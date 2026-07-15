Your Summer 2026 Anime Daily Streaming Reviews

©Tomato Soup(AKITASHOTEN)/Jaadugar Committee

It's time for a summer shake-up! We've looked over the poll results, drawn lots, flipped coins, finished an elimination bracket for rock-paper-scissors, broken up, reconciled, and finally assigned the most requested reviews.

Unlike last season, it was a pretty close race between the top two: Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia edged out Goodbye, Lara by less than 3%. It was followed by The Ghost in the Shell , KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE , and You and I Are Polar Opposites Season 2 to round out the top five.

The MAO didn't make the cut and will be shelved until the end of the show run.

Here's the full Daily Streaming season. Check below to see if your favorites made the list.

Lynzee Loveridge

- Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia

Grant Jones

- One Piece

- Iron Wok Jan!

- Tomb Raider King

Sylvia Jones

- KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE



Christopher Farris

- The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 3

- Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke

James Beckett

- Clevatess Season 2

- The World Is Dancing

- Chainsmoker Cat

- The Elusive Samurai Season 2

Kennedy

- Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games

- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity

Bolts

- Draw This, Then Die!

- I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day

Jairus Taylor

- You and I Are Polar Opposites Season 2



Rebecca Silverman

- Goodbye, Lara

- Red River

- Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 4



Richard Eisenbeis

- Daemons of the Shadow Realm

- Saga of Tanya the Evil II

- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation III

- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (The Recapture Arc)



Kevin Cormack

- The Ghost in the Shell

- Thunder 3

Lucas DeRuyter

- Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You

- Sparks of Tomorrow