Shun and Mio meet one fateful day, but just as soon as they enter one another's lives, they separate. Jean-Karlo and Nick check out the second of Blue Lynx's BL films and find an emotionally honest narrative about two young men trying to find happiness.

Nick

Well Jean-Karlo, we had such a fun time last week, I figure we might as well press our luck and try for two on late Pride Month topics. Though for the sake of our editor's nerves we should probably choose something with less on-screen fellatio. You have any ideas?

Jean-Karlo

Um.... off-screen fellatio?



Or we could just eat crab.

I dunno, are you SHORE? Seems like a STRANGE proposition to m—

The Stranger by the Shore , a total 180 from last week's topic but a very fitting follow-up. But yes, Gay Wrath Month continues at This Week In Anime with, a total 180 from last week's topic but a very fitting follow-up.

BL manga adaptation, it's a much smaller piece of the puzzle this time. By which I mean nobody gets DP'd in this one. Unless DP stands for DePression!

Why focus on depression when you can focus on deez cats?





But first, we should probably talk about characters who actually talk in this movie. First is Shun, an early twenty-something novelist who really, really needs a nap.

Shun's character arc is the crux of the movie. Like, if I tell you that his movie is about Shun dealing with his attraction to the other protagonist, Mio, and how he's scared of it because of how Shun being gay strained his relationship with his family... I just spoiled the whole film. That's Shun's character arc in a nutshell. And it sounds like very little, but The Stranger by the Shore really does engross you in Shun's growth, especially with how much Mio brings out the best in him.

Stranger isn't really interested in an overarching plot or a single consistent conflict, but rather just letting us hang around with its central couple as their relationship advances and regresses like the tide. I'd compare it to the OVA adaptation of the equally cute as hell Kase-san and Morning Glories in that regard. Also dear Lynzee please let us cover that one next please and thank you. This is what you might call a slow burn, despite being barely an hour long.isn't really interested in an overarching plot or a single consistent conflict, but rather just letting us hang around with its central couple as their relationship advances and regresses like the tide. I'd compare it to theadaptation of the equally cute as hellin that regard. Also dear Lynzee please let us cover that one next please and thank you.

Hayao Miyazaki . And this movie really doesn't feel like that! It definitely has the emphasis on lovely scenery or romantic pining, but it's fresh and original. This isn't someone trying really hard to make an emotional anime film about a pair of gay kids, it's a very pretty movie about these two kids we get to know really well. This movie doesn't really feel like a typical Anime Motion Picture™. I've felt like a lot of anime films struggle to crawl out from the dreaded shadow of. And this movie really doesn't feel like that! It definitely has the emphasis on lovely scenery or romantic pining, but it's fresh and original. This isn't someone trying really hard to make an emotional anime film about a pair of gay kids, it's a very pretty movie about these two kids we get to know really well.





Emphasis on pretty. This isn't a powerhouse of animation but damn is it nice to just look at.





We don't know much about the relationship between Mio and his mother, but it was a very loving one and it becomes very easy to understand why her loss was so devastating to Mio at the beginning of the movie.

Dammit movie, you just had to get me with a Sad Mom story. You bastards.





Like we said, Mio starts the movie with his mother's death having just happened. To Shun, Mio was the literal stranger by the sea. Shun tries getting close to Mio and finds he has to work at it, since Mio's grief has made him kinda prickly to others around him.

Also Shun has all of the social grace of a dead fish, and his first attempt at contact is to run up to the kid and give him bread for no reason. Yada yada artistic license, media isn't bound to reality, but if any actual teenagers are reading this: do not take food from a complete stranger and definitely don't start dating them afterwards.



Meeting Mio is also what kicks off a lot of Shun's character growth. He's sure he likes Mio, but he's struggling with the idea that he might be gay, even though both he and his peers know there's something different about him.



Well sort of—it's more that this crush on Mio resurfaces a lot of feelings from when he did realize he's gay. One thing this movie does have a bit of a problem with is temporal relativity. There's a number of moments that are actually flashbacks, but it's kind of hard to tell at first. Like this moment here had me thinking Shun was still in high school until I realized no, that's his backstory, and he's in his 20's now.

This is the slowest fast movie I can think of, clocking in at just one hour. But like Nick said, none of it feels wasted.





And then the next scene it's three years later, Mio is back from the mainland, and he happily tells Shun he's 20 so they can bang without any baggage. His words not mine.

So, I guess here's where this movie's writing gets a little messy, because once Mio returns Shun is suddenly reluctant to get close to him. And I suppose it's because Shun struggling with his identity made him bail on a planned wedding his family had, which crumbled the relationship between Shun and his father?

