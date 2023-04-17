×
Your Spring 2023 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

©Aka Akasaka x Mengo Yokoyari/Shueisha, 'OSHI NO KO' Partners
This season's Preview Guide has mostly wrapped up. It'll be back later this week for Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts. There were a lot of big sequels premiering this season. Check to see if your favs make the cut.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season were Oshi no Ko, followed by Skip and Loafer, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2, Hell's Paradise, and Heavenly Delusion.

Please look below for who will cover the hits from this season's anime line-up.

Rebecca Silverman
Skip and Loafer
Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion
A Galaxy Next Door
My Clueless First Friend

Richard Eisenbeis
Dr. Stone: New World
Yuri Is My Job!
Dead Mount Death Play
My Home Hero

Grant Jones
One Piece
Golden Kamuy S4
Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!

Steve Jones
Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story-
Heavenly Delusion

Nicholas Dupree
The Legendary Hero is Dead!
KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World
The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2

Christopher Farris
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2
My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999
Mashle: Magic and Muscles
Otaku Elf

James Beckett
Vinland Saga Season 2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Magical Destroyers
NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a

AJ/Cartoon Cipher
Hell's Paradise
Insomniacs After School
The Dangers in My Heart
TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2

Lauren Orsini
Oshi no Ko

Lynzee Loveridge
Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

