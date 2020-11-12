So you're a princess captured by the generic RPG's Big Bad. Your cell is drafty, the stone floor is cold, and you're the type that could feel a pea beneath a mountain of mattresses. What's a princess to do? Wreck havoc in the name of some quality REM! Steve and Nicky take a fanciful diversion into the world of Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle .

Steve

Nicky, I know it's only been about a week, but I can't do this daylight savings stuff anymore. It's dark at 5pm now. This isn't right. My circadian rhythm is swinging off-beat.



Nicky

Getting proper rest is an important part of a healthy lifestyle why don't we take a break for the column this week? Let's snuggle up with some warm blankets and sit down with a nice comforting anime that'll make you go zzz in no time.

Sounds good to me! Just gonna crawl into bed and— okay, our editors have just informed me that we do in fact still need to write the column right now. However, that should be a breeze with something as comfy as Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle !

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai earlier this week, we're talking about another RPG-inspired anime. Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle , or Sleepy Princess for short here, is a story about a captured princess, Aurora Syalis Goodereste, who was whisked away by Twilight the Demon King to the spooky Demon Castle. But while there the Princess' only hobbies seem to include Sleeping, Napping, and Dreaming. And unfortunately for the other residents of the Demon Castle, she'll stop at nothing for a good night's sleep. Which might as well be all the time with a castle enshrouded in eternal darkness.

cour anime entirely about the subject of sleeping better. Color me impressed, though! We're halfway through the season and I've been thoroughly charmed by this awful nap gremlin.

Sleepy Princess the only one that gets to fall asleep here are the characters. Otherwise this anime is actually full of energy, lots of fun references, and a willingness to let jokes play out to cartoony extremes. it's a perfect delight so I was super non-surprised when I learned that this was the same people that brought us Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun .

Mitsue Yamazaki is a talent, no doubt about that. Give her pretty much any material and she'll direct it into something great. Her name on any anime guarantees I'll at least check it out. And Sleepy Princess seems to be an especially good fit for her forte! It's bouncy and colorful, but underneath its cuddly surface lurks a darkness. A burning, nagging sense of unease that forces us to ask tough questions, such as "Who is the real monster here?"





It also helps that the demons are really cute, it's kinda hard to feel threatened by them.

Being a Damsel in Distress, one would assume that the Princess is in a situation of powerlessness, but despite sleeping in a cell, it's pretty clear that the ones powerless are all the demons trying to keep her under control in her never-ending quest for only the sweetest of dreams.It also helps that the demons are really cute, it's kinda hard to feel threatened by them.



They're the real victims here! She has the run of the entire castle, takes advantage of that to fuel her nightly sleepy schemes, puts others and herself in frequent mortal danger, and shows zero remorse at the end of the day. She's a tiny walking disaster and the demons are just too nice to do anything about it. And I'm not exaggerating about that "mortal danger" part.





Yeah all the castle goons' growing abject terror at the mere sight of the Princess is good stuff. She's no longer their prisoner. She's a force of nature they've tried to control, and now they're reaping what they've sown. What makes this especially funny is that the Princess' head could not be emptier.I'm talking "sleeps on a giant poison mushroom and dies" empty. And if I had to guess, dying repeatedly probably isn't good for one's brain cells either.



Well how are you supposed to get a Goodreste if your head gets too full of pesky things like THOUGHTS all the time? Heck, if I know.



That's a fair point.



That's also part of why she can get away with such evil acts and it's still funny because her kill count doesn't always just include herself. How many Sheet Ghosts has she murdered now to use as bedding? I'm betting on at least a few dozen. The princess takes "improvisation" to the extreme and this often includes maiming, injuring, or outright murdering the various weird demon minions lurking around.





Want a bigger tub? Blow up a turtle.



RIP TURT

Though, I guess she is at least forced to put the turtle back together.

I didn't think turtles worked like that, but hey, magic!



I also still have no idea if demon's can be revived in the church or not and that's the scariest part. And neither does the Princess, though she doesn't seem very concerned about anything that isn't snoozing.



I'm pretty sure they can, but I'd also argue that eternal life in the company of this little stinker is scarier than any afterlife that could possibly await them. This is the face of a woman who kills the Michelin Man in cold blood so she can wear his skin.





She at least doesn't try to kill the sorta humanoid ones. I was totally expecting her to rip off this poor Harpy Girls wings in this episode but instead they just have a very awkward slumber party.



I mean...she did think about it...





All the demons are so pure in comparison to the Princess...I want to protect them...





Not even Demon Gendo here can give them an upper hand. She just instantly trashes his Eva.





If the demons ever start explaining something expect the princess to be on her way to immediately defile it. She drinks health potions like they're coca-cola, rolls into forbidden libraries, smashes important artifacts, and treats secret weapons like they're common appliances.





By the way, I appreciate that while Sleepy Princess definitely takes advantage of video game tropes and aesthetics, it rarely feels like the humor is using that as a crutch. It actually manages to squeeze some clever gags out of it, like using the repeated text boxes here to communicate that a character is flustered.

The Hero? Couldn't give a crap about him.

Yeah, it's clever without being intrusive. There's also supposed to be a party of Heroes going around in a futile attempt to save the Princess, and she has many times where she could potentially aid them or intentionally sabotage the demons, and she does neither. If anything she basically just constantly sabotages both parties inadvertently in her single-mindedness.The Hero? Couldn't give a crap about him.





Like for real, she takes her captivity in stride as a blessing that allows her to escape the bustle of royal life and focus on the smaller, more important things, like putting together the perfect pillow and softest sheets. And I certainly understand the appeal of dropping everything and catching some quality zzz's for once! That'd be nice! She's just living her best sleep-hungry life.



She gets three good meals a day, can't die, lots of demons and magical items to use for whatever luxury purpose she demands for the day. She's pretty lucky that the heroes might be utterly incompetent and that the demons continue to wholly underestimate her abilities, while otherwise being absolutely too nice to even do anything about her reign of terror. it's no wonder that she doesn't ever even attempt to go back home. Overall, I'd be pretty content with my stay at Château Le Démon.



She could probably stand to use some of her unlimited amount of free time to work on her communication skills tho.



Don't worry I don't think she needs 'em if the Demon King is already this dumb.



Zero brain cells to be found in the whole castle but a lot of heart. Sometimes.





and a one One-Hit K.O.

The Rare Nice Gesture from the Princess and it is SUPER EFFECTIVE!!and a one One-Hit K.O.



Oh and I can't believe I didn't mention this yet, but I love the stupid little felt crown she made in episode 1 and has worn ever since. Her whole character design is aces and looks as comfy as humanly (or demonly) possible, but that crown is just the best.

Heck yeah. Someone sell me one, I'll give you my monies.



Honestly it looks easy enough to make. We gotta get an Anitwitter virtual craft night going at some point. Let us all become the Sleepy Princesses we wanna see in the world. Maybe a little less homicidal tho.

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle is both funny and comfy but never boring. It takes a lot of familiar tropes in a way that's both cute, entertaining, if not slightly unhinged without ever losing it's tone of light-heartedness. All this makes it a highly accessible to anyone who loves RPGs or fairy tales. Trying to find a good anime can leave us pretty fatigued but Sleepy Princess will make you laugh so hard your heart will either feel like you just got a full eight hours if you don't just pass out from laughter. This anime gets my best RPG fanfare and my QUEST COMPLETE seal of approval.

Yeah I too have had a really good time with Soporific Scion in the Satanic Stronghold! It's cute stuff through and through. And hey, if it makes you fall asleep, that just means it's working.



As they say in the darkest depths of the Demon King's Castle "zzz"