Your Classic Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

With much of the Spring 2020 anime season awash due to the effects of COVID-19, we're setting our sights on some old favorites. Last week Anime News Network launched its Classic Daily Streaming poll to see which series you'd most like to see covered.

Without further ado, your schedule:

James Beckett
Wolf's Rain
Pokémon Journeys: The Series

Rebecca Silverman
Princess Tutu
Vision of Escaflowne

Theron Martin
Fate/Zero
Tiger & Bunny

Chris Farris
Kill la Kill
Ouran High School Host Club

Nicholas Dupree
Outlaw Star
12 Kingdoms

Thanks to everyone for participating in the poll and continuing to support Daily Streaming Reviews!

discuss this in the forum (11 posts) |
bookmark/share with:

Site News homepage / archives