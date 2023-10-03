Anime News Network is on Bluesky

In celebration of the Sasaki and Miyano film, Chris and Nicky share their favorite BL series and why the genre is for everyone.― In celebration of the Sasaki and Miyano film, Chris and Nicky share their favorite BL series and why the genre is for everyone. You can watch the series and movies mentioned here on Crunchyroll (Sasaki and Miyano, Junjo Romantica, Classmates, The Stranger by the Shore, Gi...
Ohh! One Piece loses its seemingly-assured first place. Who took the #1 spot? There's a lot of surprises and last-minute movement in our final ranking of the season, come check it out!― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season,
based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews
and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. Keep in mind t...
Overall, season two feels more like a transition point than a standalone season.― The Duke of Death and His Maid pleasantly surprised me. What I originally thought would be something more irritating and drawn out ended up being one of the more wholesome and engaging romances I've watched in quite some time. Unlike other shows that use the whole idea of teasing for the sake of dragging out an unenthu...
Things are starting to get SPOOKY with Migi & Dali! Today also includes reviews of I'm in Love with the Villainess, SHY, Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions, KamiErabi GOD.app, Berserk of Gluttony, FLCL: Shoegaze, and more!― Welcome to Anime News Network's Fall 2023 Anime Preview Guide! Here's how it goes: our team of critics writes up their impressions instantly, to be posted here as they go al...
Robot suit to be unveiled to public next summer― Robotics company MOVeLOT announced a new project on Saturday, where it will bring to life a pilotable Ingram labor robot mecha from Mobile Police Patlabor. The project celebrates the new Patlabor EZY anime, and will reveal the robot to the public in the summer of 2024. The company will share updates on Twitter and Instagram with photo and videos high...
Spinoff manga launched in 2022― The November issue of Kadokawa's Comp Ace magazine published the final chapter of the Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute! Shadow Gaiden (The Eminence in Shadow - Shadow Side Story) manga by Seta U on Tuesday. The sixth volume will ship on October 26. The spinoff manga is based on Daisuke Aizawa's The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!) light no...
Junji Ito Collection, Mieruko-chan, Toilet-bound Hanako-kun, more added― Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will add 20 anime titles to its ad-supported catalog from October 1 through October 31 in celebration of Halloween: Blood Blockade Battlefront
Blue Exorcist
Corpse Princess: Shikabane Hime
Deadman Wonderland
Ghost Hunt
Hell's Paradise
Hellsing
Hellsing Ultimate
Higurashi: When They Cry...
Manga went on hiatus in January― Yoshihiro Togashi hinted at the return of his Hunter x Hunter manga on Monday with a post on Twitter. The artist shared a photo of the corner of a manuscript with the text, "Start over." Start over pic.twitter.com/KfTTq3P3aX— 冨樫義博 (@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp) October 1, 2023 He revealed in March that chapter 401 of the series had been completed, although he did not confirm whe...
Smile Up will handle compensation measures to sexual abuse victims of late founder Johnny Kitagawa― The below article contains references to sexual abuse and child abuse. Talent agency Johnny & Associates president Noriyuki Higashiyama announced on Monday at a press conference in Tokyo that the agency will change its name to Smile Up starting on October 17, as part of the company's "vision" to earn ...
Castlevania: Nocturne knows that it must succeed as good television above all else and that changes to the source material can be good when done properly. In that respect, this new generation of Castlevania is an astounding success.― I had my problems with Netflix's first attempt at bringing the Castlevania franchise to life on the small screen, but regardless of how much I chafed at some of its awk...
Whether its isekai or a villainess redemption story, Rebecca Silverman will help you choose your next light novel!
The Fall 2023 Light Novel Guide is sponsored by Yen Press!― By this point in light novel history, a few genres are entrenched. Chief among them? Isekai and villainess
stories, and both of those are represented here. But far more interesting is the fact that this span of
months has mor...
The games have been played, the news has been announced, and the cosplayers enjoyed one more day of cosplaying at the Tokyo Game Show 2023― The games have been played, the news has been announced, and the cosplayers enjoyed one more day of cosplaying at the Tokyo Game Show 2023. Are there some familiar faces? Sure. But why settle for dressing up as one character for two days? Or hanging with the sam...
The hot and humid Japanese summer gave way to a cool but still humid autumn on the Autumnal Equinox. To celebrate the Japanese national holiday, cosplayers from around Japan gathered at Makuhari Messe for Tokyo Game Show 2023.― Just like clockwork, the hot and humid Japanese summer gave way to a cool but still humid autumn on the Autumnal Equinox. To celebrate the Japanese national holiday, cosplaye...