Steve

Well Nick, I just finished watching the first season of Dorohedoro about an hour ago, and I've got exactly one thing on my mind:

Nick

I too love 90's grunge rock, Steve. And boy is "grungey" an apt description for this show.

I can practically feel the grime seeping between the pixels in my monitor. It's the best. Love this Hole.

Dorohedoro unique.

In that every single location, person, and object in it looks like it smells worse than an Arby's dumpster:

Dorohedoro is quite possibly my favorite manga of all time. While I used to dream up potential anime staff who'd be able to translate its bizarre appeal onto the screen, I never really expected it'd actually get an adaptation. But here we are!



Golden Kamuy , Delicious in Dungeon , and this. If you've been on mangatwitter for more than 5 minutes you've been insistently recommended one of those. I'm a lot less familiar myself. Outside of checking out the early volumes a few years back, mostly I know this series by its reputation among hardcore manga fans. Like there's, and this. If you've been on mangatwitter for more than 5 minutes you've been insistently recommended one of those.

Q Hayashida 's style is both very rough and very detailed, on top of being used to depict surreal ultraviolence and reality-bending magic powers. Like, this is how much visual information can go into a single joke panel:

Well you need a lot of detail to pull off the style of this series. That style being "Las Vegas Truckstop Bathroom."

Shinji Kimura as the art director. He's worked on a lot of stuff, but he was art director for the Tekkonkinkreet film and Blood Blockade Battlefront , and that's pretty much all I needed to see on his CV to be convinced he'd get the job done. Dude knows how to make sure cities look beautifully filthy.

It's really important, honestly. A big part of what makes this show stand out so much is that it's the very rare anime where things just look filthy so often. In a landscape where even other ultraviolence shows still have sterile hallways and cityscapes, Dorohedoro is dedicated to making every character look like they pulled their clothes out of a landfill.

Speaking of ultraviolence, hoo fucking BOY is there a lot of it. Not a single episode goes by without some kind of intense body horror. Hell, 2 character even create a fighting style around it:

Dorohedoro 's cleverer moves is including a main character whose magic specialty is healing, so everybody has permission to get their bodies busted up as gnarly as possible. And Dorohedoro does not let those opportunities go to waste!



See that's the other thing about Dorohedoro : for all the very, very visceral violence the show almost universally treats it like when Wile E. Coyote gets blown up. All the knives in this show might as well have ACME logos on the side. She's fine. It's fine.See that's the other thing about: for all the very, very visceral violence the show almost universally treats it like when Wile E. Coyote gets blown up. All the knives in this show might as well have ACME logos on the side.

Dorohedoro 's secret sauce. A much lesser work would take its violence and aesthetics in edgy, grimdark directions, but Dorohedoro just has fun with everything. It's a love letter to goofy B horror flicks, with a full cast of lovable homicidal weirdos you legit end up caring about even as they constantly try to murder each other.

Dorohedoro 's cast fun to follow in the moment, but if any of them were to finally be on the serious end of a mutilation I don't think I'd be bothered much. Except maybe Ebisu.

I think Hayashida does a pretty remarkable job balancing the over-the-top murder antics with the comparatively more droll moments when they're off the job and just hanging out with each other. There's a lot of tonal whiplash to be sure, but that's a part of Dorohedoro 's strangeness that appeals to me.

Ebisu is normal for the first 30 seconds we know her and then spends the remainder of the show with permanent brain damage. Relatable for sure.I think Hayashida does a pretty remarkable job balancing the over-the-top murder antics with the comparatively more droll moments when they're off the job and just hanging out with each other. There's a lot of tonal whiplash to be sure, but that's a part of's strangeness that appeals to me.

I DARE you to find another story featuring a giant sneaker-wearing cockroach. Oh I can't tell you how happy I was to see them fully adapt the baseball chapter.I DARE you to find another story featuring a giant sneaker-wearing cockroach.



Or an episode where the crew go to a literal corpse party just for the free food.

Dark Souls PVP experience.

Or just enjoying thePVP experience.





To be fair, Shin definitely cheeses his way through that fight.

I'd consider backstab fishing part of the authentic Dark Souls PVP experience. Dude didn't even do the duel bow first smh.

For as wild as its characters and aesthetics are, the central plot of Dorohedoro is a very long, very slow burn with a lot of red herrings and a surprising number of moving parts. There are actually incidental details here that become relevant later, but things only start fully coalescing later in the manga, well past what one cour of anime is able to cover.

And that's all good for a manga series that runs in perpetuity, but it leaves this first season, even for its relentless pacing, feeling kind of inconsequential. A lot of stuff sure happens in it, but by the end of it I had very little idea what any of it meant or was leading towards.

Yeah I definitely won't be surprised if that's a common sentiment among anime-first viewers. For what it's worth, I think the core mystery does a good enough job maintaining momentum, but there's pretty much zero closure on anything this early in the story lol.





But sorry, no time left since we needed to fit in the episode about competing hot dog stands based around an oral sex joke.

It also just bugs me that there's a ton of interesting worldbuilding going on in the background that never gets capitalized on. Like hey, Shin's backstory about being a half-sorcerer on the run from an anti-magic militia in The Hole? That's a really interesting story that begs a lot of questions about what the show could explore!But sorry, no time left since we needed to fit in the episode about competing hot dog stands based around an oral sex joke.

Invader Zim were my sleep paralysis demon, but still.

Fujita needs to recognize he's got a valuable partner right there next to him. Granted she's like if GIR fromwere my sleep paralysis demon, but still.





Gotta watch out for those street meat pies. They do make a perfect couple, and hopefully they'll be able to formally notarize their bond as partners next Blue Night, provided Ebisu doesn't get the runs again.Gotta watch out for those street meat pies.



You know the moment the show introduced the meat pies shop, my brain asked "What kind of meat?" and answered "Actually I don't want to know." And yet Q. Hayashida refused to let me live in ignorance.

That's why she's good!

Also said pie-ification happens to one of 2 sorcerers trying to kidnap Noi and Shin, but before they can get away they run into Caiman and his new baker friends and piss him off, so he kills them. Then 2 days later Ebisu runs into that meat pie while looking for Shin and THAT causes her to literally shit away her chance to partner with Fujita. It's like watching an episode of Seinfeld filmed in Hell.

The man loves his mushrooms. There are lots of little interwoven details and quick gags that add so much personality toand its characters. Like, En would be just another stuffy mob boss if not for all the silly vain art projects that keep popping up in the background.The man loves his mushrooms.



And his...dog? cat? I have no idea what this thing is but he sure loves it.

Dorohedoro is the best and why everyone should love it is: girl big

Cue all of anitwitter marking out in 3...2...1...

Personally, while I can respect your taste, I can't really find anyone in this show attractive. The sheer omnipresent stench of leather sweat and viscera is just too much of a mood killer.

Dorohedoro 's first episode is honestly brilliant in that regard, because it begins by introducing Nikaido, who loves to fight, kicks ass, and makes a mean plate of gyoza.



In fact, across all genders, Dorohedoro is a smorgasbord of beef.

Though of course the BIGGEST doesn't show up until the last 3 episodes:



I suspect foul play in that particular instance, but the show certainly does keep upping its beefy ante.



Thirst aside it's pretty cool that the series is actually willing to draw its physically powerful women with the same physicality and musculature it affords the dudes. It certainly never pulls any of this nonsense:



Zero cowardice here.

Indeed! It goes hard for everything from legit spooky horror imagery





Dorohedoro contains multitudes, and I love them all. To ensuring that literally every character wears kicks.contains multitudes, and I love them all.