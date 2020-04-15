Your Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule: Spring 2020

The second half of Kakuriyo really comes into its own as it goes on, leading to a strong - if open-ended - finale. ― At first glance, it looks very much like the second half of Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- is simply taking the easy way out and rehashing the same story of human Aoi being plunked down in an ayakashi inn in the Hidden Realm. When she gets herself kidnapped by the heads of riva...