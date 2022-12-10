How would you rate episode 10 of

Neither of them may have been Valac family musical numbers, but we still get two full songs in this episode of Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun . In some ways, that marks the return to form for this show after a prolonged period of decidedly mediocre episodes. Mind you, this show's mediocre is still pretty great, but I can't help but feel that this season hasn't quite lived up to the heights of its predecessors. Fortunately, things seem to be getting right back on track now, as we have established the whereabouts of all of the members of the Misfit Class. Or rather, we think we have – the reveal at the end of this week's episode that something has gone terribly awry for Jazz and Alocer marks a definite shakeup in the order.

What's particularly great, though, is that no one sees Iruma's current zero-point status as a deal breaker. In fact, no one even really seems all that worried about the fact that he and Lead are presently dead last; everyone just seems to assume that he's got some amazing trick up his sleeve and will end up landing on his feet when all is said and done. While it's hard for us to disagree with that assessment, in the context of the greater story, it shows just how much people care about Iruma and how much they believe in him. He came out of nowhere and took the Misfit Class and Babylis in general by storm, winning them the Royal One classroom, and no one doubts that he'll pull off a similar coup in the end here. Iruma himself has a brief moment of panic when he realizes that he's been merrily munching on all of the points he and Lead have collected, but he bounces back from just about anything. Whether it's luck, determination, intelligence, or some weird combination of all three with a dash of intangible charm, he has a way of turning everything into a positive adventure, and this is not going to be an exception.

The plan this time hinges on finding something called the Legend Leaf, and if it wasn't Iruma's original goal, Lead certainly never believed that it wasn't. In fact, he seems to have been operating under the assumption that the error of his joyous return to his scavenger days is all in service of eventually finding this legendary ingredient, again showcasing the unwavering belief in Iruma that everybody has. And to Iruma's credit, he is willing to just go with it. The only thing that he didn't see coming was that classmates Keroli and Camui would require something in exchange for their help. That's where both musical numbers come into play: a Keroli on the verge of her evil cycle is in desperate need of some relief, and for her, that means having Iruma and Lead dress up like Devi dolls and perform one of her songs. Neither boy is thrilled with this turn of events, but it's a testament to Iruma's influence that Lead ends up going along with him, much to the delight of Keroli's entire team. In fact, they love it so much that the boys get treated to a second musical number, and it's not hard to see where the Valac family's musical inspiration comes from.

The mystery of how Jazz and Alocer's forfeiture came about aside, this feels like we're finally getting into the real meat of this story arc. All of the players are now on stage, Ameri included, and finding the Legend Leaf could put an end to the entire harvest festival. Having Lead and Iruma go off on their own Legends of the Hidden Temple- style quest feels like the sort of adventure aspect that this arc has really badly needed, and this episode in general leaves me feeling much more hopeful about where the story is headed. One of the best things about Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun is its joyous sense of adventure and insanity, and while it hadn't really lost that, it was feeling in shorter supply than it needed to be. It looks like we're finally moving back onto firmer ground.

