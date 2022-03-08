This love letter to live-action superhero shows lacks flash, but makes it up with a deep appreciation for tokusatsu fandom both local and larger franchises. Join the team at the Monster Development Department as they design monsters on a budget (while maintaining a work-life balance).

Jean-Karlo

Nick, you and all the folks who've read more than one entry of This Week In Anime know I love tokusatsu, specifically the transforming heroes like Kamen Rider or Ultraman. But folks don't often think about the monsters in those shows. There's a very poetic moment in the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers comic where Finster, Rita's long-serving monstrous artisan who literally sculpts monsters from clay to bake them to life with his Monster-Matic oven, is given the chance to take refuge on an island where he and his creations can live in peace, without worrying of hurting or being hurt by people. Finster refuses, on the grounds that art is worthless if nobody can see what you've made. Nick, you and all the folks who've read more than one entry ofknow I love tokusatsu, specifically the transforming heroes like Kamen Rider or Ultraman. But folks don't often think about the monsters in those shows. There's a very poetic moment in thecomic where Finster, Rita's long-serving monstrous artisan who literally sculpts monsters from clay to bake them to life with his Monster-Matic oven, is given the chance to take refuge on an island where he and his creations can live in peace, without worrying of hurting or being hurt by people. Finster refuses, on the grounds that art is worthless if nobody can see what you've made. On that note: check out my new OC:



Nick

What a coincidence! I just commissioned some art of my own. I'm sure they'll be the best of friends!

Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department !



Also, that's no ordinary Original Character Doughnut Steel, that's Tochiongar Seven! But we'll get to that.

They'll do smashingly in this wonderful world we callAlso, that's no ordinary Original Character Doughnut Steel, that's Tochiongar Seven! But we'll get to that.

Power Rangers , but other than that my most recent experience with tokusatsu was the truly apeshit Samurai Flamenco . So having somebody who knows a Donbrother from a hole in the ground is very reassuring. I'm glad you're on this assignment with me, because I know tokusatsu the way the rest of the ANN writing team knows American sports. Like everyone in my generation I watched a bunch of, but other than that my most recent experience with tokusatsu was the truly apeshit. So having somebody who knows afrom a hole in the ground is very reassuring.

Kuroitsu and saw Ibaliger-R posing for the camera, or actual references to long-suffering (but very rich!) local villain Yabai Kamen. Like, this isn't just a love letter to tokusatsu, this is a love letter to the people that love tokusatsu so much they actually invest thousands of dollars into making fancy costumes to become the Japanese equivalent of that guy in Portland that plays the bagpipes on a unicycle. (Except I don't actually want action figures or a paternal hug from the Unipiper, but that's another subject).

I cannot begin to describe the noises I made when I sat down to watch the first episode ofand saw Ibaliger-R posing for the camera, or actual references to long-suffering (but very rich!) local villain Yabai Kamen. Like, this isn't just a love letter to tokusatsu, this is a love letter to the people that love tokusatsu so much they actually invest thousands of dollars into making fancy costumes to become the Japanese equivalent of that guy in Portland that plays the bagpipes on a unicycle. (Except I don't actually want action figures or a paternal hug from the Unipiper, but that's another subject).



I was charmed by the first episode during preview guide, but yeah, the moment that put it over the top for me was finding out all the goofy heroes that cameo'd in it were real-life local "heroes" who do community support and charity. It's so ridiculously wholesome and nerdy at the same time!





There's a later episode where the local hero Dharuriser is discussed by a pair of evil henchmen temps (just roll with it). They discuss how he's actually "just" a guy in a suit who's acting career never took off . So using his theater skills, he made a costume based off of daruma dolls, a Japanese symbol of perseverance, and went into the local hero biz. It's a lot more "real" than when the other local heroes are brought up (they all maintain kayfabe), but also oddly wholesome. Some kid out there definitely gets really excited when his mother takes him to a Dharuriser appearance, and Dharuriser no doubt gets misty-eyed at the sight of kids clamoring for him to strike a pose.



That should also tell folks just how much Inside Baseball is at play here. I get most of my toku knowledge through osmosis from friends, but even I can tell there's a lot of genre savvy deep cuts throughout this show, right down to the premise of a workplace comedy following the monster makers of an evil organization having to handle the weekly grind. Bless their overworked souls





Meanwhile, Blader is a pastiche of the various Metal Heroes characters like Space Sheriff Gavan or Ninja Jiraiya. (I'd go so far as to underline Blader is a Metal Heroes character and not Kamen Rider because his transformation details the tech bits of his suit and lacks an insect motif. Yes, I care enough to be that much of a pedant). He also works a part-time job as a clerk at the place where Kuroitsu buys her lunch.



