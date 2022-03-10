The dramatic reimagining of Shakespeare's trio of historical plays has had to make some adjustments do its limited animation production. Despite these shortcomings, Steve and Nicky find a compelling narrative that audiences should still check out for themselves.

This series is streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network .

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.



Steve

British succession is so BORING these days, Nicky. I mean, the queen dies in December, and the royal family just spends months soft-launching the news one made-up ailment at a time. That's the most exciting thing we've got. If only there were an anime airing right now that could show us some real fireworks. Maybe something about rival noble houses vying for power in incredibly petty and/or bloody ways? Something based on Shakespeare. Something with lethal levels of dramatic irony. You know what I mean?

Editor's note: The Queen is not actually dead, please don't @ us.

Nicky

Mix a 500 year old story, some Shakespeare, psychedelic gender stuff, and roses with a lot of thorns, and you've got yourself This Week's Requiem of the Rose King .

Mix a 500 year old story, some Shakespeare, psychedelic gender stuff, and roses with a lot of thorns, and you've got yourself This Week's





And I'm not calling you Mother, it's just very difficult to find screencaps of Richard looking happy. Which I guess is the point of the show. Perfect!And I'm not calling you Mother, it's just very difficult to find screencaps of Richard looking happy. Which I guess is the point of the show.

Requiem is an adaptation of a manga produced by the illustrious Aya Kanno , which is in turn an adaptation of Shakespeare's famous tetralogy, the Henriad . The plays are based on the events real-life historical Wars of the Roses. It's a fancy title that means before we even start talking about the plot of the show, some of you are going to be lost.

Sois an adaptation of a manga produced by the illustrious, which is in turn an adaptation of Shakespeare's famous tetralogy, the. The plays are based on the events real-life historical Wars of the Roses. It's a fancy title that means before we even start talking about the plot of the show, some of you are going to be lost.

shōjo epic, and while those might not be rare, they're not exactly common either. So that, imo, is a big point in Requiem's favor. Not to mention it takes a lot of liberties with Shakespeare's plays (and to its credit, it specifically says it's "inspired" by him), and thus even further liberties with the actual events. And it also doesn't help that every other character in the show is named Henry or Edward. But as intimidating as it might appear, you get acclimated. It's also, importantly, an anime adaptation of a bigepic, and while those might not be rare, they're not exactly common either. So that, imo, is a big point infavor.

Game of Thrones and now Requiem of the Rose King . Rebecca Silverman, who's been doing the daily streaming reviews for Requiem , already did a wonderful primer for the site, which can be It really just comes down to being one of histories most famous family feuds. In the 1400s an almost 40 year struggle broke out between two branches of the Plantagenets, the Yorks and the Lancasters, for an all out battle for the throne. It was incredibly petty and the complicated political aspects inspired a lot of media, like George R. R. Martin'sand now. Rebecca Silverman, who's been doing the daily streaming reviews for, already did a wonderful primer for the site, which can be read here

It's a good read that helped me a lot too! I had lofty aspirations of reading the Henriad alongside the show (because it's one of my big Shakespeare blind spots), but alas. Life got in the way. Life, and Elden Ring .

All part of George R. R. Martin's evil scheme! Or maybe better said, Hidetaka Miyazaki's poison swamp?

Souls games are basically all about decaying monarchies, so they're certainly not the most incompatible companion.



I myself have done my best to keep track of things, but admittedly some of this stuff makes me feel like my brain is just one small sack of marbles with a hole already worn in it. There's enough liberties in the anime and manga where any pre-existing expectations don't matter but it also feels like it still expects you to know a lot of the players. And as an adaptation, it hasn't always been graceful about it. But that's not even covering the biggest changes, which involve the character of Richard III, himself.

Requiem goes a vastly different route, instead making Richard intersex, and having that be his major physical hang-up and source of his insecurities.

That's the big one for sure! Dramatically, Richard III has been portrayed as a hunchback, as both visual symbolism of the ruthlessness with which he took and held the throne, and as an appeal to his own flawed humanity.goes a vastly different route, instead making Richard intersex, and having that be his major physical hang-up and source of his insecurities.

