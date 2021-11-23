Stunning character design, cool fight animations, and a beautiful soundtrack isn't enough to win over musician Steve Jones this week. Instead, takt op. Destiny only serves to remind him another music-themed anime...

Steve

Well, Nicky, it was only a matter of time before our Disney overlords recast Wolverine, and like much of the MCU, I can't say I'm very excited about the direction they're going in.

Nicky

Well maybe after they kill all forms of music via money and copyright law. Y'know after every other form of mass media entertainment is dead? Well maybe after they kill all forms of music via money and copyright law. Y'know after every other form of mass media entertainment is dead? But putting cynicisms aside, this week, we're opening our ears and our hearts to this musically powered modern fantasy: takt.op. Destiny !



Type-Moon spin-off (don't hurt me). Though, knowing that it's tie-in for an upcoming gacha game doesn't help. I'm pretty sure if I didn't know anything about this anime other than the visual or the title, I would mistake it for aspin-off (don't hurt me). Though, knowing that it's tie-in for an upcoming gacha game doesn't help.

Fate . The premiere especially has a lot of polish and gloss flavored similarly to that which ufotable applied to their adaptation of Unlimited Blade Works (here in takt op. provided by a collab between MAPPA and Madhouse ). Also this character design is the correct amount of ridiculous to be a Grand Order Servant.

Yeah, I don't really feel bad making that comparison because it's certainly something a lot of people would recognize. And similarly, this show shares a lot of other anime-action hallmarks like the fact that the protagonist has about the same consistency in his personality as a piece of wet bread.





Tho at least she's sympathetic in that regard. It'd be nice if that stopped at the protagonist! Every character here is written about as thin as the strands of horse hair in my bass bow. Everyone gets one personality trait. Takt loves music. Destiny loves desserts. And Anna hates both of them.Tho at least she's sympathetic in that regard.

Takt.op , even the opening exposition about space rocks doesn't add a whole lot to the actual story. Basically good rock made the Musicarts and the bad rocks made the mobs that the pretty music girls have to fight, aka the D2s.





But the story is actually this awkward road trip through an anime version of America. That's what I find more novel about takt op. Yeah there's not a whole lot of depth or originality between both the cast and the premise of, even the opening exposition about space rocks doesn't add a whole lot to the actual story. Basically good rock made the Musicarts and the bad rocks made the mobs that the pretty music girls have to fight, aka the D2s.But the story is actually this awkward road trip through an anime version of America. That's what I find more novel about

Takt.op reminds me of watching one of MAPPA 's previous series Listeners , which is also about music history. Though that one is MUCH weirder and totally fumbled its ending to boot. Anime girl Kurt Cobain deserved better!

I can't even tell if this is deliberate satire because the episode devolves into a nonsense fight scene like the rest of them, but I applaud the accuracy either way. It has such a weird—and occasionally on point—energy. So like, Las Vegas, for example, gets torn up by monsters and becomes a humble farming community. Sure, fine. But then the mayor or whatever steals all the government corn subsidy money and reopens the casinos for rich and privileged high-rollers while the workers tend the crops none the wiser. And if that ain't the American way, I don't know what is!I can't even tell if this is deliberate satire because the episode devolves into a nonsense fight scene like the rest of them, but I applaud the accuracy either way.

anime.

And then there's like this moment when traffic cop says "Oh, Jesus" while cradling his shotgun and it's just an alien experience seeing your own country being abstracted through this distinctly Japanese medium we call

I mean, I imagine it's what any average Japanese person thinks anytime a Western TV show or film takes a detour across the Pacific, but this reverse case does happen a lot less frequently, to be fair.

Now my brain is just thinking about the Bollywood versions of 9/11 so I'm just gonna leave everyone with that nugget of impulsive thoughts and not comment any further. Except that yes, I think Bollywood is comparable to anime.





The United States is one big corn party and you're invited whether you like it or not. Damn, tho, they really nailed how our entire economy and society is built on corn. And if you don't believe me, just ask Twitter user @SwiftOnSecurity.The United States is one big corn party and you're invited whether you like it or not.





