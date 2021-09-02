The second season of BEASTARS brings us back to Cherryton Academy and hormones are as high as ever. What started as a murder-mystery in a school of animals expands beyond its original scope into a sex-fueled ride of self-discovery with a side of psychedelics and the mafia. There's nothing else like it.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network .

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.



Steve

Nicky, I'm glad I finally have the opportunity to talk about an anime on the right side of history.



Nicky

Putting aside that Serious Offense of stealing one of the best jokes from me just now (criminal, really), we're skipping the appetizers and digging straight into the main course. Steve, I sure hope you're hungry because I'm starving to sink my teeth on this second season of BEASTARS !

The first season was already one of the wildest anime I watched last year, and I'm pleased to confirm that this subsequent part is somehow even more bonkers. There were multiple instances where I had to pause the video and reflect on what I had just watched, and even then I often found it hard to believe that this is a real anime. But I guess this is what logically happens when your main characters are theater kids.

Though, any experience is also gonna be totally gnarly. It's awesome, but don't say you weren't warned. I'm already a big fan of the manga personally and the English editions of the volumes to actually go way beyond the scope of even just this season. I only bring this up though because I think this adaption is equally as enchanting as its page counterpart. With a story as rich and flavorful as, it's a total privilege that we're able to enjoy and experience it in multiple mediums.Though, any experience is also gonna be totally gnarly. It's awesome, but don't say you weren't warned.

Studio Orange for once again proving why they're at the top of the CG anime mountain. The adaptation is still full of personality, and it still vibes impressively with the source material's uncanny energy. It's difficult for me to imagine a BEASTARS anime done any other way.

Paru Itagaki 's art, the anime definitely is still a total feast for the eyes. Like the first season, the second season is enriched with wonderful shot and color compositions and a blend of innovative choices. It's spiced up in a way that's meant to compliment the original flavor, not mask or take away.

And speaking of flavor, we've got a full smorgasbord of delightfully demented plots and subplots this season. Tem's murder still needs solving. Louis is a mob boss now, somehow. Legoshi and Haru's relationship is off to a rocky start. Legoshi becomes a meat monk. There's a giant snake cop. Someone gets their entire arm ripped off. Horny boys beg Legoshi to tell them what sex is like. Adventures in animal Instagram. And I've barely scratched the surface.



There's so much to unpack in this cornucopia of teen drama. It picks right up on a ton of threads from the last season. After making a daring escape with Haru from the claws of the black market's literal lions' den, it seems hard for Legoshi to re-integrate himself with the goings on of regular school. It's been six months since the start of the series, and Tem's murderer is still very much at large. Louis disappeared for a flat two months before reappearing and taking off again. The larger status quo hasn't totally changed from the first season but its insides feel all mixed up now.

Of course this is BEASTARS so it pairs this development with a scene where Louis, a deer, is forced to eat a buffalo steak. I have no words.

It's also a total inverse of his role in the first season. He takes a step off of the stage and into the shadows. Instead of living in fear of carnivores, he's put himself in charge of them. At first this seems like a bout of self-destruction that'll blow up in his face, something everyone notes as he tries to cut ties with them. But, ploy or not, it's surprising to see the positive influence this has on the Shishi-gumi, the black market, and himself. The black market is still not a pretty place, especially for an herbivore, but acting to change it is better than not. And what better actor than this boy?





And more specifically, his relationship with his "underling" Ibuki is one of the season's highlights. Their game of pretend yakuza morphs into a genuine familial connection between the two of them—both castoffs of society sold for scraps as children, who nevertheless managed to claw their way back up the ladder, with the scars to show for it. But even better, they have one of the funniest interactions all season.

YOUR NEW DAD JUST WANTS YOU TO EAT YOUR VEGGIES, LOUIS. Ibuki "Lion Dad" is one of the sweetest bits of surprise sentimentality. Also fueling what might be my favorite ED of the year.



It foreshadows a lot! I was kinda taken aback when it first showed up as the ED, but by the end of the season, its bittersweet nostalgia feels very true to both of these characters.

Also, we saw a glimpse of Louis' real adoptive dad for the first time and boy was that A LOT.

BEASTARS is that there are no simple relationships, i.e. Louis' dad only starts feeling affection for his adopted son once he's on the other end of a gun barrel. Oh and these are his dear dad's parting words.



Six-Eyes (Rokume) is also kinda horny and has wicked eyelashes. I really like them. Though, they don't have a clue who the murderer is and refuses to offer any hints. All we know is that Legoshi is the only man (wolf?) for the job.





I have the unique displeasure to introduce to you all: bald Legoshi.

That's why we love this lanky dummy! This attack also sends him back into the big bear arms of Gohin, who agrees to train Legoshi, but only under a very particular set of conditions.I have the unique displeasure to introduce to you all: bald Legoshi.

That buzz-cut is definitely a look.

He spends half the season shorn and I don't like it.

But it's also representative of Legoshi's dedication and the sacrifices he's willing to take in order to bring about justice. The dark parts of his fur are shaved off as he forces himself to become an active player in protecting his friends rather than someone who slinks around in the shadows and simply watches.





In the end he kindles a new appreciation for life and his existing relationships.