It's like this: Kuroitsu is a young 20-something employee of the evil society Agastia. Helmed by Lady Akashic (the whole organization seems to have vedic theming going on), Kuroitsu works with her superior to design monsters in an attempt at defeating Divine Swordsman Blader.Meanwhile, Blader is a pastiche of the variouscharacters like Space Sheriff Gavan or Ninja Jiraiya. (I'd go so far as to underline Blader is acharacter and not Kamen Rider because his transformation details the tech bits of his suit and lacks an insect motif. Yes, I care enough to be that much of a pedant). He also works a part-time job as a clerk at the place where Kuroitsu buys her lunch.



The joke is that, instead of your typical Evil Lair Of Doom, Agastia's basically just any other Japanese company, right down to mind-numbing corporate bureaucracy. They even have the screensavers to show they're using outdated computer systems. I bet they still use fax too.



To wit, the generals of Agastia's order are all executives that answer to their CEO/leader, Lady Akashic. Chief of Staff Megistus is the most important one, serving as not only Akashic's right hand but also a direct superior to the Monster Development Department. He's also handy enough to handle himself in a fight, but that's not as important as his skills in delegation, budget-keeping, and compartmentalization. The guy isn't chief of staff for nothing.







Good Boss Megistus is best boy, and he's the only one we'll spare in the class war. But the joke ON TOP of that joke, is that against all odds the evil organization seeking to take over the world is probably the healthiest workplace in the whole show.Good Boss Megistus is best boy, and he's the only one we'll spare in the class war.

A later episode compares the workplace dynamic between Akashic and a rival evil society, Black Lore; the joke is, Black Lore is a literal "Black Company." For folks who don't know anything about Japanese workplace controversies, a "Black Company" is a workplace known for abusive practices like unpaid overtime, no time off, and other underhanded dealings. Many, like Black Lore, sweep cases of "karoshi" (deaths caused by overwork—yes, this happens) under the rug. Meanwhile Agastia reprimands its employees if they don't take their holidays, supports flexible schedules, and otherwise encourages a healthy work-life balance.









Perhaps the most emblematic of those is Wolf Bete, who spent his gestation being grown as a big, fierce werewolf only to get clubbed with the bishōjo stick last minute to be more marketable. And sadly there wasn't enough room in the budget to code out dysphoria.

Though Agastia isn't immune to workplace problems of their own. They are run by a literal child after all.Perhaps the most emblematic of those is Wolf Bete, who spent his gestation being grown as a big, fierce werewolf only to get clubbed with thestick last minute to be more marketable. And sadly there wasn't enough room in the budget to code out dysphoria.



I appreciate that Kuroitsu nevertheless uses he/him pronouns for Wolf Bete, but the rest of the show cracks wise about his female body which can feel a little gross. He does not like wearing dresses, but since being created he works with the development team in the hopes that he can save up for a new body. I'd ask why Agastia doesn't extend some benefits for gender-affirming treatment, but Kuroitsu and Akashic like cute monster girls too much...





Though Wolf's life is even more complicated once he starts crushing on Kuroitsu. Partly because she's married to her job, partly because she's technically his mom.

Yeah, it's probably best not to apply too close of a reading to Wolf's situation. I doubt the show had any intention of anything more meaningful than "haha, chūni teenage wolfboy wear dress." Nevertheless I support his quest to beat up the Power Rangers so he can afford top surgery.Though Wolf's life is even more complicated once he starts crushing on Kuroitsu. Partly because she's married to her job, partly because she's technically his mom.



Executive interference also affected Cannon Thunderbird, a mechanical bird-monster with a Native American twist and a pair of railguns. Between demands from non-affiliated executives whose input was nevertheless required (and Akashic's demands), it was reduced to a mascot-looking chicken with a gun.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force character and you won't convince me otherwise.



Also shoutout to Cannon's intro episode ending with them literally blowing up a papier-mâché replica of him, presumably in a quarry. That's how you know it's tokusatsu.

This is ancharacter and you won't convince me otherwise.Also shoutout to Cannon's intro episode ending with them literally blowing up a papier-mâché replica of him, presumably in a quarry. That's how you know it's tokusatsu.

