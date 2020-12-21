With the end of 2020 on the horizon, and a festive cheer in the air it's no surprise that we're all in the mood for some feel-good anime. And what better to give us that dose of ‘wholesome’ than some Christmas themed episodes? From celebrating friends and family to love confessions and wacky antics - these episodes have everything you need to have a very merry holiday season. So, without further ado, let's check out five wonderfully sweet Christmas themed anime episodes that would even get the Grinch to smile!

Love Hina Christmas Special - Silent Eve

Aired on Christmas Day in 2000, Love Hina 's Christmas special is one that'll have you laughing, crying and maybe face-palming during its runtime. There's an urban legend that if you confess your love on Christmas Eve your wish will come true. Deciding it's as good a time as any, Keitaro decides to confess to Naru and hope for the Christmas miracle to really occur! The Love Hina series will always have a soft spot in our heart but this Christmas special has to be our favourite part of the series overall. The character's slapstick humor is dialled down, drama is ramped up and there's some real emotional moments for audiences to enjoy. Also that final (kinda?) confession scene - so romantic!

Cardcaptor Sakura - Episode 35 & 61

In a series as long running as Cardcaptor Sakura it's no surprise Christmas came twice. In episode thirty-five, Sakura works to stop her special Christmas date with Yukito from quite literally going down in flames. And while episode sixty-one isn't quite as festive, it's still worth a mention. In this episode, Sakura begins planning her christmas presents, while also taking the opportunity to thank her Clow Cards for their support. Both episodes capture the joy of spending the holidays with your loved ones, with a few gags and a magical showdown thrown in the midst. Guaranteed to make you smile, and with a sprinkle of nostalgia, these episodes should be on everyone's Christmas watch list!

Aggretsuko: We Wish You a Metal Christmas

Aggretsuko is a short series that follows a red panda named Retsuko and her days working as an accountant. Just like every office worker,Retsuko faces her fair share of frustrations and vents them out through heavy metal karaoke, and Christmas stress is no different. In the days leading up to the festivities, Retsuko becomes increasingly addicted to Instagram and that oh so sweet rush of likes. With the FOMO increasing and Christmas Eve just around the corner she rushes to make plans so she has something to showcase on Insta. While she doesn't quite get that #blessed evening she's hoping for, Restuko's Christmas Eve is one you'll certainly enjoy being part of.

Laid-Back Camp - Episode 11

With season two of Yuru Camp premiering in January 2021, now is the best time to catch up on the series and with it, check out that festive episode eleven. Arriving at a campsite near Mt Fuji, the girls are excited to spend Christmas Eve together and begin setting up for their big evening. Despite the temperature dropping as day turns to night the atmosphere only grows warmer. The beautiful scenery, friendly campers and mouth watering food - it's hard to think of a more perfect way to spend the holidays. Getting really into the spirit, the girls even dress up in special Santa outfits. It's no surprise that a series as wholesome as Laid-Back Camp gave us such a wonderful Christmas episode!

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku : Episode 6

While love is hard for an otaku , episode six of Wotakoi proves that Christmas can be a lot easier to manage. In the episode's second half, the two couples begin gearing up for the most romantic event of the year - Christmas. Momose and Nifuji walk down the lit up streets and share memories of their childhood while Kabakura works to make up for last year's Christmas disaster with Koyanagi. While short, the time spent with each couple was sugary sweet and they certainly didn't skip the geeky references that make Wotakoi such a fun watch. We only wish we got to see Koyanagi's legendary cosplay outfit!

While the holidays are a great chance to reconnect with friends and family, they're also a good time to spend some time on self-care. And the best way to unwind is with some quality anime! The anime we've shared today are great examples of some relaxing Christmas themed shows to add to your holiday binge watch list. Watch one, or watch them all, but most importantly have a good holiday season and a happy new year!

