The latest Crunchyroll Original series attempts to adapt a decade-old webcomic by former Castlevania animated series writer Warren Ellis . The post-apocalyptic series stars a group of psychics who try to protect Whitechapel from a former ally, but its production struggles to deliver either humor or action.

This series is streaming on Crunchyroll

Nick

Jean-Karlo, we're at an interesting time with within the anime industry. Crunchyroll is set to subsume Funimation as a brand, and there's likely to be a lot of big changes, both good and bad, in the wake of Sony taking over the majority of anime streaming. But one thing I think we can all be thankful for is not having to see this logo anymore:

Jean-Karlo

There have been a number of Crunchyroll Originals and how bad they are, all of which ignore the realities of producing an animated series (budgets are never big enough, production never has enough time). So my heart goes out to people who are trying to produce original shows, it's just never easy, and the peanut gallery sure doesn't help. There have been a number of tempests in teapots over some of theOriginals and how bad they are, all of which ignore the realities of producing an animated series (budgets are never big enough, production never has enough time). So my heart goes out to people who are trying to produce original shows, it's just never easy, and the peanut gallery sure doesn't help. But also: couldn't you guys choose better content? Do we have to resort to decade-old webcomics?



Castlevania was still huge. CR was trying to get their original programming on track and banking on a Warren Ellis property seemed like the perfect chance to show off a grim, gritty, ADULT cartoon of their own. Then about four months later...



Out of all the DOA "Originals" projects, FREAKANGELS most definitely died the swiftest death of them all. I'm pretty sure they released this one with a gun to their heads. Look, it was February 2020.was still huge. CR was trying to get their original programming on track and banking on aproperty seemed like the perfect chance to show off a grim, gritty, ADULT cartoon of their own. Then about four months later...Out of all the DOA "Originals" projects,most definitely died the swiftest death of them all. I'm pretty sure they released this one with a gun to their heads.

Well, that's pretty crappy news. But I can't pretend this is some kind of fall from grace for me in particular. I know folks love the Netflix Castlevania serialized action cartoon because it's super-horny and Alucard is sexy, but I couldn't listen to a single character on that show utter a single vowel without wanting to put my fist through the screen. Castlevania is an extremely anachronistic series, so it's not that they "made it goofy" or "ruined the canon with goofy dialogue," I just have to wonder how stoned or thirsty you need to be to think "Eat shit and die."/"Yes, fuck you" is the epitome of character writing. It's okay to like a show just because you're thirsty for the cast, you don't have to pretend otherwise!

FREAKANGELS is also a student of the Warren Fucking Ellis Shit School of God Damned Dialogue Writing. Good news is, CR is equally bad at providing closed captions for their English-language content, so we can't show you most of it. The bad news is I learned how to make my own legible subtitles so fuck you, readers.



Yes, everybody talks like that. All the time. With British accents! Yeahhhhh bad news isis also a student of the Warren Fucking Ellis Shit School of God Damned Dialogue Writing. Good news is, CR is equally bad at providing closed captions for their English-language content, so we can't show you most of it. The bad news is I learned how to make my own legible subtitles so fuck you, readers.Yes, everybody talks like that. All the time. With British accents!

Well, it takes place in the UK? So it at least has a Guy Ritchie-kinda deal to hide behind? But Ellis himself wrote the webcomic the show is based off of, so there's never going to be any redemption for the dialogue. (PS: for the younger folks, a "webcomic" is what we called "Webtoons" before we let a single brand become the name for an entire medium.)



Weird part is, I actually checked out the webcomic years ago and don't remember it being nearly this tryhard. Maybe that's my memory failing, or maybe the screenwriter decided to spice things up by making all the dialogue interminable.

I do want to take a moment and give a very stern admonishment to Crunchyroll for FREAKANGELS . Ignoring the content: it's inexcusable for a show to be released without subtitles in 2022. Full-stop. We even watched the show with the subtitles option on, nothing. This isn't a "sub vs dub" issue, it's an accessibility issue. How the heck was I supposed to watch this show if I had a hearing disability? We are long past the point where closed captioning can be passed off as an add-on. However soon those subtitles are patched in will be too late—that stuff needed to be there Day One.



You've got that right. And I think the show would agree with you based on some of its sentiments.

Huh, what a prescient-yet-agreeable statement to come from this show!

So besides very definitely lobbying for worker's rights, what's this show about?

angels: a gang of psychics that protect the town of Whitechapel in the ruins of London.



Oh, wait, pardon me, it's "Shite-chapel". God damn, Ellis, you brilliant writer, you did it again. ...I'm being sarcastic, by the way.

Okay, so like... this is one of those "twenty minutes into the future"-type deals. The United Kingdom was rocked by a disaster; scores of people are dead, massive chunks of the country are flooded, and infrastructure has been devastated. A girl named Alice is mentally deluded by a wanderer named Mark into thinking that it was the Freakangels: a gang of psychics that protect the town of Whitechapel in the ruins of London.Oh, wait, pardon me, it's "Shite-chapel". God damn, Ellis, you brilliant writer, you did it again. ...I'm being sarcastic, by the way.



