With the second season of Megalobox underway, Nicky and Jean-Karlo go back forty years to the originator, Ashita no Joe ! The genre-defining series and film made its mark in the anime pop-culture consciousness and is still referenced in modern shows. Helmed by none other than Osamu Dezaki , find out why everyone's still looking forward to Tomorrow's Joe .

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the film ahead. This column discusses the ending for a 40-year-old movie. If you haven't seen it, stop reading, go watch it, and come back!

Jean-Karlo

Ladies and gentlemen! In this corner, weighing in at 117 lbs, a classic animated film directed by Osamu Dezaki , the champion of tomorrow— Ashita no Joe ~!

And in this corner, weighing in at an undisclosed amount, a pair of kids who weren't even born when this thing came out—Nickyyyy aaaaand Jean-Karlooooo~!

Nicky



Today, we're covering this classic boxing series of yesteryear, Tomorrow's Joe !!

Tomorrow's Joe is to modern anime. Famed anime director Osamu Dezaki got his start with the original 1970s Joe anime, which was later condensed into the film we'll be discussing today. Joe's DNA can be found in tons of modern-day "manly" heroes, and at the risk of spoiling things the tragic ending to Tomorrow's Joe inspired a lot of similarly tragic freeze-frame endings for many beloved characters (see: Kamina in episode 8 of Gurren Lagann ). Joe's death inspired a real-life funeral in Japan, and several hundred people attended even! And then Megalo Box came out and re-imagined Joe and his world of boxing. So to sum it up, this is a very important part of anime history we're covering! It's hard to overstate how influential Tomorrow's Joe is to modern anime. Famed anime director Osamu Dezaki got his start with the original 1970s Joe anime, which was later condensed into the film we'll be discussing today. Joe's DNA can be found in tons of modern-day "manly" heroes, and at the risk of spoiling things the tragic ending to Tomorrow's Joe inspired a lot of similarly tragic freeze-frame endings for many beloved characters (see: Kamina in episode 8 of Gurren Lagann ). Joe's death inspired a real-life funeral in Japan, and several hundred people attended even! And then Megalo Box came out and re-imagined Joe and his world of boxing. So to sum it up, this is a very important part of anime history we're covering!

He meets up with the disgraced Danpei Tange (who I swear must have been the inspiration for Danpé the Gravekeeper in The Legend of Zelda ), who sees Joe's potential. But Joe isn't really interested in being coached by a homeless drunk, so he... gets arrested for punching cops out. As you do.

his tomorrow.

Far from being just gruff like Mickey Goldmill in Rocky, Danpei is definitely looking out for #1 (being himself)—later in the film, we can see that his current situation is because he was loud, drunk and aggressive towards the higher-ups at the boxing association. Multiple times, even!



He also basically sells out Joe to the cops after beating him up, lol. Even early on you really wonder if this kind of discipline is really meant to straighten out a reckless guy like Joe or if it's simply a different form of oppression on someone who clearly doesn't have anything going for him other than the clothes on his back and his two fists.





I think Danpei is the perfect coach for Joe. Far from being a loveable starry-eyed street tough with a heart of gold, Joe toes the line into being an outright little shit on more than one occasion. He's good at fighting, so he's not all talk, but he definitely is one to write checks his butt can't cash. He's at least willing to own up to when he gets clobbered fair and square, but without Danpei herding him in the right direction it's easy to see that Joe wouldn't live to see a tomorrow at all. He just constantly picks fights against any and all sources of authority.

REAL ring. After that run-in with thugs. He spends the first half of the whole movie training in prison. Getting into fights with other prisoners and using Tange's lessons via postcards to sharpen his technique. Joe more than just a diamond in the rough, he's a lump of coal that only responds to pressure.



He beats up dudes pretty effortlessly though, even rouging them up in the cover of night and stealing their beds after he shoved them in a bathroom closet like he was playing a level of Hitman. His cocky attitude wins him no favors and he keeps getting transferred to worse prisons.



It's only until he encounters his first one true rival, Tōru Rikiishi, that Joe starts to get a real fire under his butt.

It's definitely a unique bromance, to say the least. Joe is enamored with Rikiishi almost immediately. No one had ever stood up to him that way. After getting ass-whooped by him, he basically becomes his primary motivation for fighting. Joe improves himself in hopes of being able to stand in the ring as Rikiishi's equal. It basically feels like a big cry for attention!!



