Your Spring 2023 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

This season's Preview Guide has mostly wrapped up. It'll be back later this week for. There were a lot of big sequels premiering this season. Check to see if your favs make the cut.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season were Oshi no Ko , followed by Skip and Loafer , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2, Hell's Paradise , and Heavenly Delusion .

Please look below for who will cover the hits from this season's anime line-up.

Rebecca Silverman

• Skip and Loafer

• Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion

• A Galaxy Next Door

• My Clueless First Friend



Richard Eisenbeis

• Dr. Stone: New World

• Yuri Is My Job!

• Dead Mount Death Play

• My Home Hero



Grant Jones

• One Piece

• Golden Kamuy S4

• Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!



Steve Jones

• Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story-

• Heavenly Delusion



Nicholas Dupree

• The Legendary Hero is Dead!

• KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World

• The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2



Christopher Farris

• Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2

• My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999

• Mashle: Magic and Muscles

• Otaku Elf



James Beckett

• Vinland Saga Season 2

• Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

• Magical Destroyers

• NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a



AJ/Cartoon Cipher

• Hell's Paradise

• Insomniacs After School

• The Dangers in My Heart

• TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2



Lauren Orsini

• Oshi no Ko

