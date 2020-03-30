New Article Filter for Covid-19 Related News

Find all the news related to Covid-19

ANN has added a new feature today, a temporary article filter that can be used to filter our articles for content that is currently of increased interest to our readers. The current Covid-19 crisis is the first time we are using this feature, however in the future the filter will be updated when a new topic of increased concern emerges.

You will be able to use this filter to find all articles that we have published related to the topic in question.

The filter is at the top of our newsfeed. Mobile users will need to click on the settings icon .

As with all our filters, it can also be accessed via a URL, in this case: animenewsnetwork.com/all/covid-19.