The plot reason for this is because Destiny/Cosette runs a high mana cost and has to constantly eat in order to keep fighting (and keep Takt from dying).



I like anime food and perpetually hungry anime girls as much as the next nerd, but here they leave a sour taste in my mouth. This is, again, all the independent characterization Destiny gets, and it's a joke that runs its course well before the curtains fall on the first episode. Man, how many times have we done the emotionless female lead who nevertheless somehow warms up to our protagonist's complete lack of charm? You gotta give me more of a foothold than that, takt op. .



The red eyeliner is ALMOST enough, but not quite.

Yeah, as I said, most of the actual characters or the premise aren't original, except for the music and the Americana stuff. Some of it just feels like elaborate excuses to see some action and hit some plot beats. But despite the fact that it's shallow, I can't say I'm having a bad time. It's not enough to constitute a meal but it feels like a light snack, it's not heavy at all and it goes down easy. Call it popcorn, if you will.

It's fluff, and I don't mean to be too harsh on fluff, but it just rubs me the wrong way. It annoys me ~as a musician~, if I may don my pretensions for a moment. You have this framing where music is the most important thing in the world—our sole defense against the D2 menace—but there's zero musicality in the show's writing or composition. All of the music references are surface-level, the classical pieces are lazily incorporated, and music doesn't even factor into any of the fight scenes. They use swords and guns while a guy swings a conductor's baton like an idiot. It squanders anything that might make it stand out from the crowd.



Ah yeah, that is one thing I noticed that's different from something like Listeners , Those Snow White Notes , or Kids on the Slope . All of which definitely takes the music part of their stories very seriously. Occasionally we get to hear a great piece of famous music in takt op. For example, I really enjoyed the recent episode where Takt plays "Rhapsody in Blue" in an underground jazz bar and gets lectured about the greatness of music from the bartender. It's nice, but it feels like platitudes. We get to hear a little of "Rhapsody in Blue" but it quickly cuts out before going back to it in a later scene.



Also, they only ever quote the second movement. You'd think, if they wanted to explore this metaphor, they'd do it through the piece itself, but nope. It's all telling, no showing, and the telling is treacly to the point of nausea. One point in takt op. 's favor, however: the finger mocap for the piano playing shots is actually pretty decent. Gone are the days of Forest of Piano 's dreaded sausage fingers. Hello, Takt's yaoi hands.

MAPPA has always been well known for its stylish animation.

Sometimes the CG hands look more CG than others, with some extra sakuga in the mix, but overall the show looks very good. Including the few performance pieces we do get!has always been well known for its stylish animation.





And the show can, on occasion, dazzle with its color and composition. Destiny's awakening scene uses her rose motif in a striking and grotesque way that I dig a lot.



As for the characters, the backstory is that one time Takt was playing the piano with his childhood friend (who he has a crush on), on stage and then D2s came and she died, transforming into the Musicart Destiny and losing every ounce of (non-existent) personality she had.



The sole interesting part of Takt and Destiny's relationship is that she's gradually eating him alive every time she uses her powers. The show, of course, hasn't done anything with that besides mention it, but I'll throw them the tiniest of bones for doing something cannibal-adjacent.

Now, normally that's not supposed to be happening nor are Musicarts just supposed to suddenly appear outside of the controlled environments of the Symphonica as we soon learn. But Takt gets to be one armed w/ cool burn marks that look like thorns, so it's got its benefits. I actually think there could be an interesting metaphor about grief in all of this, like the fact that he is unwilling to accept this new person in his life because of the loss of his father and then his not-gf, or that maybe the real Cosette is somehow still in there and that Destiny is somehow preserving her by eating at Takt instead, but the show hasn't commented on it much because there's very little that goes through Takt's head besides music notes.





As an aside, I do kinda love Titan's Trix yogurt hair and Nerf shotgun, though.