It helps that Rikiishi is a genuinely good person at heart who is simply paying his dues to society; he's locked up because he brutally attacked a heckler at a match. He loves boxing and respects Joe's nascent ability.

Formerly considered a prodigy, it's the first time Joe ever encounters someone way above his skill-class (and also weight class).





And make no mistake, magic happens when they enter the ring—Joe famously gets clobbered when he enters the ring with Rikiishi, but Rikiishi fails to knock him out within one round like he promised. The fight inspires a sense of discipline in everyone present!





It also lines up with the idea that boxing isn't just about mindless violence. As Madame Yuko states, the ring is simply a place where these men can express themselves in a way that creates a boundary between them and their place in the world. It creates a sense of security but also intimacy.

Again: you'd think Joe would be a plucky scrapper who wins out through sheer determination and a can-do attitude. Instead, he's just a little shit who likes to sucker-punch people bigger than he is. What is heartwarming is that through it all, Rikiishi genuinely believes in Joe's ability. The guy doesn't have a spiteful bone in his body towards Joe, it'd be heartwarming how much he wants to test the little guy if it didn't chart the tragic course for this film.

What happens next isn't exactly unprecedented either. Joe has little self-preservation and a tendency to play life on a gamble, it's only a matter of time before this comes back to bite him.

After all, Danpei says it early in the film. The ring is a fucking harsh place.

I wanna preface this with a content warning for weight loss. So, here's the thing. Remember when I said Joe was a bantamweight? Well, Rikiishi was a Welterweight (at least 147 lbs to Joe's 117 lbs). Part of why Joe lost to Rikiishi was pure weight advantage—Rikiishi had at least 30 lbs on Joe. That's two whole weight classes between them, mind—Lightweight and Featherweight. So in order for Rikiishi to be able to face Joe in the ring, he has to lose a minimum of 30 pounds. The result is a plain hellish training regimen that Rikiishi puts himself through.



I dunno if this was as well-known when Tomorrow's Joe was first written, but uh... 30 pounds isn't the kind of weight you just lose within a month. Not without serious drawbacks, at least. So Rikiishi is just starving and dehydrating himself. It's brutal to watch. Also note, I'm lowballing the weight loss as per the minimums for the weight classes—Rikiishi probably lost even more weight than just 30 pounds. Because what's shonen sports manga without some drastically-disastrous health advice?





By the time he is ready to fight Joe, Rikiishi looks like a goddamn skeleton of himself.



The worst part is, some quack of a doctor is watching all of this and signing off on it!

Dude has to be watched constantly just because he's pushing himself way beyond what's capable of most humans.



Meanwhile, Joe's training consists of... learning how to box properly without relying on tricks or gimmicks! Joe has good fundamentals, but his over-reliance on his No-Guard style basically means he can't block to save his life.

Joe is pushing himself in his own way too, having both Danpei and Nishi fight him at the Same Time in order to improve and finally becomes good enough to reach a real breakthrough.



Also, the old "monkeys jumping on the bed" routine, which ironically is how Joe and Nishi met in the first place. It all comes full circle!

Joe takes a pretty good beating in basically all parts of the film. There are times where it's painful just watching him. I had to clench my stomach while watching some of these training scenes as these two athletes absolutely punish themselves. Definitely one of the most harrowing scenes is the one where Rikiishi wakes up to realize he can't drink any cold water because it would supposedly poison him. Only for the kind, lady-love Miss Yoko to offer him something to drink. And he refuses!!









This works to a degree. It lessens the damage done by Rikiishi's hits but it really seems like Joe is about to be down for the count!

Joe does give as good as he gets, but as we'll see, this has disastrous results.





Tomorrow's Joe , Joe loses his big fight against Rikiishi. Just barely, mind, but a loss all the same. And he's willing to take the loss, until...





The combination of Rikiishi's drastic crash-diet and a concussion from the fight kills Rikiishi. Nevermind that Joe can never have a rematch, he loses his best friend. So what else can you do but just... scream?



Rose of Versailles or Dear Brother should definitely also check this one out.

It's absolutely harrowing, turn's out Joe's punch actually gave him some SERIOUS brain damage on top of his already worsened condition. It may seem atypical of your usual sport's narrative, but it's no way out of line with the solemn tone of the film. There's many little poignant moments, from Joe sulking on the beach after a loss to the final scene where Joe gazes upon the face of the man he was dedicating his whole goddamn existence to fight against. Those who already love Dezaki's work from other series such asorshould definitely also check this one out.