The real life Richy 3 actually did have scoliosis as confirmed by his corpse. It was due to being a blue blood, but it wasn't nearly as bad as Shakespeare described. He's also considered to be one of Shakespeare's evilest villains, even if it was extremely politically motivated by the current people holding the throne in William's day. His depiction is pretty much one big propaganda piece in that respect. By contrast, Aya Kanno 's portrayal is far more sympathetic, and potentially even more tragic, as Richard struggles between his desire to be loved and his own self-image as a man.

Requiem overall makes a strong case so far that there's very little chance for anybody's salvation in this civil war. When you get down to it, it's just one big bloody power struggle between nobles, and everyone pulled into its vortex becomes twisted by it in one way or another. And then they die. Richard's first motivation was nothing more complicated than the love a son has for his father—a love compounded thanks to how awful his mother was to him. Even that, though, turns blood red.

overall makes a strong case so far that there's very little chance for anybody's salvation in this civil war. When you get down to it, it's just one big bloody power struggle between nobles, and everyone pulled into its vortex becomes twisted by it in one way or another. And then they die. Richard's first motivation was nothing more complicated than the love a son has for his father—a love compounded thanks to how awful his mother was to him. Even that, though, turns blood red.



Richard is shunned upon birth by his mother and then by others who learn of his "deformity," it's really only his father that treats him well. His mother even tried to abandon him in the woods as a child, believing him to be a curse and a bad omen to the kingdom. His sense of self is so bad he starts hallucinating about an androgynous shade of Joan of Arc that comes to personally mock him for the fact that he'll never fit in.

Requiem adds to this story. Every other anime and gacha game has Joan of Arc, but how many turn her into a technicolor and gleefully maniacal personification of the protagonist's self-loathing? The best scene in the show is him prodding her for girl advice. It's like asking your sleep paralysis demon what you should have for breakfast. An unambiguous improvement upon Shakespeare.

That's probably my favorite flourish thatadds to this story. Every other anime and gacha game has Joan of Arc, but how many turn her into a technicolor and gleefully maniacal personification of the protagonist's self-loathing? The best scene in the show is him prodding her for girl advice. It's like asking your sleep paralysis demon what you should have for breakfast. An unambiguous improvement upon Shakespeare.

Aya Kanno 's manga is beautiful in a way that can't be present on screen. Kentarō Suzuki 's previous credits include the Angels of Death anime adaptation, which I enjoyed as a fun trash indulgence, But J.C. Staff isn't always known for their consistency and that really means living up to Kanno's artistic talents are hit or miss. There's some wonderful stills, backgrounds, and other choices in this show, but most of the battles are lackluster. There are some scenes that are literal slideshows with not much to show for them, and then there are others that aren't animated but definitely capture the abstract tone. It's not that it lacks ambition but the overall production leaves something to be desired.

Lmao, it's also one of the better aspects of the art direction.'s manga is beautiful in a way that can't be present on screen.'s previous credits include theanime adaptation, which I enjoyed as a fun trash indulgence, Butisn't always known for their consistency and that really means living up to Kanno's artistic talents are hit or miss. There's some wonderful stills, backgrounds, and other choices in this show, but most of the battles are lackluster. There are some scenes that are literal slideshows with not much to show for them, and then there are others that aren't animated but definitely capture the abstract tone. It's not that it lacks ambition but the overall production leaves something to be desired.

shōjo anime about royalty, revolution, and roses, Rose of Versailles , is a great example. But half of that show was directed by Osamu Dezaki , one of the greatest to ever do it, so I know that's an unfair comparison. Yeahhhh, I've gotten used to it at this point, but I still can't help feeling that, ease of streaming anime aside, I'd be better off reading the manga. This pretty obviously isn't the "best" version of this story, and that's a shame! And it doubly sucks, because you can absolutely do minimal animation in a cool and classy way. My favoriteanime about royalty, revolution, and roses,, is a great example. But half of that show was directed by, one of the greatest to ever do it, so I know that's an unfair comparison. That said, I do in particular like the watercolor backgrounds, which tend to do a great job of artfully communicating how dreary it is to live in England.



