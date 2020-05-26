Your Classic Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

Your Classic Daily Streaming Reviews Scheduleposted on by Lynzee Loveridge
With much of the Spring 2020 anime season awash due to the effects of COVID-19, we're setting our sights on some old favorites. Last week Anime News Network launched its Classic Daily Streaming poll to see which series you'd most like to see covered.
Without further ado, your schedule:
James Beckett
Wolf's Rain
Pokémon Journeys: The Series
Rebecca Silverman
Princess Tutu
Vision of Escaflowne
Theron Martin
Fate/Zero
Tiger & Bunny
Chris Farris
Kill la Kill
Ouran High School Host Club
Nicholas Dupree
Outlaw Star
12 Kingdoms
Thanks to everyone for participating in the poll and continuing to support Daily Streaming Reviews!