Resources to Support Asian American Communities

Resources to Support Asian American Communitiesposted on by Alex Mateo
In light of current violence against the Asian American community, Anime News Network wants to express its support for the victims and those affected by violence. On March 16 in Atlanta, Georgia, six Asian women, among eight victims, died because of a murderous rampage by a white male shooter.
We at ANN do not condone this violence. We stand together with our Asian American readers, and we wish to provide you with opportunities to do the same. As an Asian American, this recent news and the increased violence and hate crimes against our community especially following the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has weighed heavily on my heart. I encourage everyone reading this – from anime fans to industry members – to seek a way to support Asian Americans, equip yourself with knowledge, and donate to non-profit organizations.
Here are resources if you would like to also get involved in supporting your local Asian American community.
Donate
-
Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC) - Support Georgia's Asian American community
-
AAJC - Support Asian Americans Advancing Justice directly.
-
Go Fund Me to Stop Asian Hate - This Go Fund Me benefits organizations including Mekong NYC, Asian Health Services, Oakland Chinatown Ambassadors Program, AAPI Women Lead, and Khmer Girls in Action
-
#Hate is a Virus - a movement that acts in response to the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) due to the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Asian Pacific Fund - COVID-19 Recovery Fund addressing rise in anti-Asian racism, higher Asian fatality rates in San Francisco, longer unemployment for Asians, and increased bullying
-
Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund - a national organization that protects and promotes the civil rights of Asian Americans
- Send Chinatown Love - Help underserved community members in New York City's Chinatown by donating meals.
Report an Incident
Educate
-
AAJC - Free Bystander Intervention Training
-
#Make Noise Today
-
Asian American Racial Justice Toolkit
-
USA Today - "There's been a rise in anti-Asian attacks. Here's how to be an ally to the community." (David Oliver)
-
Washington Post - "Covid fueled anti-Asian racism. Now elderly Asian Americans are being attacked." (Jada Chin)
-
NBC News - "String of attacks against older Asians leaves big city Chinatowns on edge" (Sakshi Venkatraman)
-
Human Rights Watch - "Covid-19 Fueling Anti-Asian Racism and Xenophobia Worldwide"
-
Young, Proud, and Sung-jee children's book on anti-AAPI racism by Joyce Y. Lee
- PBS - Videos on Asian Americans
Get Support
-
Asian, Pacific Islander, and South Asian American (APISAA) Therapist Directory from the Asian Mental Health Collective
- The Huffington Post "Self-Care Tips For Asian Americans Dealing With Racism Amid Coronavirus" (Brittany Wong)
You can find many of these resources and more at the following link: Anti-Asian Violence Resources
Sources: The New York Times (Ruth Graham), Anti-Asian Violence Resources
Image by Erich Seamon