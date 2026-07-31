© 2025 江島絵理/KADOKAWA/「対ありでした。」製作委員会

In many ways, the FGC(Fighting Game Community) has its own language—one for which Yipes is its Shakespeare. Going into this series, I knew whoever was going to be translating it was going to have quite the task before them. After all, they're not just going to be translating from Japanese to English. Rather, from Japanese to English, to FGC. Especially if the translator isn't FGC themselves, this could end up being really difficult really fast. And we've already started seeing this happen in this series, and I'm here to tell you how real it is: FGC people absolutely use FGC terms in their day-to-day lives for non-fighting game things. My partner, for example, once told me that he doesn't like holding hands because it “increases our hurtbox.” But getting back on track, while some terms and phrases are pretty intuitive, others simply aren't. And as anyone who was around during the prominent days of fan subbing will tell you, not everyone—in fact, I'd bet not most people—will actually pause to read your translator's notes explaining what things are. People will just see a block of explanatory text on-screen, and that might intimidate them.

I'd call this a pitfall I'm worried about this anime falling into, but we've kind of already seen that happening in these first four episodes. There was never, for example, an explainer on what okizeme is, and it might've been mentioned more than invincible frames in these first few episodes. Turtling is another great example—I actually didn't know what that is, and I've since learned from my partner that it's a bit of an oldhead term most often associated with Street Fighter IV (which, by the way, is very obviously loved by series creator Eri Ejima ). Again, it's a difficult situation—not just for the translator, in this case, but for everyone involved in the subtitling process—to be put in, and I don't envy them. Still, so far everything's been pretty spot-on as far as I can tell, so maximum compliments to all involved, especially translator William Varteresian , whose mindset going into this translation is something I'd be curious to learn more about.

Apart from the linguistics of it all though, these first few episodes were great. I love that there's so much dedication to feeling like a real FGC anime, right down to the use of Street Fighter footage, everyone using different (and real) brands of arcade sticks, and most importantly, the real mechanics and gameplay! Having it actually be Street Fighter adds a layer of realism to it, and creates a whole different vibe than a legally distinct version would. It's a cool touch, and I can appreciate the dimension it adds to this show.

Another real thing worth bringing up is EVO(Evolution Championship Series) Japan, which our girls seem intent on making their way to. In case you haven't heard, since this manga was published, EVO has been bought out by Saudi-owned RTS. Consequently, participation and attendance this year plummeted. Notable among those absent was Sajam. Anecdotally, I can tell you that yours truly, who went between 2023–25, wasn't there this year. On one hand, I'm not exactly a fan of the idea that this show is promoting EVO in this way (even if it's not terribly surprising). On the other hand, the manga came out well before the buy-out—back when EVO (including EVO Japan ) meant something a lot more, and a lot different, than it does now.

That being said, as a funny aside, it's really funny to me—as a former EVO (US) participant—that the girls can just kind of decide, more or less on a whim, not that much time away from the event, that they're going. Anecdotally, I've heard EVO Japan has been a lot easier and cheaper to enter than its Las Vegas counterpart (which, even before the buy-out, was very expensive to even participate in—let alone travel to) and I guess this anime is taking that route.

Getting back on track, I think the only other critique I have is that I wish some of the pop offs—especially Aya's “HELL YEAH!” in the second episode—lasted a bit longer. This isn't Pokémon , Big Pikachu has no influence here. Not only can the characters pop off; dare I say the FGC has turned it into an art.

As for what I love about these first few episodes, the characters are wonderful. Competitively minded, thirsty for wins, yearning for a sense of community even in the straightlaced confines of their academy, and so in love with fighting games that they're willing to forego sleep and play them in secret if that's the only means they have to play. Creating their own secret, late night local is nothing if not testament to their passion, which you can't help but fall in love with.

And speaking of falling in love, there's also the absolute sapphic-ness of it all. Sure, they're all becoming friends and basking in the warm glow of having a community that shares your interest. But that makes it no less clear that there's a lot of romantic tension, especially between Aya and Mio. Aya, in particular, is getting a big case of the kokoro going doki doki. Not to say Mio isn't too, just that it comes off a lot stronger from Aya. And they're budding love story, learning to love each other, pairs well with their deepening love of fighting games. It serves as a great contrast, and I think it's perfect.

In any case, I'm pretty confident that a significant portion—maybe most?—of this show's viewership is coming from people who, if they're not FGC themselves, are at least familiar with the FGC. I'm curious, therefore, what the people who just wanted to watch this show to watch girls make each other's hearts go doki doki think of all the FGC-ness of it all. Will this show generate more interest in fighting games, perhaps? I think it'd be cool if it did! Our main cast, all for different reasons, have so much tangible love for fighting games that I think and hope it's contagious. And that is, I think, the core of what makes this show so much fun to watch: It's fun to watch people having fun! These girls have so much hot-blooded passion for fighting games and the thrill of getting better and competing. They'd fit in very well in the Melty Blood scene, with how good they've gotten at making tournaments happen even in the unlikeliest places. And in that sense, it's really captured the fun, collaborative, and competitive spirit of the FGC overall.

Rating:

Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.





Episodes 1-4

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.