The Spring 2023 Light Novel Guide

by The Anime News Network Editorial Team,

There are plenty of things that I could say about this Guide's crop of light novels, but the most striking to me is the balance: there's a much more equal slate of books aimed at a male and a female audience. Most exciting to me is the release of Earl and Fairy, which I've been dying to read for years (and it lives up to my expectations), but there are also pleasant surprises like Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture and a novel in the always lovely Sasaki and Miyano world. We've also got another series by Sarasa Nagase, the source novel for Let This Grieving Soul Retire!, and a whole lot more, so settle into your reading chairs – there's a lot to enjoy.

