Your Fall 2023 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
jb-pgf23-33-the-100-girlfriends-who-really-really-really-really-really-love-you-preview-2.png
©中村力斗・野澤ゆき子／集英社・君のことが大大大大大好きな製作委員会

This was one of the largest seasons in what is already a trend of packed seasonal anime offerings. Undoubtedly, that means hard decisions! Several series' second cours won't be covered by Daily Streaming, but be sure to check back at the end of the seasons for full series reviews. Helck, one of the most requested anime from last season, did not make the cut for continuing coverage. The same can be said for Dark Gathering.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season were Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, followed by Spy×Family Season 2, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You, Shy, and The Apothecary Diaries.

Check to see if your favs made the cut for ANN's Daily Streaming reviews.

James Beckett
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (continuing)
Undead Unluck
Tearmoon Empire
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Rebecca Silverman
Spy×Family Season 2
The Apothecary Diaries (premieres 10/21)
Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom

Richard Eisenbeis
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
The Eminence in Shadow 2nd Season
Dr. Stone: New World Season 2
Dead Mount Death Play Season 2

Nicholas Dupree
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You
The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2
I'm in Love with the Villainess

Steve Jones
Shy

Jacki Jing
The Kingdoms of Ruin

Grant Jones
One Piece
The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain
Ragna Crimson

Christopher Farris
Goblin Slayer Season 2
16bit Sensation: Another Layer
Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3

MrAJCosplay
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3
Shangri-La Frontier

Lynzee Loveridge
Migi & Dali
Pluto (premieres 10/26)

