How would you rate episode 12 of

Witch Hat Atelier ?

© Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee

We are all our own worst enemies sometimes. For much of this show thus far, Agott has embodied that idea, her drive to fit her idea of “perfect” serving only to drive others away and to stunt her own potential growth in service of something unrealistic. Richeh has begun to demonstrate the same concept with her contrarian attitude towards rules, tests, and other trappings of adult-led systems that she doesn't want to conform to. Her stubbornness is a variation on Agott's theme, leading her to instantly reject anything that reminds her of her old teacher and her brother, even if those things, like this present test, will ultimately help her move forward. But Euini exemplifies the most familiar form of the idea – he's so down on himself that he can't see any worth in anything he does.

It's not clear whether he was always like this or whether it developed after becoming Kukrow's student. He does seem to be just generally anxious, so I guess that Kukrow exacerbated something always present in Euini. But after at least three years (assuming the opportunity to take the test is an annual thing) under Kukrow's tutelage, Euini has reached a point of almost no return; just the idea of drawing in front of someone makes his hands shake and sends him into a full-blown panic. He's already made up his mind that he's not going to be able to pass this test, becoming his own self-fulfilling prophecy.

Richeh's acerbic encouragement perhaps reaches him not only because she's speaking what sounds like the truth (he knows he can draw when he's alone), but also because she's not treating him like he's stupid. Agott's frustration with Euini is less helpful, and her general disdain is almost certainly not helping…and probably neither is Alaira's concern. Part of Euini's problem is being noticed in any capacity, and Alaira's looks of consternation almost certainly add “I am going to disappoint this nice lady” to his list of fears. But Richeh's words, plus having watched her use her own spell to get across the gap in the road, aren't judgmental. They're just demonstrations and statements. And her own creativity inspires him to think creatively about how he can be functionally alone.

How “legal” is his spell to cloak himself? That's worth thinking about. He's not casting it on himself per se; he's rewritten the cloak's spell and then pulled it over his head. That sounds like it should be within the realm of okay, especially since the cloak is busy changing his appearance anyway. It's hard to deny that the casting freaks Alaira out, though…and that the Brimmed Cap who snatches Alaira away is invisible. Presumably, that's because they drew a seal of invisibility on their own body, but it shows how very fine the line between “legal” and “illegal” spells really is. Is the disguise spell kosher because it only works on the myrphons? Is it fine because of where it's drawn? There are so many small rules that it becomes confusing to sort them all out, and I'm beginning to think that that may be the point. After all, a witch who's afraid of accidentally breaking the law isn't likely to do anything too creative.

The legend of Romonon, the lost cave city from before the Pact, is a perfect example of a fable told to keep little witches in line. While the existence of the Serpentback Road certainly lends truth to the tale, the story itself speaks to those who try to overshoot the laws of common sense and helpfulness. The people of Romonon put themselves above others, forgetting that magic is meant to help others, and so, like the story of the Tower of Babel, they fell. But perhaps there's a lesson for the Knights Moralis and other eager enforcers of justice there, too. Romonon crumbled under its own weight, its desire to be the ultimate arbiters proving too heavy for it, the gatekeeping a failed effort. Might not the zealous Knights also be at risk? They're policing the world, after all, trying to mandate who can and can't use magic and what kind of magic they can use. Yes, some Brimmed Caps are bad, but after what we've seen of the Knights Moralis, I can't say that they're strictly good.

History keeps telling its stories in hopes of teaching its lessons. Maybe more people ought to listen.

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