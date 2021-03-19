Resources to Support Asian American Communities

In light of current violence against the Asian American community, Anime News Network wants to express its support for the victims and those affected by violence. On March 16 in Atlanta, Georgia, six Asian women, among eight victims, died because of a murderous rampage by a white male shooter.

We at ANN do not condone this violence. We stand together with our Asian American readers, and we wish to provide you with opportunities to do the same. As an Asian American, this recent news and the increased violence and hate crimes against our community especially following the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has weighed heavily on my heart. I encourage everyone reading this – from anime fans to industry members – to seek a way to support Asian Americans, equip yourself with knowledge, and donate to non-profit organizations.

Here are resources if you would like to also get involved in supporting your local Asian American community.

Donate

Report an Incident

Educate

Get Support

You can find many of these resources and more at the following link: Anti-Asian Violence Resources

Sources: The New York Times (Ruth Graham), Anti-Asian Violence Resources

Image by Erich Seamon