And zooming out, the core structure of the show is fraught in a lot of different ways. Like, even ignoring the uncomfortable gender politics of male conductors being needed to rein in and command the unruly and otherworldly female Musicarts, the dudes don't contribute anything to make the battles look or feel any better onscreen. They seem to exist solely to justify the identity of the player character in the eventual mobile game.As an aside, I do kinda love Titan's Trix yogurt hair and Nerf shotgun, though.



I also really love her Maestro, Lenny, or at least his design. He's basically a mother hen who takes Takt under his wing to try and tutorialize his new partnership.

Yeah it's not like he has any extra depth to him, but he is at least likable, which is a bar that most of takt op. 's other characters fail to clear.



It helps that he's also pretty competent and seems to actually want to know what's going down with the Symphonica. He is a member but is deeply suspicious of the organization. I would be more interested in that if he didn't have to leave the show to go do his own thing. Also he's implied to be gay and may subtlety play into some stereotypes that could make people less happy, but I overall found him to be a very cool and mature mentor for the gloomy Takt and pushes him to be more serious about music.



Meanwhile our other main exposure to the workings of Symphonica is this guy, who is both a higher-up and a eugenicist. As if we don't have enough of those in our government already.





Oh yeah, it's revealed her name is literally "HELL" (Jigoku). Later he calls anywhere where poor people live to be garbage dumps to his Musicart, who has another great design if it didn't remind me so much of a human Rouge the Bat from Sonic the Goddamn Hedgehog.Oh yeah, it's revealed her name is literally "HELL" (Jigoku).







She's almost good enough to a Symphogear villain. And, by the way, Symphogear is the version of this series that doesn't suck. Go watch Symphogear . She an over-the-top breath of fresh air. Everyone else in the show is so tepid, but here she is, literally named Hell, ogling the main character, threatening to rip people's eyes out, and kicking ass with her giant heelys. Finally, some evil with charisma!She's almost good enough to avillain. And, by the way,is the version of this series that doesn't suck. Go watch

I can't condone watching idols (unless they are zombies) so don't rope me into this. I refuse. Not even my significant other could make me watch Symphogear .

They're not idols! (Well, not all of them.) They just have to sing in order to fight, so you've got a team of girls shouting about giant bazookas in 4/4 time while another one of them punches the concept of God so hard that it disintegrates. Everyone can improve their lives by watching Symphogear .

Anyways, Nicky's pride points aside, we're not here to talk about other shows right now.





Let's hear from a REAL expert.



Thanks as always to Aquarion Evol for your timeless championing of this humble pastry. Actually, I still am lol. I was so disgusted by Destiny's ignorant condemnation of donuts here.Let's hear from a REAL expert.Thanks as always tofor your timeless championing of this humble pastry.



I think private detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) has some words to say about that. Side note: Knives Out is also a good movie, especially for family holidays. I think private detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) has some words to say about that. Side note:is also a good movie, especially for family holidays.

takt op. , on the other hand, I can't say I recommend, over the holidays or otherwise. Too many other anime do what it does better. Maybe it had a dash of extra flair going for it at the start, but seven weeks of flat characters and flabbergasting worldbuilding have all but snuffed that flame out.





Though that all depends on whether you like the characters or not. Anyone who bounces off of them immediately isn't gonna like this show. I think of it as decent anime junk food, just because it looks so nice. And I think good junk food anime that actually has the production values to pull off being enjoyable is starting to feel pretty sparse. Anime is a sea of endless trash where even good shows suffer from stiff or middling productions and it takes the whole wind out of them, especially for fantasy and action fair. We've had so many bad fantasy shows in the past few years, I can see where even a shallow show that's done 6/10 "good enough" makes me feel normal.Though that all depends on whether you like the characters or not. Anyone who bounces off of them immediately isn't gonna like this show. However, there's also never a bad time to go through your backlog. Especially if an anime season is particularly slow.

takt op. out to pasture.

Yeah feel free to hit me up for recommendations! But for now, I'm puttingout to pasture.