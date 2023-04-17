Your Spring 2023 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

Your Spring 2023 Daily Streaming Reviews Scheduleposted on by Lynzee Loveridge
This season's Preview Guide has mostly wrapped up. It'll be back later this week for Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts. There were a lot of big sequels premiering this season. Check to see if your favs make the cut.
For the curious, the most requested series from this season were Oshi no Ko, followed by Skip and Loafer, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2, Hell's Paradise, and Heavenly Delusion.
Please look below for who will cover the hits from this season's anime line-up.
Rebecca Silverman
• Skip and Loafer
• Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion
• A Galaxy Next Door
• My Clueless First Friend
Richard Eisenbeis
• Dr. Stone: New World
• Yuri Is My Job!
• Dead Mount Death Play
• My Home Hero
Grant Jones
• One Piece
• Golden Kamuy S4
• Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!
Steve Jones
• Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story-
• Heavenly Delusion
Nicholas Dupree
• The Legendary Hero is Dead!
• KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World
• The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2
Christopher Farris
• Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2
• My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999
• Mashle: Magic and Muscles
• Otaku Elf
James Beckett
• Vinland Saga Season 2
• Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
• Magical Destroyers
• NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a
AJ/Cartoon Cipher
• Hell's Paradise
• Insomniacs After School
• The Dangers in My Heart
• TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2
Lauren Orsini
• Oshi no Ko
Lynzee Loveridge
• Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage