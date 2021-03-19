Resources to Support Asian American Communities

posted on by Alex Mateo

In light of current violence against the Asian American community, Anime News Network wants to express its support for the victims and those affected by violence. On March 16 in Atlanta, Georgia, six Asian women, among eight victims, died because of a murderous rampage by a white male shooter.

We at ANN do not condone this violence. We stand together with our Asian American readers, and we wish to provide you with opportunities to do the same. As an Asian American, this recent news and the increased violence and hate crimes against our community especially following the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has weighed heavily on my heart. I encourage everyone reading this – from anime fans to industry members – to seek a way to support Asian Americans, equip yourself with knowledge, and donate to non-profit organizations.

Here are resources if you would like to also get involved in supporting your local Asian American community.

Donate

  • Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC) - Support Georgia's Asian American community

  • AAJC - Support Asian Americans Advancing Justice directly.

  • Go Fund Me to Stop Asian Hate - This Go Fund Me benefits organizations including Mekong NYC, Asian Health Services, Oakland Chinatown Ambassadors Program, AAPI Women Lead, and Khmer Girls in Action

  • #Hate is a Virus - a movement that acts in response to the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) due to the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Asian Pacific Fund - COVID-19 Recovery Fund addressing rise in anti-Asian racism, higher Asian fatality rates in San Francisco, longer unemployment for Asians, and increased bullying

  • Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund - a national organization that protects and promotes the civil rights of Asian Americans

  • Send Chinatown Love - Help underserved community members in New York City's Chinatown by donating meals.

Report an Incident

Educate

Get Support

You can find many of these resources and more at the following link: Anti-Asian Violence Resources

Sources: The New York Times (Ruth Graham), Anti-Asian Violence Resources

Image by Erich Seamon

discuss this in the forum (3 posts) |
bookmark/share with:

Site News homepage / archives