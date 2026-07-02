My Anime 3.0 Beta Released

ANN is happy to announce the first public release of My Anime 3.0 Beta. We would love your feedback on what we've built so far, as well as suggestions for new features we should add.

First released in early 2003, My Anime was the first anime tracking service (we think). While My Anime was largely a "one and done" project, My Anime 3.0 will see significant continued improvement over the coming months and beyond. For this first version, our focus was on a modern look and ease of use. New features will be coming in the next updates, such as importing your data from My Anime 1.0 and a Community Page to share updates about the anime you're watching.

This early preview is available to ANN Subscribers only. My Anime 3.0 will be available to the general public later this summer.

We would love your feedback on what we've built so far, as well as suggestions for new features we should add.

Click here to try out My Anime 3.0