Anime News Network at Anime Expo

Anime Expo 2023 marks ANN's 25th Anniversary! Join us as we celebrate, we're excited to see all of you there!Date/Time of panel: July 2nd at 7:00pm-8:00pmPanel Room: 404Panel Description: Join Christopher Macdonald (ANN Publisher), Lynzee Loveridge (ANN Executive Editor),(Crunchyroll News Editor in Chief) and(Newtype Magazine Editor in Chief) and get pointers on how to pitch an editorial, the rigorous requirements to report the news, and more.Date/Time of panel: July 3rd at 4:0pm-5:00pmPanel Room: 408Panel Description: Join the staff of anime's #1 source for news and reviews at Anime Expo. Learn what it's like to work at Anime News Network, how the site has evolved over the last 25 years, and what we're doing to bring more news straight to fans! This is the panel where we'll be giving away a trip to Japan, and. This panel will deviate a bit from our usual ANN panel format;will be joining us to talk a bit about how ANN was founded back in 1998, and we'll be going down memory lane. We'll also be joined by a special guest from Newtype Magazine, and we'll be showing off two special t-shirts that we're making to celebrate our 25th anniversary. There will be cake! (There won't actually be cake, we're not allowed to serve food at the panel).Date/Time of panel: July 3rd at 9:00pm-10:00pmPanel Room: 511Panel Description: Join Lynzee Loveridge and Jacki Jing to discuss the new July anime premieres! This is a live recording of the ANN Aftershow, Anime News Network's own podcast. Which series are you most anticipating? Come support your favorite series!Also, make sure to visit us at the Kadokawa World Entertainment booth. Our social media team will be recording all weekend, and will often be at the booth.