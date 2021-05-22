$10,000 is Amazing, but we can raise so much more.

Yesterday the anime community raised $10,000 for The Trevor Project via our fundraiser. I am extremely grateful and extremely proud of this community. But I also believe we can do so much more.

Our current fund raising goal is set at $11,000 but there's no reason to stop there, and we won't. There's no reason that this wonderful community of ANN readers, anime and manga fans, and professionals can't raise so much more.

As I pointed out yesterday, every single dollar donated to the Trevor project helps them run their phone help lines for another minute. Every single dollar helps save lives. At $10,000 you can count on the fact that we have saved lives. But we can save more.

And remember, if today isn't the right time for you to donate personally, you can still share this with your friends, family and followers and encourage them to donate, or possibly support the Trevor Project in other ways.

Zac Bertschy would have been so proud of this.