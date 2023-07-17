×
Your Summer 2023 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

There were a lot of big sequels premiering this season but slimmer pickings for anime to get us through the summer season. Surprisingly though, it wasn't the tentpole sequels that ANN readers clamored for in the poll. Check to see if your favs made the cut for ANN's Daily Streaming reviews.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season was Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, followed by Undead Murder Farce, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, My Happy Marriage, and Helck.

Please look below for who will cover the hits from this season's anime line-up.

Rebecca Silverman
My Happy Marriage
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2
Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5
Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts

Richard Eisenbeis
The Misfit of Demon King Academy II
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II
Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout

Grant Jones
One Piece

Steve Jones
Undead Murder Farce
The Gene of AI

Nicholas Dupree
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Season 2
Yohane the Parhelion -SUNSHINE in the MIRROR

Christopher Farris
Dark Gathering
Reign of the Seven Spellblades

James Beckett
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

AJ/Cartoon Cipher
Helck
The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Season 3
Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Jacki Jing
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior

