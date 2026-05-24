How would you rate episode 8 of

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun (TV 4) ?

© Osamu Nishi (Akita Publishing)／NHK・NEP

It's “adults kind of admit they're wrong” day on Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun ! Both Poro and Purson's dad have to eat a little crow this week, and they, of course, do so in a way that makes it clear that they've been impressed despite themselves. But more than the fact that they're faced with their own pigheadedness, this episode showcases the clear generational divide between younger and older demons. Both Poro and Mr. Purson are living in a past that no longer exists. Poro's heart (and possibly brain) are stuck in a world where Derkila is still around and the two of them share a relationship that perhaps only was true in Poro's mind, while Purson's dad can't bring himself to understand that what he thinks is the only way his children should behave isn't the way they're going to behave. Both are difficult, selfish people who don't fully understand that they're being either of those things.

While Poro's about-face (or at least, his moment of brief understanding) is the more striking this week, I think Mr. Purson's is probably the more important. Soi has been trying to please both himself and his father for longer than he's been a speaking character in this series. He only admitted to existing because Kalego forced him out, but the moment he began feeling even remotely comfortable (with Iruma), he began talking a mile a minute, demonstrating that while he's perhaps not one of nature's natural extroverts, he's also not willing to hide his light. Soi defying his father by performing was one thing; him actively telling his dad that he's not going to be Mr. Perfect Son in exactly the way he's “supposed” to is his real triumph. Soi's announcement is both a statement of frustration and a declaration of intent. He's not going to run away like his older brother; he's going to make this work on his own terms. He can be a leader and a musician. This is his life to figure out – his parents' role now is to support him.

Although the series has mostly been setting Asmodeus and Clara up as Iruma's seconds in command (assuming he does, in fact, become the next demon king), this arc has worked on creating a parallel between Poro/Derkila and Iruma/Soi. The former clearly had a good friendship – or something more, which Poro seems to either think or wish – and their love language was music. Jamming together made Poro feel worthwhile and allowed Derkila to blow off some steam, and it's those good memories that made Poro be such a hardass about both the Misfit Class and the music festival as a whole. But even if he wasn't warping those memories to justify being a jerk to kids, making music with Derkila is his best memory. It helped him, and Derkila seemed to know that. It isn't a perfect similarity, but Iruma and Soi bonding on the Royal One rooftop shows a relationship that's at least slightly similar. It helped Soi find his place in the class and his courage to tell his father what he wants. If Poro and Derkila's friendship were even half as important, it would explain a lot more than a one-sided crush does about why Poro is the way he is.

So here's to the Misfit Class and Soi Purson. Even Poro can't deny that their performance was a triumph and that Iruma, despite his musical issues, was the reason it all worked out. I'm a little concerned that next week's episode will be a clip show, but if it is, we can all just agree to go back and rewatch episode seven.

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Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.