There's also our brief time with the okapi stripper Cosmo, who could honestly sustain her own series. Her occupation and philosophy tantalizingly blend all of the carnal obsessions into one pure- BEASTARS package of steamy, blood-tinged messiness.





The way the female characters' screen time is cut in favor of the plot definitely hurts though. I still super-love Juno, and Haru and Legoshi's relationship is still as sweet and as awkward as ever.

Oh, Juno's great, as always. I love how her conflicting feelings about carnivore-herbivore dynamics get shaken up by her transparently gay feelings for Haru.

BEASTARS is such a bi-disaster, I love them. I can forgive Legoshi declaring himself a virgin forever when it's counteracted by him being about three times as gay as the last season. Also, the new characters we do get focus on and are involved with the plot are really great. Did I mention I love Pina?

He is GARBAGE and also objectively the best addition this season.





To which Legoshi responds that he has never had (gay) horny thoughts ever, very convincingly. Pina comes to fill some of the space that Louis left cuz someone has to keep being a drama-king around here. He's also kinda callous, a flirt, and lives his life in a totally unattached selfish manner. It's both frustrating and enviable to Legoshi in particular. One of the first things he does is ask Legoshi if he has a girlfriend and then taunt him into "eating" him.To which Legoshi responds that he has never had (gay) horny thoughts ever, very convincingly.

bishonen sheep who waxes poetic about dying a beautiful death, only to be repeatedly called on his bluff. I love him so much.



And really, he has only himself to blame for meddling with Legoshi's murder investigation, which by the way, resolves itself in an amazingly deadpan way. Zero fanfare, just a flat accusation and confirmation. As expected of BEASTARS .

Halfway through the season no less.

And for good reason! Because it turns out the question isn't just who ate Tem, but who ate Tem. And there's a lot going on in Riz's big bear brain.



The opening scene of the series would lead most to assume that Tem's murder was simply a hate crime or some sort of frenzy, but there's so much more to it! It's great that we get to see this other perspective on events and sniff out what exactly drives someone to become a murderer in this world. Riz, as a killer, is also not dumb and not what you'd suspect. In fact, most of the conversations we have with Riz about the murder just happen in broad daylight.

BEASTARS , it also adds a lot of new and interesting wrinkles to the worldbuilding. Big carnivores like Riz have to take special muscle suppressants to keep themselves from becoming strong enough to inadvertently hurt others. But they also have side effects that can be quite...unbearable.





Legoshi even admits that everything would be a lot easier if Riz were a rotten guy, but he's not. He's just an overly-sincere person who made a grave mistake and keeps choosing to deal with it in a way that keeps hurting everyone involved, living and dead.

It's also extremely queer because it implies that the reason he did it is that he couldn't imagine having a healthy reciprocated relationship with someone in the context of their judgmental and this restrictive society. The predation metaphor within the series has always been extra loaded, and these symbols don't always apply the same way, but sometimes for me it just boils down to plain intimacy. What does it mean to ethically love someone else if great love also leads to great pain or sorrow? What Riz did is unforgivable but also a natural product of a society that abstains from its problems.

BEASTARS couldn't afford a way to do that beyond the most barbaric. It's thought-provoking and tragic.



On another note, this is how Legoshi prepares for his big climactic fight with Riz.



BEASTARS contains multitudes. So many multitudes. By the way, you ever trip balls on bug larvae so hard you accidentally grow all your hair back?





Congrats on completing your spiritual journey, Legoshi. Please learn to be normal.





Love to have a casual heart-to-heart in the middle of trying to kill each other. But thankfully there's one man even less normal than Legoshi who can save the day.

BEASTARS does best.

It's the perfect note for this season to end on. Sex, violence, and food swirled together into a big happy gay mess. Equal parts tasty and tasteless. This is whatdoes best.

EATING AN ENTIRE FOOT, but what matters is that feeling of unity. At least until the cops come and ruin everything. (Thanks, Pina)

And that's BEASTARS season two! It's a goddamn fever dream and I can't wait for my next injection of the furry agenda.

BEASTARS is SO MUCH. Even after talking about it that much there's still more I can't even hope to talk about in a reasonable amount of space. I could write a dissertation about the themes, presentation, and characterization. But I think my overall favorite quality is how it maintains its slice-of-life aspects. Even with the other elements like training arcs, the mafia, or the never-ending amount of theater kid monologues. It never forgets that the animals in this world trying to survive, and that life isn't supposed to be defined by being suffering. The world ofis SO MUCH. Even after talking about it that much there's still more I can't even hope to talk about in a reasonable amount of space. I could write a dissertation about the themes, presentation, and characterization. But I think my overall favorite quality is how it maintains its slice-of-life aspects. Even with the other elements like training arcs, the mafia, or the never-ending amount of theater kid monologues. It never forgets that the animals in this world trying to survive, and that life isn't supposed to be defined by being suffering. In fact, BEASTARS posits we should continue to live life with other people (and animals) because we're all different from each other. Our differences don't have to be a point of conflict, they can also be a source of strength, support, and love.



That's all well and good. But me? I'm going to take a cue from best boy Pina and go lie down in filth where I belong.