The Brak Show , Aqua Teen Hunger Force had Ultra Mega Chicken. Also, yes, I haven't seen the "papier-mâché replica gets blown up" gag since Panty and Stocking . I was wishing someone would bring it back.



Cannon Thunderbird nevertheless manages to get a job working at the amusement park Agastia runs as a front, where nobody asks why the mascot has a scouter or Gundam fins on its head.

No, no, you're thinking Thundercleese fromhad Ultra Mega Chicken. Also, yes, I haven't seen the "papier-mâché replica gets blown up" gag since. I was wishing someone would bring it back.Cannon Thunderbird nevertheless manages to get a job working at the amusement park Agastia runs as a front, where nobody asks why the mascot has a scouter orfins on its head.

Demon Slayer merch to really sell out. Though hopefully nobody at Nara Dreamland ever packed heat like Cannon.

I assume that's what 90% of knockoff amusement park mascots look like. Only missing detail is that he doesn't have anymerch to really sell out. Though hopefully nobody at Nara Dreamland ever packed heat like Cannon.



Thunderbird is a good kid; he uses his gun to defend his own kind, like Hydra. Another monster that suffered from Agastia's budget cuts, she was intended to have several regenerating heads and a debilitating venom. The best Kuroitsu can do for her is four extra heads (each one added per revision). The budget never allowed for venom.





Which is a big enough hindrance when you're just fighting one dude with a sword, but especially dangerous when you get attacked on your day off by a pair of Pretty Cures.





Ah yes, the magical girls Pilia Magica. A pair of sponsored magical girls with a full line of merch and an anime adaptation, they're a pair of middle schoolers (one boy, one girl, yes the boy turns into a girl as a part of the transformation) who also bump into Agastia every so often. Blader envies their sponsorships, since he's basically funding his heroics with his part-time gig. Meanwhile, it seems there's been a whole line of Magias before Zwart and Rose joined the scene.

pixiv bookmarks IYKWIM.



Like Wolf's already a confused mess, imagine being a middle schooler and your girlfriend(?) won't stop shame-groping your magic knockers. Ok once with Wolf was a coincidence but two with Yuto is a pattern. I'm starting to get a bit too clear a picture of the creator'sbookmarks IYKWIM.Like Wolf's already a confused mess, imagine being a middle schooler and your girlfriend(?) won't stop shame-groping your magic knockers.



The show also looks poorly on the practice of hiring magical girls; while Pilia Magia thinks nothing of fighting off evil societies, Megistus points out the ethical quagmire of hiring literal children to serve as assassins. Sure, Agastia is trying to take over the world, but they don't stoop to child labor; they're just a Darwinian meritocracy.

Toei Animation .



At least Agastia has standards. They won't even release their horny Valentines Day monster because of a product recall. That's real ethical fortitude.

Meanwhile their manager is just the president ofAt least Agastia has standards. They won't even release their horny Valentines Day monster because of a product recall. That's real ethical fortitude.

The real moral of the story is "limited-time events are for chumps, on either side of the cash register," but who am I to deny people a Valentine's Day waifu monster?



But really, of all the workplace supervillain shenanigans, my favorite is far and away Mizuki, who finds herself temping as a god damn foot soldier.



Karen Mizuki is a young woman who recently moved to Tokyo and finds herself constantly getting hired to do gigs as random combatmen (read: cannon fodder) for evil groups. The pay is good, and she seems to be making friends with her handler, but she's nevertheless getting the living daylights pummeled out of her for a living.





Like who could have thought the gig economy could get worse? Imagine if being an Uber driver meant you had to get your shit pushed in by these losers every Saturday.

Kuroitsu and her menagerie of monsters certainly have their struggles, but for my money watching this 20-something part-timer try to make ends meet as a professional Putty is the best gag in the show.Like who could have thought the gig economy could get worse? Imagine if being an Uber driver meant you had to get your shit pushed in by these losers every Saturday.

Tiger & Bunny prequel looks rough... Man, theprequel looks rough...

Also Mizuki's entire character/storyline is anime original, which I never would have guessed despite her never interacting with the main cast. She fits pretty perfectly into this whole setup of observing the mundane working realities of the superhero industry.





