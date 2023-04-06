Anime News Network's Sakura-Con Panel is Canceled

Anime News Network readers heading to Sakura-Con this weekend, we regret to inform you that Anime News Network 's panel on Saturday, April 8th, at 1 pm in panel room three is canceled.

Anime News Network planned to hold the panel with three of our staff members, but unrelated events have left it so each member will not be able to attend the convention as originally planned. I apologize for the inconvenience; we were looking forward to attending Sakura-Con and sharing information about Anime News Network with our readers, but it no longer appears like it will be possible for us to do so.

We hope all the staff and attendees at Sakura-Con have a great show this year, and we look forward to meeting you all soon during the 2023 convention season.