The premiere episode of Wistora: Wand and Sword was a thrilling slice of adventure that proved how far an anime can get by on a pretty simple and derivative story if it has superb production values to make all of the spectacle hit hard. Was there anything particularly original or shocking about the show's “ One-Punch Man Meets Harry Potter” premise? No, but thanks to the absolutely stellar work being done by Bandai Namco's Studio Actas , it's hard to be upset about how familiar the plot and setting of the show can come across when every single scene is positively dripping with style and charisma. I would be remiss to neglect the charmingly setting-appropriate Euro-folk stylings of the soundtrack, either.

That said, as anyone who has read my coverage of the recent Demon Slayer seasons can tell you, I'm not the kind of guy who can stay satisfied with nothing but flashy animation and kickass fights. Even when you're working on borrowed ideas and well-worn archetypes, there will come a time when an anime like Wistoria will still have to prove that it's worth keeping up with from week to week, instead of simply being consigned to the “Just Check Out the Fight Scenes on YouTube ” bin. That's where the next two episodes of the show come in. It's sink or swim time for Will Serfort and his big-ass sword, and no amount of nifty jumps and flips can save him from the dreaded monster that is “The Three-Episode Rule” if his show can't step up to the plate with a story that's worth a damn.

The good news is that, now that we've crossed the fated threshold of The Third Episode, I feel confident that Wistoria is telling a tale that is worth following, even if it doesn't look set to blow any socks off. I think what helps keep Will's fairly basic hero's journey routine interesting for viewers is how the show leans into his society's complete inability to deal with someone of his skill set. We've had plenty of anime about people who develop insane skills in one specific area despite lacking in all others. But for Will, his inability to do magic is essentially treated as a disability by everyone around him. Let's just say that Regarden Magical Academy isn't going to be winning any awards for its commitment to accessibility and equitable practices. Will might be able to wreck an unbelievable amount of shit with his superhuman strength, but the poor kid still can't even open his own locker at the school, and the fact that he'd even dare to continue pursuing his education is seen as an affront to the reactionaries like Sion and Edward. It doesn't matter that Will busts his butt to be an exemplary student in every other capacity – the fact that he cannot use magic is enough for him to constantly be at risk of expulsion.

I really dig this approach to Will's story, even if it raises some questions about the reality of magic in this world that might clash with the social commentary that I think Wistoria is going for. Knowing what I do about the educational system, both generally speaking and when it comes to how Japan has historically approached its schooling systems, I can see how a story like this would resonate with a lot of young folks: Here's a kid who is talented in so many ways, but he is being rejected and put down simply because he doesn't happen to fit his culture's idea of what makes a “good student”. The difference between our world and Wisteria's though, is that magic in Wisteria is a very real and seemingly intrinsic talent that people either can or cannot exhibit, no matter how much work they put into it. It would be like if we lived in a world where something like, I don't know, drawing cool pictures was a hereditary skill that could be demonstrably quantified in only specific groups of people. If I happened to be a guy who literally could not draw even a simple stick figure, even after half a decade's worth of practice, then wouldn't it be a little strange if I still insisted that I was not only going to pursue a degree in 2D-Art, but that I would eventually have my work featured in the Louvre and earn me millions of dollars?

That's essentially where Will's dilemma stands in these first few episodes. Yes, he can beat the crap out of giant monsters with ease, as we see in Episodes 1 and 3, and he can even overcome seasoned veterans like old Professor Not-Snape, Edward (so long as he has his sword, at least). Does the fact that he can complete basic RPG quests and write some good essays mean that Will can truly live up to the title of a Magia Vander, though? What would it even mean for someone like him to be a “master” of magic that he can't even use? Outside of getting to reunite with Elfie and all that, of course.

To be clear, me asking all these questions doesn't mean that I am criticizing Wistoria's writing. The show itself is asking all of the same things, too, which means that it has to have some ideas of how to explore its themes satisfyingly while still ensuring that Will's adventures remain a fun and breezy watch. As always is the case with shows that look and sound this good, my biggest concern at this point is whether the show will be able to keep things up without destroying the crew bringing it to life. So far as aesthetics are concerned, though, this anime has remained more or less immaculate thus far. If the show can continue to tell its fun story in such a dynamic and entertaining way, then Wistoria has a shot at becoming one of the best new anime of the season.

