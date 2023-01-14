© Osamu Nishi (Akita Publishing)／NHK・NEP

Poor, poor Lead. Not only does he have his exciting adventures in retrieving the magic flowerpot completely excised from the show but the first brief flashback, he then manages to lose it before he ever meets up with Iruma. Not that that's entirely his fault – announcing his whereabouts and that Iruma had managed to secure the seed in the equivalent of a live broadcast was a pretty crummy move on the part of his teacher. We've seen that the man is not entirely terrible; just look back at those home visits in the previous season. But he still clearly has it in for his students in a way that isn't entirely excused by “he's a demon.” Basically, he put a big flashing sign on Lead that allowed Orobas to find him with impunity.

But at least Iruma is out of the depths! One of the highlights of these two episodes is the way that characters are starting to come together to work with each other, even if episode fourteen shows that that's not always in the best interest of the group. But the one character we can count on to be a true friend is apparently Naphula. They could very easily have just left Iruma and continued on with the festival on their own; instead, they not only stuck around but flew down into the darkness to find him. And then when Iruma explained that he wasn't very good at flying, instead of just turning around and going, Naphula tried to find a solution that would get both of them back to the surface. That's some Asmodeus and Clara-level friendship right there, and something that this season has been sadly lacking otherwise. Ultimately, it was Iruma who solved the problem when he remembered the powers human blood has in the Netherworld, but he never would have gotten to that point had Naphula not shown up with the vine in the first place.

Of course, Naphula doesn't appear to be going anywhere now that Iruma and Lead have joined back up, something Lead is going to have to sort his feelings out on once he's gotten over having been tricked by “Elizabetta.” We know that it was really Orobas, but as far as he's concerned, his classmate seduced him a second time, although since this Elizabetta was actually the product of Orobas' magic, it's perhaps better to say that Lead's brain tricked himself this time around. It's another confirmation that Orobas' magic is particularly nasty, and the fact that he uses it without compunction perhaps says more about him than anything else. We still don't know why he has it in for the Misfit Class, but I wouldn't be surprised if he makes another run at Iruma now that he knows that he made it out of the caves. As frustrating as it has been to see the Misfit Class fighting against each other, I think, ultimately, they will have to come together to get rid of Orobas as a threat, something that they have been set in motion by Lead's nightmare. He, Iruma, and Naphuls are now actively pursuing Elizabetta and Clara (and Keroli) in order to ascertain whether it really was Elizabetta who tricked Lead. And since that group is currently attacking Goemon and Agares, that's going to unite about half the Misfit Class in one place.

It feels like the Harvest Festival storyline is coming close to its end. That's definitely not a bad thing; this really has felt like it's dragging on. But the signs are there that the Misfit Class is about to, if not work together, then at least be in the same place, and it's already the final day of the festival. Iruma's got one arrow left, and how he uses it is very likely to be the major game-changer, at least if the preview for next week is to be believed. In the meantime, I will forgive episode 14's recap because it was short and because Dosa-chan's perspective really gave it just a little something special. Let's see if her inner fujoshi truly has been awakened.

