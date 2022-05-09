Be an Anime News Network Convention Reporter!

Anime News Network is looking for freelance event reporters for the upcoming convention season. You can find listings for the upcoming cons here and can submit a short application by clicking the "I volunteer" link.

Please note that applicants are asked to provide 1-2 links to past convention coverage [blog, publication]. In order to cover a convention for Anime News Network , you will need to apply for a press badge through the event website. Anime News Network is looking for locals to cover conventions and will not provide airfare or room and board. ANN will pay a flat rate for coverage, plus additional pay for interviews, anime premieres, and cosplay photos.

All planned coverage will need to approved by ANN executive editor Lynzee Loveridge. Submitting an application is not a guarantee that you will be hired or that the event will be covered.