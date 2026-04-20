Welcome to Anime News Network's Spring 2026 Manga Guide! You may have seen one of our seasonal Anime Preview Guides, where a team of critics writes up each new anime television premiere as it airs at the beginning of a season. Now, doing something like that for manga is tricky - there's no equivalent "seasonal" release schedule for new manga series, so here's what we came up with: a survey across three months' worth of manga releases with a focus on premiering series.

This is an ongoing guide. We will update the guide every day. We also have a spread of the notable light novel releases from those months, publishing on Saturday, and a K-Comics Guide and 18+ Manga Guide early next month!

This guide focuses exclusively on series premieres; we thought that would be the most useful approach. Please remember these are reviews of Volume One only – we're not reviewing the whole thing or the digital chapters beyond volume one. If you've read ahead, please try not to spoil things for people in the forums. All reviews use the same rating scale: 1-5, with one being the lowest.