Er, sort of? It's my understanding all this happened before their initial meeting. Shun looks (slightly) younger and is already carrying baggage from a crush on a friend from high school. I figured that all was the impetus for him going into exile on Okinawa. Side note: there's also a pair of women working at the inn Shun is staying at who are casually revealed to also be a couple. So I guess this inn is like the secret refuge for gay boys, girls, and cats.







Regardless of the exact timeline, Shun's big issue is that he's internalized his own sexuality as the reason for his isolation. Sure, he wants to be with Mio, but he also feels like he's dragging somebody else into a life of being ostracized by getting close to him. The heteronormative microaggressions certainly don't help.

What really caps this all off was how it was Shun who pushed so hard to get to close to Mio but then got cold feet once Mio turned out to be receptive.



To be fair Mio does come on a little strong. He's got that overeager 20-year-old energy while Shun is firmly in his tired quarter-life crisis phase.



I'm not even sure what Shun does? Like, he's an author, I think? He's connected to a university, maybe?



He's a novelist! Which means he does all his work two days after his deadline.

I'm not saying I'm thinking about what would happen if I sent my editor a drawing of a cat on a deadline. But I am implying it.





So yeah, that's the only major conflict for the first half of this film. Mio has spent the last three years working himself up to starting a relationship Shun feels abject guilt over sparking. It's a relatively simple one to solve—they just have to actually talk to each other—but there's a lot of neat details. Like how Mio first came to terms with his feelings by confiding in a local queer bar owner.

Oh, yeah, forgot to mention—Shun's ex-fiancée/childhood friend comes by to try and drag him back to see his estranged dad. Whoops.



Also, I'm kinda surprised this lady woke up and decided she was gonna wear an outfit straight out of Columbo . Like, what year is it in this movie?

This is also the kind of girl who meets her ex's new guy and immediately tells him what he's like in the sack, so she goes by the beat of her own drum.





And to her credit—it works!

It's here we should note that part of what makes Mio charming is that this boy is an absolutely doofus. He's a sweet doofus, but also he has three brain cells in his head and two of them are constantly thinking about holding hands, so this is the best plan he can come up with.

The last one is consumed with thoughts of his mom, but I digress.



Well sometimes it's also consumed by Horny, much to Shun's exhaustion.



Curiously, he's the one who tops! I think that ultimately, Shun wanted someone to take care of him after years of denying himself and hiding his feelings. Which, hey man, get ya mans.

Twittering Birds Never Fly , this one is framed as both romantic and deeply awkward.

Yeah so I did lie a little about this being SFW earlier. There's one (more or less) on screen sex scene as the climax—no, not that kind—to the film. But unlike, this one is framed as both romantic and deeply awkward.



Ultimately, Shun and Mio are a pair of lonely kids who don't really know what they're doing but feel safe in taking their first few steps in a very big world with each other by their side. And that's about as good as it gets for folks in this world. Shun had to distance himself from his family, Mio still misses his departed mother on some level, but this kind of loneliness brings them together as people instead of embittering them.





That's the other thing—this movie can be really funny when it wants to be. And I like how this movie is able to make use of sex to tell that story. Like I vaguely recall some discourse about sex scenes being artistically unnecessary, but right here we get a remarkably honest, sweet, even funny conclusion to our main romance in a way that just couldn't happen in a TV adaptation.That's the other thing—this movie can be really funny when it wants to be.

Considering the stuff on my shelf, I might come off as suspect saying this, but sex is pretty damn important as a character development tool. You can illustrate so much about a person through sex, it just requires a mature writer who knows what they're doing. Not being a cretin with your sex scenes is the hard part, but this here is a textbook example of how you can really break apart these characters and see what makes them tick through physical intimacy. Also, yeah, sex is inherently funny. If you can't laugh with someone while you're boning, you shouldn't be boning.





In terms of both spiciness and romance, Stranger is definitely more my speed, so I'm glad it's available for folks to check out. I hear there's also a sequel manga, and I'm really curious to check that out at some point. And like I said, it's romantic too. If this is a fantasy, it's one about being comfortable and trusting enough to be vulnerable and awkward and honest with somebody in about as intimate a way as possible, and it makes for a really nice capstone to this story.In terms of both spiciness and romance,is definitely more my speed, so I'm glad it's available for folks to check out. I hear there's also a sequel manga, and I'm really curious to check that out at some point.

The Stranger by the Shore is a little sloppy in its execution, but its very genuine in its emotion and feels like a breath of fresh air. The beautiful visuals really help, I definitely recommend this to viewers. And hey, it's only an hour, so even if it doesn't feel like it when you're sitting down to watch it, it's not that much of a commitment.

Also, and I can't stress this enough: Cats.

