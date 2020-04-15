Your Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule: Spring 2020

Your Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule: Spring 2020posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
This season's poll results have been tallied and we've put together the schedule for the Spring 2020 Daily Streaming Reviews!
Without further ado, your schedule:
James Beckett
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
Wave, Listen to Me!
Rebecca Silverman
Arte
Woodpecker Detective's Office
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate
The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED
Theron Martin
Black Clover
A Certain Scientific Railgun T
Ascendance of a Bookworm 2
Chris Farris
Digimon Adventure:
Sing "Yesterday" for Me
Steve Jones
Gleipnir
Kakushigoto
Richard Eisenbeis
Plunderer
Princess Connect! Re:Dive
Lauren Orsini
Tower of God
Amy McNulty
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2
Nicholas Dupree
Listeners
Appare-Ranman!
Jacob Chapman
Fruits Basket
Thanks to everyone for participating in the poll and continuing to support Daily Streaming Reviews!