It's fine during most of the actual drama scenes which is like 90% of the show but then it has to basically skim over all the historic battles. Episode 2 was the worst offender IMO, which is a bad foot to start on. Maybe it wouldn't feel as obtuse if some of the events weren't also condensed as heck. It introduces a lot of characters and skips over a lot of events. This can leave Requiem as intimidating for those who aren't patient with it. Not to mention, as this story is intended to be a tragedy, it's also pretty miserable! For good and for ill.





Evil women. Look, it might not be the most pleasant, best looking, or easiest to follow story, but I think I know how we can get readers to be more excited about it:Evil women.

This Week in Anime , fully support them, because we like it when they do bad things. At least when it comes to fiction.

Ah yes, while we'll have plenty of discussions of the historic struggle women's rights in the time period of the show. First, though, we have to discuss Women's WRONGS! And how we of, fully support them, because we like it when they do bad things. At least when it comes to fiction.



I just love how absolutely fed up Margaret is with Henry VI. This has some historical basis, as Henry wasn't a very effective ruler, while she did a lot of the organizing behind the crown, but it's dialed up to eleven here.



She makes Lady Macbeth look tame in some scenes. When we're first properly introduced she captures Richard's father the Duke of York and tortures him with lies about having murdered his youngest without a shred of remorse. She also thinks her husband is a fool and only really sticks with him so she can put her own son in the fancy chair.







Helicopter parents, am I right? While it's nothing quite as wild as forcing your son to fornicate in front of you, Elizabeth gets some deliciously savage screentime as well.

She's also VERY enthusiastic about making sure said son produces an heir.Helicopter parents, am I right? While it's nothing quite as wild as forcing your son to fornicate in front of you, Elizabeth gets some deliciously savage screentime as well.

This is the great-grandmother of Queen Lizzie I btw ^







Sorry about your brilliant political machinations or whatever, Warwick. Found a wife perfectly fine on my own, thank you very much. She's also responsible for one of the funniest scenes in the story so far, which is made all the funnier by the fact that this actually happened.Sorry about your brilliant political machinations or whatever, Warwick. Found a wife perfectly fine on my own, thank you very much.

Me, when I pull out my anime body pillow at the family dinner. If I owned one.



You can't yell at me, DAD. Hatsune Miku deserves a place at this table too. It's LOVE.

Dad, being the bro you call your Kingmaker. Otherwise known as Richard Neville, the Earl of Warwick, because your real dad died in the war.





Like, he is pure sass. It's great.

Warwick is the perpetually disappointed dad figure who switches allegiances as the wind changes. Equally renowned and reviled in history, his wholly deadpan demeanor here just makes him hilarious in my book.Like, he is pure sass. It's great.





Warwick then gets pissed off and tries to get his two daughters, Anne and Isabelle Neville, to woo Richard and his middle bro George, respectively. Previously, Richard had a childhood encounter with Anne, involving an albino baby boar, making them anime childhood love interests. Though they were childhood friends in history as well, so this isn't out of the blue! So, to break down more comprehensively: after Old Dick had successfully rebelled against the Lancasters he was soon killed in the battle of Wakefield, putting his eldest son Edward IV on the seat over the previous Henry VI. Kanno portrays Edward as noble but also amorous. Making him easily manipulated after he becomes infatuated with a woman of lower status, Elizabeth Woodville, who seeks to seduce him as revenge for the death of her husband, John Grey. Young Richard had killed Grey in a mad escape to see his beloved father, only to discover his dad's head. Richard then later spies on his brother Edward's affair during a hunting trip and is threatened to help keep it a secret. Warwick had set up for Eddie to marry the King of France's daughter but he rebuffs both him and France for Liz. Nobody is happy!Warwick then gets pissed off and tries to get his two daughters, Anne and Isabelle Neville, to woo Richard and his middle bro George, respectively. Previously, Richard had a childhood encounter with Anne, involving an albino baby boar, making them anime childhood love interests. Though they were childhood friends in history as well, so this isn't out of the blue!





Though this does lead to another darkly comic situation where Anne marries the Lancaster Edward instead and we have an entire couple made up of people who would rather be sleeping with Richard.

