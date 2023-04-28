The Spring 2023 Light Novel Guide

The Spring 2023 Light Novel Guideby The Anime News Network Editorial Team,
There are plenty of things that I could say about this Guide's crop of light novels, but the most striking to me is the balance: there's a much more equal slate of books aimed at a male and a female audience. Most exciting to me is the release of Earl and Fairy, which I've been dying to read for years (and it lives up to my expectations), but there are also pleasant surprises like Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture and a novel in the always lovely Sasaki and Miyano world. We've also got another series by Sarasa Nagase, the source novel for Let This Grieving Soul Retire!, and a whole lot more, so settle into your reading chairs – there's a lot to enjoy.
MARCH RELEASES
|
Hollow Regalia
Kim Morrissy, Rebecca Silverman
|
The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor
Rebecca Silverman
|
Let This Grieving Soul Retire!
Rebecca Silverman
|
Revolutionary Reprise of the Blue Rose Princess
Rebecca Silverman
APRIL RELEASES
MAY RELEASES
|
Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture
Rebecca Silverman
|
Earl and Fairy
Rebecca Silverman
|
Maiden of the Needle
Rebecca Silverman
|
Only the Villainous Lord Wields the Power to Level Up
Rebecca Silverman
discuss this in the forum |