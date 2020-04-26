Last month we gave the rundown of five of the best anime to binge-watch on Netflix while we're cooped up inside. Well, it's been a month and Netflix isn't the only streaming service in town. This time we're taking a look at Crunchyroll 's giant catalog of titles to find the shows that'll have you clicking “next episode” until suddenly it's been five hours and you've slowly assimilated into the couch.

We're not going to judge you.

5. KONOSUBA

Kazuma was just a hapless otaku when he found himself face to face with a goddess named Aqua. She offers to let Kazuma reincarnate into another world and, struck by her beauty, he agrees so long as she comes with him. Turns out Kazuma probably should have gotten to know Aqua a bit first before choosing her to be his new adventuring companion. KONOSUBA is like a sitcom in another world where none of the characters really like each other that much. Think Always Sunny but someone made the mistake of giving Charlie magic abilities. Somehow Kazuma , Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness are supposed to defeat the Demon King even though Aqua has the attention span of a goldfish and Megumin tries to blow up everything that moves. Will our heroes succeed? Does it really matter?

4. Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun

Never was there a nicer boy than Iruma, and that's half the problem. Sold to a demon who happens to be the headmaster at a school for, well, demons, Iruma will have to blend in with the hellfire crowd if he doesn't want to get eaten. This all sounds pretty terrifying for Iruma but the guy actually wins over his classmates pretty quick with his helpful disposition and surprisingly adept dodging skills. This is above all a feel-good show about a nice kid who might just be a better “demon” than his friends as he continues to accidentally go up the demonic ranks, gain a familiar, and become a legend.

3. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Finding yourself in an unfamiliar world is strange enough, but Rimuru isn't even human. He doesn't even have arms or legs. He's a magical slime; the starter level monsters that roam around Dragon Quest or Ragnarok Online. With a little (okay, a lot) of help from a Dragon, Rimuru enters the new fantasy world with some impressive powers BUT, this is where Reincarnated as a Slime breaks away from the usual power fantasies. Instead of simply conquering every bad guy he comes across, Rimuru goes to work building a new settlement with a focus on co-existing. He starts seeking out other artisans and warriors to help modernize the village. If you want to watch a hero that's less explosive battles and more about political problem-solving, Rimuru is your guy.

2. The Promised Neverland

Here's one that's not for the faint of heart! The Promised Neverland will have you biting your nails and peering out from under the covers. The story follows three happy orphans Emma, Norman, and Ray whose world is shattered when they realize the place they call home isn't and picture-perfect orphanage; it's a farm and the woman they call “mom” is raising them like cattle. The kids begin planning their escape but the caretaker Isabella isn't going to make it easy. What makes The Promised Neverland so engaging is its focus on suspense. Any minute the kids' plans could come tumbling down and the stakes are HIGH. It's essentially a battle of wits and you won't be able to guess what each character has up their sleeve until the last moment. Emma herself is a pretty interesting lead character who, despite all the darkness around her, refuses to compromise her morals. She's unwilling to sacrifice anyone, even if it'd be much easier for the three of them to escape without a bunch of younger kids to feed and care for. Emma's not willing to take the easy way out but you'll have to watch to see if she manages to pull off the great escape.

1. Re:Zero

Ah, Subaru. Here's a guy who thought the isekai life would be smooth sailing. Getting transported to another world hardly phases him and he's sure his nerd knowledge will make winning over the locals and the beautiful Emilia a piece of cake. Except when it doesn't. Re:Zero stands out from crowd because of its willingness to put Subaru through the ringer again...and again...and again. The guy's only power is his inexplicable ability to “restart” from a designated point in time after death, like the auto-save feature in a video game. The show also isn't afraid to teach Subaru some difficult lessons like respecting other people's boundaries and 'no, you don't have all the answers just because you think you're the main character.' Each arc has a central mystery that Subaru has to solve if he and his new companions are going to survive. Now's a great time to check this show out. Crunchyroll added the director's cut episodes recently too, so if you've already watched it there's some new stuff to uncover.

