While we've all been looking forward to the summer anime season, there's also been an air of apprehension around it. Many highly anticipated shows have been delayed until later in the year due to the ongoing pandemic, leaving a rather sparse summer line up. But just because there's slim pickings, doesn't mean all is lost. What is left to check out is sure to make everyone's summer enjoyable. Today, we're looking at our favorite summer anime premieres, let's see what the next few months have in store for us!

Deca-Dence

In a post-apocalyptic world, a giant moving fortress called Deca-Dence protects the last remnants of humanity from monsters called Gadolls. Inside, a girl called Natsume desperately wishes to join humanity's fight against the Gadolls. But, as she works towards her dreams, she learns far more about the world and society she inhabits than she bargained for. While post-apocalyptic anime are a dime a dozen, with Yuzuru Tachikawa (known for Mob Psycho and Death Parade ) at the helm, it was impossible not to give this series a shot. And the first episode certainly did not disappoint. In the short frame of twenty or so minutes, the episode has cemented itself as the one to watch this season. Stunning animation, solid characters and the boundless intrigue of the world both inside and outside of the moving fortress has us desperate for the next episode. Also, we just need more screen time of Pipe - how adorable is that little monster!?

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2

It's been 4 years since season one of Re:Zero ended, and it's no exaggeration when we say that its popularity seems to only have grown each passing year. We're pretty sure Rem figurine collectors must have at least a room full of her by now. Yet, starting season two, it feels like no time has passed since we last left our characters. As we're effortlessly sucked back into the world of Re:Zero , we're quickly reminded of everything we love about Re:Zero - the character dynamics, awesome action scenes...and the emotional roller coaster.It doesn't take long till we're teary eyed and shaking our computer screens. But this episode isn't just a reintroduction to the same-old, it clearly sets out the stakes at play and reveals tantalizing new story threads. So, call us gluttons for punishment, because we can't wait to see what this series has in store for us!

Fire Force Season 2

There are few shows that are as visually dynamic as Fire Force , and the season 2 premiere makes sure we know what a star this series is. David Production truly pulled out all the stops animating this episode's battle scene. Background designs, dynamic animations and striking colors - the episode is truly gorgeous. But the true highlight was seeing each character back in action. Everyone had a chance to showcase exactly what they do best, reminding you why they're your favorites! But the episode isn't all battle, there's gag moments sprinkled throughout which just remind you how loveable and goofy the cast is! Overall, the premiere episode is a wild ride. If that's just the first episode, the bar for Fire Force has been set ridiculously high. Let's hope it doesn't fizzle out!

Japan Sinks: 2020

So not 100% technically a seasonal airing anime, but we couldn't resist adding this to the list! Japan Sinks: 2020 , based on a novel of the same name, is an ONA , original net animation, released worldwide by Netflix . While you can binge-watch all ten episodes right now, let's focus on episode one. We're introduced to the four members of the Mutoh family, when an earthquake hits Japan. During the widespread devastation the family tries to reunite and survive together. The episode was as emotionally charged as it can get. The daughter's voice overs, describing her everyday life as she runs through the destruction of that very life, is heartbreaking. There's not a second where the tense pacing lets up, as we delve deeper and deeper into the bleak new reality they have to face. Directors Pyeon-Gang Ho and Masaaki Yuasa pull absolutely no punches in this premiere, and we're keen to see what they have in store for the Mutoh family. Also, like 2020… can you just stop. Chill. Please.

The God of High School

In modern day South Korea, high schoolers compete in a nationwide martial arts competition to have any wish they want granted. It's a simple premise, and it matches the rather basic opening episode. The episode does the job setting up and introducing the characters, but there's nothing really innovative about it. But what did make this enter our top five was how fun it was. We were either grinning or laughing during the twenty minute episode. The series is also animated by MAPPA who have yet again done a stunning job on the visuals. The God of High School is the second collaboration between Crunchyroll Originals and Webtoon. Their previous work, Tower of God , premiered in the spring anime season. So, first impressions - while the series won't be groundbreaking it's going to be really fun to watch. Definitely worth a check out for anyone up who enjoys that classic match-up between comedy and action.

From first impressions of the summer season line up, it's clear that there will be something for everybody to enjoy. Sequels are looking to dominate this season, but don't discount the original and adaptations that are airing - you may just find a new favorite. And remember, this is just first impressions, who knows how the anime season will shape up in a few months! For now all we can do is keep tuning in each week.

