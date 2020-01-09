Last season's harem-with-a-twist was ORESUKI , a story happy to break the fourth wall and point out the expectations that comes with an anime rom-com. Led by Jōro, a guy who has maintained a perfect facade in the hopes of landing a cute girlfriend, the series wants to have its satire cake and eat it too. Is there anything to love about a series starring a two-faced jerk?

Andy

Hey Micchy, it's time to talk about everyone's favorite genre! Where the main character uses their extensive knowledge of anime tropes to come out on top in a fantasy world! That's right, it's isekai harem time!

Micchy



Full disclosure, I'm not the biggest fan of harem anime that don't involve some degree of taboo (helloooooo sisterfuckers), so I was likely never going to be the target audience for ORESUKI : Are you the flimsy wish-fulfillment anime girl for me? . 12 episodes later, I'm still not sure I am.

What I do know: Bench-kun MVP forever

ORESUKI isn't just another harem show. It's a harem show that knows it's a harem show.

ORESUKI only sustains the comedy for a handful of episodes, falling into limp romcom conventions as it progresses. My least favorite: the protagonist might be bland or a jerk, but he's secretly a nice guy once you get past his facade. And that's where it loses me - give us the unrepentant asshole protagonist we deserve, cowards!

The character writing in this show should be the selling point, but hoo boy is it weak as fuck. It's one thing to make your character a nice guy on the outside and a jerk on the inside and then have someone like him for being a jerk, but it then goes out of its way to prove he's actually the good guy for dumb reasons while he continues to call women bitches for him sexualizing them. All the while more completely underwritten stock girlfriends continue to line up.





Yeah, that's the weirdest part of the show. The characters are generic archetypes except when they're not, and the transition between "stock anime character" and "conniving asshole" is almost never smooth. Likewise, ORESUKI is bland harem paste except when it's not, careening between tones rather than evolving into a solid drama in its own right. Where I take issue is the idea that someone having good intentions under their multiple facades is enough to make them a nice person. Being nice takes a ton of work! And it'd be way more interesting to see Joro struggle to suppress his asshole instincts rather than awkwardly flip-flopping between Manipulative Joro and Bland Joro.





cosplayer could tell you how to make tig ol' bitties look like itty-bitties. Besides, it's not like they're drawn a consistent size anyway!

Note: this continues for most of her appearances

Golden Boy . A show where the protagonist was somehow way hornier but also a way better person! And the women in it were actual characters! I guess what I'm saying is that this show really made me want to go watch a better horny show.

But on the other hand, Joro does have a pretty strong face game, so it's impossible to say if this show is good or bad.

Kaiji .



Probably not Death Note , but maybe the Netflix movie...

But then you'd miss all the parts where Joro gets clowned on, and that simply would not do!



If only that happened as often as this.



Speaking of bland, I realize we haven't even gotten into the girls, but that's because they're all typical harem accessorizes to Joro and never rise above that. What I think really needs to be said is how they seem to forget it's a harem until halfway through and while you've got your original trifecta of girl next door, class pres, and library girl, the second half of the show is like a water hose of poorly set up girls that were in the OP/ED so better get them on screen At some point he isn't even doing the base kindness to win them over thing anymore, they just show up already into him.



As this is a harem show, they all need to be in love with the protagonist for some inexplicable reason - just as he planned all along. The childhood friend almost makes sense, but the rest fall for him for reasons I cannot begin to fathom. Only Pansy seems to have a half decent reason for being into him, though the show kinda discards that a bit later



I was so ready to like Pansy's character as someone who just loves seeing through an asshole's facade!



I'm way more into Pansy and Joro's initial dysfunctional couple dynamic than whatever bland nice guy garbage he has with every other character. Their chemistry's fun, especially when Joro gets roasted.

The idea that she'd expose his true self and he'd either have to learn to be better, or be satisfied with the weirdo that likes him as he is, was pretty good, and yeah the playful roasts and throwing him under the bus is GOOD.

It draws this weird dichotomy between "nice person" and "asshole who's hiding it" when in reality people are capable of being both kind and selfish. Being a nice person means resisting the urge to be self-serving and doing your best to be considerate. Letting your emotions get the best of you sometimes doesn't mean you're lying about caring, it means you're human. I don't think ORESUKI quite gets that being considerate is a constant struggle - girls fall for Joro because he does one (1) nice thing and they take that as a sign he's good to the core. People are more complicated than that, though.



Meanwhile I'm here like

It's so close to getting what was so messed up about her middle school experiences, where everyone just assumed that because she's pretty she has to get with the most blandly friendly guy, ignoring whatever she had to say about it. Pansy specifically dresses herself like a dowdy old maid to avoid those expectations! But any commentary is completely undermined by the fact that Joro only acknowledges her as a romantic interest when she reveals her true (pretty) self.



I'd like to say that's a consequence of it being a harem rather than a singular romance and other girls' feelings and motivations taking up that time to be potential choices, but literally none of the other girls are really considered an option throughout the show. So in the end the choice to not explore this nteresting path seems more of this kind of decision:



Meanwhile, the obvious best girl is RIGHT THERE

One of these days the male best friend will be a serious option in a harem. Make it happen, cowards, let them ride into the sunset on an inflatable dolphin!!



I demand justice for the Tomodas of the world!

ORESUKI doesn't quite deliver on the acerbic Joro/Pansy dynamic it promises early on, settling into basic patterns and a baffling non-conclusion that I absolutely did not expect to be the final episode. But it does end on a pretty good Joro dunk, so I suppose all is well.

On one hand, his final scumbag move of rigging a contest because his ego has convinced him that everyone will do what's best for him is pretty good, and it backfiring is also good! The problem is that it backfires because they all love him too much which is ugh. Also, rather than a popularity contest, why not let THE GIRL WHO YOU ARE DOING THIS OVER CHOOSE HERSELF. It transparently sets up that they wanted this story to keep going, so Pansy's autonomy is again removed in favor of being a mouthpiece.

Such is the fate of an ongoing light novel series, cursed to maintain the status quo till the very end. It's too bad it never quite capitalizes on the chemistry you could get between a misanthropic loser and an unabashed weirdo, doing.... whatever the hell that 3-way non-rivalry for the right to Pansy's hand in marriage be Pansy's boyfriend is.



Someday someone will find that right balance again. It's been done before so I know it can happen again, but I'm actually gonna end on agreeing with Joro because there's so much good coming in the new season