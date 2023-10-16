Your Fall 2023 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

The most requested series from this season were Frieren, followed bySeason 2,, and

This was one of the largest seasons in what is already a trend of packed seasonal anime offerings. Undoubtedly, that means hard decisions! Several series' second cours won't be covered by Daily Streaming, but be sure to check back at the end of the seasons for full series reviews. Helck , one of the most requested anime from last season, did not make the cut for continuing coverage. The same can be said for Dark Gathering .

For the curious, the most requested series from this season were Frieren: Beyond Journey's End , followed by Spy×Family Season 2, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You , Shy , and The Apothecary Diaries .

James Beckett

• Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (continuing)

• Undead Unluck

• Tearmoon Empire

• Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Rebecca Silverman

• Spy×Family Season 2

• The Apothecary Diaries (premieres 10/21)

• Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom

Richard Eisenbeis

• Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

• The Eminence in Shadow 2nd Season

• Dr. Stone: New World Season 2

• Dead Mount Death Play Season 2

Nicholas Dupree

• The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You

• The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2

• I'm in Love with the Villainess

Steve Jones

• Shy

Jacki Jing

• The Kingdoms of Ruin

Grant Jones

• One Piece

• The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain

• Ragna Crimson

Christopher Farris

• Goblin Slayer Season 2

• 16bit Sensation: Another Layer

• Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3

MrAJCosplay

• The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3

• Shangri-La Frontier