And because nothing nice can happen to Richard, Warwick's plans backfire and accidentally make Richard believe that Anne hates him, when it's the complete opposite! Though, again this drives home how much of this conflict is petty personal squabbles and misunderstandings blown up to a national scale because of the participants' noble lineage.Though this does lead to another darkly comic situation where Anne marries the Lancaster Edward instead and we have an entire couple made up of people who would rather be sleeping with Richard.





He's got a pretty good reason for this, as often people try to physically and sexually assault, belittle, or insult him as soon as they figure out the circumstances of his body. The only other person portrayed as truly accepting Richard is...umm...Henry VI?! Richard had a chance meeting with in the woods alone where Henry referred to himself as a simple shepherd. Because shepherd are far happier than kings. Their romance is probably one of the most wild liberties of the story compared to both the Shakespeare play and history.



I support it, btw. Anne is probably the nicest girl in the show, and one of the only characters who truly makes Lil' Dick feel loved and secure. The few moments between her and Richie provide brevity in what is otherwise a series of misery. Also yeah, Richard's status as an androgynous figure leaves him as a free-for-all for people willing to fall for him despite the fact that he hates himself so much and will never allow himself to get close to them.He's got a pretty good reason for this, as often people try to physically and sexually assault, belittle, or insult him as soon as they figure out the circumstances of his body. The only other person portrayed as truly accepting Richard is...umm...Henry VI?! Richard had a chance meeting with in the woods alone where Henry referred to himself as a simple shepherd. Because shepherd are far happier than kings. Their romance is probably one of the most wild liberties of the story compared to both the Shakespeare play and history.I support it, btw.

Requiem . The wildest possible romantic pairing they could have gone with, and the brashness of it honestly makes up for their constant convoluted interactions. It's like fanfiction, and I mean that in the most complimentary way possible.



And the BEST part is that neither Richard nor Henry know they're actually mortal enemies on opposite sides of the Wars of the Roses. It's easy to forget, with how quickly the show moves from one set piece to another, and it's easy to understand their mistake, given that half of the cast is named Richard or Henry. But man is it good shit.

It's the pièce de résistance of. The wildest possible romantic pairing they could have gone with, and the brashness of it honestly makes up for their constant convoluted interactions. It's like fanfiction, and I mean that in the most complimentary way possible.And the BEST part is that neither Richard nor Henry know they're actually mortal enemies on opposite sides of the Wars of the Roses. It's easy to forget, with how quickly the show moves from one set piece to another, and it's easy to understand their mistake, given that half of the cast is named Richard or Henry. But man is it good shit.





This makes Richard more confused about himself and his body though, as he feels like loving men compromises the masculinity he tries so hard to uphold. This also makes Henry VI's character very weird, sad, and a little pathetic. He would rather emotionally attach himself to some random stranger than TRY to be king. Historically, he had some mental health problems as well, but has also been marked as a holy figure. Here, he's strangely very pure for a man who is also a father to a boy about Richard's age, who also loves Richard! Though, his son Prince Edward only sees Richard as a woman compared to his father's more undefined but unconditional love.This makes Richard more confused about himself and his body though, as he feels like loving men compromises the masculinity he tries so hard to uphold.

I just love that Requiem throws this tangled web of unrequited and gender-complicated relationships on top of an already complex dramatis personae. It takes real moxie to pull that off.

It's definitely what sets it apart, but it's also an acquired taste. It's hella contrived and some people will be turned off, but those who love classic manga drama setups may find themselves more engaged.





Spoilers for 1471: it will indeed be over by that time next year, but not in the way they think it will be. And poor Catesby is like, "uhh, boss, you better let me handle this Henry VI guy," and Richard just dismisses him. He tried!

It's an acquired taste I'm happy to lap up. Just drench every scene in as much dramatic irony as possible. That's all I need to survive.Spoilers for 1471: it will indeed be over by that time next year, but not in the way they think it will be. And poor Catesby is like, "uhh, boss, you better let me handle this Henry VI guy," and Richard just dismisses him. He tried!

Catesby is yet another childhood friend/love interest of Richie III that he just refuses to acknowledge as an actual trustworthy person.