Honestly, I had no idea either. But I suppose they needed some kind of framing device to justify the cameos from local heroes. Even so, Mizuki never felt like she overstayed her welcome. The last episode we covered for this column has a nice moment where she actually applies to work at Agastia but is called back to the temp world because even if her job is to, ah, job to heroes, she's still a reliable coworker—and a reliable friend to her superior.





Also a google search shows Mizuki apparently Super Sentai series, which can't be a coincidence. It's honestly pretty touching. I'd watch a whole show about these two just trying to make rent and afford food by losing to the Power Rangers. This show can get a bit esoteric with some of its toku in-jokes, but at its heart there's a story relatable to anyone who's ever looked for comfort or camaraderie during the 9-5.Also a google search shows Mizuki apparently shares her name with a ranger from the second everseries, which can't be a coincidence.

M.A.O , best known for her role as Luka/GokaiYellow in Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger (she also voices Shion in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , which gives me more reason to love my oni-wife). The monster-headed executives all talk and move like guys wearing animal heads, which... I mean, not to ruin kayfabe, but that's what they do in tokusatsu. The show doesn't even bother trying to match lip-flaps, because the IRL shows don't. Heck, I'm tempted to assume Warrior of Jaguar is a Tiger Mask reference!

I really do need to nerd out a little over how far out the show reaches for its references. Its many narrators are all past actors from transforming hero shows. Lady Akashic is voiced by, best known for her role as Luka/GokaiYellow in(she also voices Shion in, which gives me more reason to love my oni-wife). The monster-headed executives all talk and move like guys wearing animal heads, which... I mean, not to ruin kayfabe, but that's what they do in tokusatsu. The show doesn't even bother trying to match lip-flaps, because the IRL shows don't. Heck, I'm tempted to assume Warrior of Jaguar is areference!

Gridman universe shows, but their dedication to toku nerdery is no less potent. And that also goes for Kuroitsu herself, who doesn't just love making monsters for her own sake, but wants to build them to be their best selves too.

It's a different flavor from, say, theuniverse shows, but their dedication to toku nerdery is no less potent. And that also goes for Kuroitsu herself, who doesn't just love making monsters for her own sake, but wants to build them to be their best selves too.

It's just like the Finster example I shared earlier. Kuroitsu really does believe in her monsters and wants them to be happy, even outside of being tools of world domination. And as it turns out, this flexibility is what makes her monsters so effective (especially compared to Black Lore's monsters). Thunderbird lives happily as a theme park mascot. Hydra is a happy girl. Wolf Bete is actually capable of working with the Monster Development Department. Even if these monsters can't beat Blader, they're fully-rounded people who only lack for a better place in life—and don't we all?





Granted she's still a biiiiiiiit mercenary at times. Still gotta climb that corporate ladder.

Well, you don't join an evil society if you're a well-adjusted citizen...

senpai /mother.

Just saying, she's the kind of person to comfort a crying monster (who's also one of her bosses) and then immediately turn around and use their tears for experiments. Wolf better know what he's getting into if he wants to get down with his/mother.

So, here's my ultimate problem: I don't know if I can recommend Kuriotsu to a general audience. The show has heart and lots of love for transforming heroes, but the design is largely workmanlike. The few moments of action are a little stilted (and clearly not the point of the show). There are a ton of deep-cut references, but you have to be a fanatic to catch onto them. I enjoy them, but I'm the guy who actually gets giddy about the toku-actors as narrators. And I know most folks wouldn't know an Ultraman reference if it shattered an AT field in front of them.



Speaking as somebody who's not in the weeds, I think there's still a lot of charm to enjoy. While it has a LOT of references that went over my head, it's got a strong grasp of comedic timing and a lot of likable, goofy characters to attach to. Toku superfans will definitely get the most out of it, but as long as you're passingly familiar with the concept itself, it's easy enough to get into. Especially if you also have a workplace where so many meetings could have been e-mails.

Kuroitsu . I do hope more people check it out at least, especially if it leads them into checking out other toku shows available in the U.S. like MegaBeast Investigator Juspion , the few Kamen Rider releases we've had, or the many Ultraman shows we've seen stateside. I'm glad non-toku watchers are able to appreciate this show, because between the love for local heroes and the many references it's been a very nice experience watching. I do hope more people check it out at least, especially if it leads them into checking out other toku shows available in the U.S. like, the fewreleases we've had, or the manyshows we've seen stateside.

Okay you're making up MegaBeast Investigator Juspion . Next you gonna tell me to check out Intergalactic Defender Linguini right?