Zac Bertschy Memorial Service

A streamed service for Zac will be held next week, the service will be online and open to anyone who wants to join.

Zac Berschy's life and work has touched so many people. We are inviting people who have had personal experience with Zac and want to share their stories about Zac to submit photos and audio recordings.

Unfortunately, due to the massive number of lives that Zac's work has touched, we will not be able to open the mic to every single person who wishes to say something nice about Zac. We know Zac influenced the lives of many people whom he never even met. We hope that you can still join and listen to the service, and we encourage you to share your stories here.

If you would like to speak at the service and/or submit photos please send an e-mail to memories (at animenewsnetwork.com) and we will send you instructions on how to submit your audio recordings or photos (do not send your submissions to this e-mail address). Deadline for submissions will be Wednesday, May 27th at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT. Please contact us in advance to get instructions for submissions.

The memorial will take place on Friday, May 29th at 6PM PDT/9PM EDT.