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Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun (TV 4) ?

© Osamu Nishi (Akita Publishing)／NHK・NEP

Birthdays are personal things, not just because they're the day you were born. They're celebrations of your existence, and not everyone is comfortable with that. Even just in my immediate family, my father actively avoids mention of his, while my mother and youngest sister have an entire set of proscribed rituals (that my mother made up). For Iruma, his birthday is just another day – he doesn't appear to dislike it, it's just never meant a whole lot to him. It's not hard to see why: his parents are neglectful at best and treated their son like he was born to be their servant and moneymaker. It's hard to imagine them paying much attention to his birthday, much less celebrating it, because they don't appear to regard him as someone special in their lives. Meanwhile, Iruma learned that he only has value when he's doing something for someone else, so something as selfish as a birthday celebration isn't likely to have been on his radar of “things I deserve.”

I really appreciate that this series never loses sight of that aspect of Iruma's life. For him, turning fifteen three weeks ago (in series time) isn't a big deal; he's just a year older. But Balam's immediate need to call Opera and tell him that they missed Iruma's birthday followed by everyone else's utter panic reminds us that things are very different now for Iruma. This takes on even more meaning when ALI -san explains the “exorcibration” (a portmanteau of “exorcism” and “celebration” unless I miss my guess) is much more literally about celebrating someone's existence. Technically, all birthday parties are meant to be that, but the demonic version takes it a step further: the birthday person isn't given “gifts,” they're given “offerings” and are basically worshipped by their guests. The point is to thank someone for having been born and for being a part of everyone's lives – the birthday boy is even instructed not to thank his friends for the gifts because they're meant to thank him. It's a level of obvious care that Iruma has likely never experienced before, so it's no surprise that he breaks down in tears when Lead not only gives him a present but calls him his little brother.

Lead almost certainly doesn't mean it literally; he's more likely trying to make a joke, like how you might tease a friend that they'll always be older than you if their birthday is two weeks before yours. (As a very random and not at all true example.) But it's the ultimate form of acceptance and found family for Iruma. He knows how Azz and Clara feel about him, and by this point, he's confident in Balam, Opera , and Sullivan's love. He's even aware that he's friends with all of his classmates and Ameri. But Lead's words are taking things a step further, saying aloud that he considers Iruma a close friend and someone he's comfortable enough with to tease. Lead's words are the final puzzle piece Iruma can't ignore: his life has changed for the better since Sullivan adopted him. He's valued for who he is, not what he can do. And enough people care about him to make an entire elaborate birthday ritual possible. Since, as recently as the Harvest Festival, we saw how afraid he is about going back to his parents, this is a particularly significant moment in his life. At age fifteen, Iruma Suzuki finally has a place to belong.

There's still a risk, of course. Balam, Opera , and Sullivan are still the only good guys who know Iruma's secret, and Balam is very aware of how much danger Iruma could be in as a human among demons. (He's still way too handsy with his students, but with Iruma specifically, I can see how it comes from a non-creepy place.) It's not certain that everyone will react well if the truth about Iruma's human nature comes out. But for now, let us bask in the joy of Iruma's happiness and the fact that Balam was a really cute little kid.

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