serious for this show, I'd say that Iruma makes her see herself as more (for lack of a better word) human, as in someone with a variety of feelings and preferences. That's likely uncomfortable for her, and being around Iruma more is a good excuse to make it all about him rather than herself – or her dad's vaguely unsettling fantasies about she and Iruma giving him a grandchild who looks like Sullivan.

Speaking of Sullivan, how on earth did Ameri get him to let Iruma move to the dorms? As the mid-episode Su-Ki-Ma spoof A-Ri-Ma shows, the poor man is bereft at the loss of the grandson he bought, and I don't even want to think about how his new battler is keeping Azz-Azz from storming the student council and reattaching himself to his bestie. (Clara, being Clara, is just going with the flow. I love Clara.) Even before Mr. Concealing Shadows spritzed Ameri with his perfume of damselification things were getting ready to boil over in the background, so this is just another excitingly bizarre complication to a situation that was already on its way to blowing up.

Blowing up in the best way possible, of course. About all we can be sure of is that nothing is going to turn out how it's “supposed” to.

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 2