Your Summer 2023 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

There were a lot of big sequels premiering this season but slimmer pickings for anime to get us through the summer season. Surprisingly though, it wasn't the tentpole sequels that ANN readers clamored for in the poll. Check to see if your favs made the cut for ANN's Daily Streaming reviews.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season was Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead , followed by Undead Murder Farce , Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, My Happy Marriage , and Helck .

Please look below for who will cover the hits from this season's anime line-up.

Rebecca Silverman

• My Happy Marriage

• Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2

• Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5

• Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts



Richard Eisenbeis

• The Misfit of Demon King Academy II

• Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II

• Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon

• Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout



Grant Jones

• One Piece



Steve Jones

• Undead Murder Farce

• The Gene of AI



Nicholas Dupree

• Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Season 2

• Yohane the Parhelion -SUNSHINE in the MIRROR



Christopher Farris

• Dark Gathering

• Reign of the Seven Spellblades



James Beckett

• Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

• Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead



AJ/Cartoon Cipher

• Helck

• The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Season 3

• Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

