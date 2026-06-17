Read It First: Manga, Light Novel Sources for Summer 2026 Anime

by ANN Editorial Team,

read-it-first-summer-2026

It's hardly a rule that you have to read the source material before you watch the adaptation, but what if you want to? A decade ago, anime fans who wanted to read the manga or light novel before the show debuted were out of luck (legally speaking), which means that the fact that we can read most of the source material for a given season of anime is exciting. Of course, with the increased amounts of manga and light novels (and games) translated into English, that means that we at ANN can't always keep up with everything, but to make your pre-season reading easier, we've collected all of the reviews available for upcoming anime's sources. We'll keep updating this page as more reviews come in, so check back to see if you can get a preview of what to expect when Summer 2026 rolls around!

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This season's Read It First is sponsored by BookWalker. You can find many of the titles below on the BookWalker e-book platform. Just look for the BookWalker logo sticker and click "Read it On BookWalker!" link to find your next manga or light novel.





A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even
Light Novel: Volume 1
Read it on BookWalker!

Black Torch
Manga: Volume 1, Volumes 2-4
Read It On BookWalker!

Bleach
Manga: Volume 1, Volumes 26, Volume 30, Volume 34, Volume 36, Volume 44-45, Volume 48-49, Volume 50-51, Volume 55, Volume 56-74
Read It On BookWalker!

Chainsmoker Cat
Manga: Volume 1
Read It On BookWalker!
Clevatess
Manga: Chapters 1- 21

Dara-san of Reiwa
Manga: Volume 1-3
Read It On BookWalker!

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman
Manga: Volume 1
Read It on Bookwalker!

Grand Blue Dreaming
Manga: Volume 1, Volumes 1-23
Read It On BookWalker!

The Ghost in the Shell
Manga: Legacy Edition Box Set
Read It On BookWalker!

Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm
Manga: Volume 1-8

Hell Mode
Light Novel: Volume 1, Volumes 2-3
Read It On BookWalker!

Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)!
Light Novel: Volume 1-6
Read It On BookWalker!

I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day
Manga: Volume 1
Read It On BookWalker!

Kaiju Girl Caramelise
Manga: Volume 1, Volume 3, Volume 5-7
Read It On BookWalker!

Magilumiere Co. Ltd.
Manga: Volume 1-12
Read It On BookWalker!

Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation
Manga: Volume 1
Read It On BookWalker!

My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked
Manga: Volume 1-7
Read It On BookWalker!

One Piece: Heroines
Light Novel: Volume 1
Read It On BookWalker!

Red River
Manga: Omnibus Volume 1, Omnibus Volume 2-5
Read It On BookWalker!

Saved By the Ice Cold Prince's Embrace
Manga:Chapters 1-19

Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You
Manga: Volume 1, Volume 2-6
Read It On BookWalker!

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You
Manga: Volume 1, Volume 2-17
Read It On BookWalker!

The Elusive Samurai
Manga: Volumes 1-2
Read It On BookWalker!

The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects
Manga: Volume 1
Read It On BookWalker!

The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power
Manga: Volume 1
Read It On BookWalker!

The Saga of Tanya the Evil
Light Novel: Volume 1
Read It On BookWalker!

The World's Strongest Rearguard
Light Novel: Volume 1
Read It On BookWalker!

Though I Am an Inept Villainess
Light Novel: Volume 1
Read It On BookWalker!

Thunder 3
Manga: Volume 1, Volume 2-8
Read It On BookWalker!

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs
Light Novel: Volume 1

Victoria of Many Faces
Light Novel: Volume 1
Read It On BookWalker!

A Witch's Life in Mongol
Manga: Volume 1
Read It On BookWalker!

You and I Are Polar Opposites
Manga: Volume 1, Volumes 2-7, Volume 8
Read It On BookWalker!

Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games
Manga: Volume 1


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