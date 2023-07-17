Your Summer 2023 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

Your Summer 2023 Daily Streaming Reviews Scheduleposted on by Lynzee Loveridge
For the curious, the most requested series from this season was Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, followed by Undead Murder Farce, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, My Happy Marriage, and Helck.
Please look below for who will cover the hits from this season's anime line-up.
Rebecca Silverman
• My Happy Marriage
• Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2
• Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5
• Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts
Richard Eisenbeis
• The Misfit of Demon King Academy II
• Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II
• Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon
• Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
Grant Jones
• One Piece
Steve Jones
• Undead Murder Farce
• The Gene of AI
Nicholas Dupree
• Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Season 2
• Yohane the Parhelion -SUNSHINE in the MIRROR
Christopher Farris
• Dark Gathering
• Reign of the Seven Spellblades
James Beckett
• Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
• Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
AJ/Cartoon Cipher
• Helck
• The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Season 3
• Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
Jacki Jing
• The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior