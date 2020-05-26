Your Classic Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

With much of the Spring 2020 anime season awash due to the effects of COVID-19, we're setting our sights on some old favorites. Last week Anime News Network launched its Classic Daily Streaming poll to see which series you'd most like to see covered.

Without further ado, your schedule:

James Beckett

Wolf's Rain

Pokémon Journeys: The Series

Rebecca Silverman

Princess Tutu

Vision of Escaflowne

Theron Martin

Fate/Zero

Tiger & Bunny

Chris Farris

Kill la Kill

Ouran High School Host Club

Nicholas Dupree

Outlaw Star

12 Kingdoms

Thanks to everyone for participating in the poll and continuing to support Daily Streaming Reviews!