I feel so bad for this haunted little twig stuffed with crippling anxiety. This version of his tale may take plenty of liberties, but at his core, he's still a compelling, flawed person you can't help but sympathize with. Or maybe I'm just predisposed to problematic sons with capital-G Gender issues. Either way, I'm rooting for him and also eagerly anticipating all the suffering he has yet to go through AND put other people through.

And at this point, he hasn't even THOUGHT about becoming king. Warwick, after being thoroughly miffed by Eddie IV's actions to go against the advice of his kingmaker, decides to unmake his own king by going to the Lancaster family to plot another rebellion.

Yeah, so much of this is a result of people deliberately doing their darnedest to make things worse. But I suppose the same could be said of all Shakespearean tragedies. And human history in general.





So while we have all this chess imagery in the opening, it's really more like checkers as they get kinged and un-kinged and several of them are technically viable candidates to the throne. Since Anne refused to manipulate Richard, Warwick set his sights on Prince Ed while also playing George, which is how we got the saddest couple in the show where they both have a bad case of the Richards. Both view Richard as different genders and try to slot him into their own image. Which is just more sad! Previously, Richard had a freaky dream about how nobody loves him for who he is loomed over by a specter of his father and their spat further emphasizes how important it is that Richard is seen fully as himself, and not by any role others intend to assign on him.





And it's worth noting that even Henry, with whom Richard has been able to be the most open, latches onto Richard because he fulfills a role. It's healthier than anything else Richard has going for him, but it's still a role Richard knows he can't fill, and especially not when he realizes that he does indeed love Henry. Truly, a thoroughly doomed relationship.



Henry projects heavily onto Richard as a pure savior where he doesn't have to deal with complicated feelings like sexuality. He was totally scarred by witnessing his mother's affair when he was little. While this frees Richard of any sexual expectations other people may put on his body, it doesn't solve the problem since it simply substitutes it with one of unobtainable purity, making Richard feel even MORE guilty of his ever-growing romantic feelings. Even if this weren't true though, their time alone together are oh-so-terribly short, and eventually things have to go down.

And that's pretty much where we're at right now! On the precipice of Richard and Henry figuring out who they've really been spending time with, and all that tasty anguish sure to follow. For as rough as the adaptation might be, I still have a lot of affection for its ambition, and all of the political and interpersonal drama contained within.

slightly better. At least with a manga I can kind of control my own pace and let myself take in all the details rather than be drowned in them, like Richard and his misfortune.



And then while I enjoy this take on Richard the character, there's certainly a lot of ways the story chooses to question, define, and display the nature of his being an intersex person, not all of which are kosher. But while it might not be everyone's cup of tea, that isn't to say it isn't somebodies', including those of you reading this. And I certainly wouldn't beguile if more people checked this out or more importantly, its manga. If anything, I hope we've all helped people learn something! I ended up enjoying it but sometimes it definitely felt like I was taking a history lesson more than enjoying a story. Some of the pacing can both be too quick and heavy in a way that if I'm not paying full attention I catch myself drifting into a dangerous slumber as characters are talking, and then the parts that are good I just wish it werebetter. At least with a manga I can kind of control my own pace and let myself take in all the details rather than be drowned in them, like Richard and his misfortune.And then while I enjoy this take on Richard the character, there's certainly a lot of ways the story chooses to question, define, and display the nature of his being an intersex person, not all of which are kosher. But while it might not be everyone's cup of tea, that isn't to say it isn't somebodies', including those of you reading this. And I certainly wouldn't beguile if more people checked this out or more importantly, its manga. If anything, I hope we've all helped people learn something!

Cliffs Notes version of a bunch of blue bloods causing problems on purpose can end up decently compelling.



George, at least, is one Yorkie with the right idea. Oh, it definitely favors being dramatic over being sensitive, in all senses. But sometimes its cathartic to watch someone be a complete emotional trainwreck. Fiction's good for a lot of things! And turns out even theversion of a bunch of blue bloods causing problems on purpose can end up decently compelling.George, at least, is one Yorkie with the right idea.

Save some for me, George!