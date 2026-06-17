Read It First: Manga, Light Novel Sources for Summer 2026 Anime
by ANN Editorial Team,
It's hardly a rule that you have to read the source material before you watch the adaptation, but what if you want to? A decade ago, anime fans who wanted to read the manga or light novel before the show debuted were out of luck (legally speaking), which means that the fact that we can read most of the source material for a given season of anime is exciting. Of course, with the increased amounts of manga and light novels (and games) translated into English, that means that we at ANN can't always keep up with everything, but to make your pre-season reading easier, we've collected all of the reviews available for upcoming anime's sources. We'll keep updating this page as more reviews come in, so check back to see if you can get a preview of what to expect when Summer 2026 rolls around!
This season's Read It First is sponsored by BookWalker. You can find many of the titles below on the BookWalker e-book platform. Just look for the BookWalker logo sticker and click "Read it On BookWalker!" link to find your next manga or light novel.
For evil spirits and the fighters who counter them, death isn’t the end of the story; it’s just the start of a new chapter.― As a child, So Mun (Jo Byeong-kyu) lost his parents in a horrible car accident. With a disabled left leg as a reminder, So is now living with his grandparents and is a target of bullying and abuse at school. With his friends, Woong-min (Kim Eun-soo) and Ju-yeon (Lee Ji-won), S...
Silent Hill: Townfall left me with more questions than answers, but in a good way. I'm really intrigued by the game's Scottish setting and cultural background.― The Silent Hill franchise is going through something of a renaissance right now. With Bloober Team knocking it out of the park with an excellent remake of Silent Hill 2 and NeoBards taking the series back to its Japanese roots with Silent Hi...
From A Witch in Mongolia to a kaiju-sized girl, read Anime News Network's reviews of the original manga and light novels behind the upcoming summer anime season. Sponsored by BookWalker!― It's hardly a rule that you have to read the source material before you watch the adaptation, but what if you want to? A decade ago, anime fans who wanted to read the manga or light novel before the show debuted w...
My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked is a frothy confection of a series, and consuming it a little at a time will help to allow its sweetness to come through.― It's a story that's been around for millennia: a girl is thrust into a terrible situation after her mother's death, when her father remarries and her new stepmother and stepsisters resent her for the crime of merely existing. Sometimes...
Irena Brignull to write series of 10 1/2-hour episodes― BBC Studios Kids & Family annonunced on Monday that it is partnering with U.K. production company Wheel in Motion and Kadokawa to develop a live-action television series based on Eiko Kadono's Kiki's Delivery Service (Majo no Takkyūbin) 6-volume novels. The companies are planning to create 10 half-hour episodes based on the first novel volume. ...
This week in anime, Chris and Sylvia discuss the long lasting impact of Touhou on the gaming world, manga world, and beyond.― This week in anime, Chris and Sylvia discuss the long lasting impact of Touhou on the gaming world, manga world, and beyond. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.Spoiler Warning for discussio...
Transaction to close in 1st half of 2027― Fox Corporation and Roku, Inc. announced on Monday that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Fox to acquire Roku for US$160.00 per share, in a combination of cash (US$96.00 per share) and FOX Class A common stock (0.9693 shares), for about US$22 billion in enterprise value. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027. Through ...
It’d take a heart of stone to come out of this not feeling sad, but at times it felt scientifically engineered to do so.― There are two tropes in anime that never get old: humanoid robots and dying girls. Whether it's Astro Boy or Apocalypse Hotel, there's something innocent about seeing metallic dolls learning what it means to be human. Not even the AI apocalypse could ruin this concept, though som...
How does the English dub use accents to reflect the story's wide world? The English voices of Qifrey and Agott share their thoughts.― Kamome Shirahama's Witch Hat Atelier manga is a global story - not just in terms of how popular it is, but also in the universality of its themes and characters. To reflect that, the English dub for the anime gives characters different world accents, using them to emp...
With everything from an oversaturation of isekai stories in the market to activist investors trying to decide the future of FromSoftware, a lot is happening over at one of Japan's biggest multimedia companies.― DeliciousDungeonMaster25 asks: Dear Answerman, I keep seeing headlines saying Kadokawa is in trouble because of isekai. Now I am reading that an activist shareholder is getting involved and ...
This week, we take a look at the mobile game news coming out of the Summer Game Fest and other similar showcases.― This week's This Week in Mobile Games is being sponsored again by our friends at Grand Summoners! Find out more about their current collaboration with Solo Leveling further down in this week's column! Hello, and welcome once again to another installment of the column! Despite the rainy ...
CLAMP launched xxxHOLiC sequel manga in 2013― This year's 29th issue of Kodansha's Young Magazine teased on Monday that Watanuki, the protagonist of CLAMP's xxxHOLiC: Rei manga, is planning a strategy for the "final battle."xxxHOLiC: Rei is the latest manga in CLAMP's xxxHOLiC series, and it launched in Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine in 2013 after an initial delay. The series went on hiatus in Jul...
Red River is a work of epic fiction, shoujo manga style, and it's still worth reading thirty years after its original publication.― Historical fiction doesn't always owe history fidelity, but Chie Shinohara absolutely gives it more than its due in Red River. Although she fudges history a bit – the inspiration for Yuri was likely the wife of one of Kail's successors, a woman named Puduhepa – and chan...