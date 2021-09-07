Do You Listen to Podcasts?posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
The ANN Aftershow's current series (My Hero Academia) is about to wrap up for the season and we need your help to decide what should we cover next. If you don't already listen to the show, we also want your input on what would make it interesting!
Please take a quick moment to answer four multiple choice questions on our survey and thank you for listening to the ANN Aftershow!