We learn later on that "Freakangels" was a name they all came up with when they were in high school, and yeah that tracks. Including Mark up there, there's a total of 12 of them. Which is three more than the number of episodes this show has, so a lot of them aren't going to matter. One that DOES is Connor here:

Connor is a good bean. When Alice comes around brandishing a shotgun and howling for Freakangel blood, he simply incapacitates her because he can tell when Mark has messed with someone—and he and Mark have bad blood. Also: Alice goes to Whitechapel in a red hood like she's a B.B. Hood cosplayer.





He's basically the leader, in that he's the only person in the Freakangels who isn't an asshole, a raging alcoholic, or totally irrelevant. KK, for the record, is part of the first 2:

It's cool to see a raven-haired metal chick who'd break my face, and KK apparently is a lifelong wrench wench for helicopters. But also: meh.

KK should be cool, but she winds up only being cool in the way a 14-year-old thinks being an adult is cool. She drinks and swears and insults every person who looks her way, and after an episode or two that gets really tiresome.



Sounds like everything else Ellis has written, hey-o! Jack would be cooler, but he's also much more of a jerk—in a tragic way. He mostly keeps to his fishing boat. He has a nice heart, but he can be a real violent prick when he want to be. You can see bits where his sensitivity comes through, he'd make for a cool older brother. But he has a lot of ducks he needs to get in a row—and he never does.



He's also majorly hung up on Sirkka, who used to date him exclusively before the world ended and she decided to go full bacchanal in a vacated mansion.

The implication I got was that Sirkka was always a libertine, which is part of Jack's issues with her. She really loves Jack, but Jack makes that really hard. As Connor put it, they'd be very happy together if they ever sorted their stuff out.

Sirkka is another character who should be more interesting than she is. She has a far more idealistic, optimistic view of humanity than her friends, and is sympathetic to damn near everyone, even the shittiest of people. Unfortunately she never really does anything, and the narrative is too cynical to ever entertain her perspective for more than a sentence or two.

A bit part of the story is how the powers of the various Freakangels is affected by their personality: all of them have the same set of abilities (which they call "the package"), but they're slightly different in application. We'll come back to Sirkka and how her deal could have been much cooler, it factors into the show. Just know it's a letdown because this is an "Anime™" and anime is not kid stuff.



On the topic of shitty people though, there's Luke. Luke sucks shit. Everyone hates him, but they keep him around for increasingly stupid reasons across this story.

Flatliners , the four minutes of oxygen deprivation messed with her brain but also expanded her connection to her powers. She spends her days having weird visions about tadpoles while thinking up three impossible things to do before breakfast.

Luke being a tremendous piece of crap is a major focus of the story and drives much of the main conflict. And Ellis should have taken a few cues from what Luke learns as a result of his asshat-ery. But oh well. Arkady is a much nicer character and a good example of how "packages" vary; a hippy, she's been "off" ever since she temporarily died from an overdose. Much like in, the four minutes of oxygen deprivation messed with her brain but also expanded her connection to her powers. She spends her days having weird visions about tadpoles while thinking up three impossible things to do before breakfast.

The Sandman without any of the inherent pathos or tragedy. She's just there, flower crown askew, saying cryptic nonsense that only comes to a head at the very end of the story.

I really want to like Arkady, but all I can see when she's on screen is a cut-rate version of Delirium fromwithout any of the inherent pathos or tragedy. She's just there, flower crown askew, saying cryptic nonsense that only comes to a head at the very end of the story.

In a better story, her connection to her powers would be much more poignant. We don't get that story.



And then you have The Rest. They perform one function apiece and get nothing to actually do in the story. Caz doesn't even get a specialty of her own. She's just their second mechanic.



Alice points out she has amazing biceps, but that's about it from her. Kirk and Carl here (pictured with KK) are similarly quite wasted in this story. I couldn't even tell who was who, they mattered so little. Apparently in the webcomic, it was implied that they were gay and in a relationship with each other. Here... well, one of them can stimulate growth in strawberries? And that's about it!

It's simple. Carl grows their food, and Kirk does his best cosplay of Numbah 1 from Codename: Kids Next Door . Both equally essential to surviving in a broken world.

Quincy, M.D. (which is webcomic-only lore).

Mikki is a doctor and she's used her powers to learn everything she can about mending bones with telekinesis, and Kait uses her powers to deeply wish to be a cop and apparently has a ladyboner for(which is webcomic-only lore).





And yes I'm using phonetic subtitles. The accents are an important part of the experience.

I do appreciate that basically everyone immediately is sick of Kait's wannabe cop shtick. Alice is there for 10 minutes and realizes the lady sucks.And yes I'm using phonetic subtitles. The accents are an important part of the experience.





Also, Jack and KK secretly pushed Mark off of a cliff at Stonehenge when he was exiled because they knew he'd try to worm his way back. They're quite surprised it didn't stick.

And that's about it. The Freakangels for the most part go their own way and do their own thing to keep Whitechapel intact, using their powers to help however they can. Which is where Mark comes in: he used to be their leader, but was exiled when he started using his powers to manipulate people's minds directly. While the Freakangels all have some degree of telepathy, they can't control people—at best, they can only encourage thoughts that are already there. Mark can full-on plant false memories, which the Freakangels had established as being the highest taboo.Also, Jack and KK secretly pushed Mark off of a cliff at Stonehenge when he was exiled because they knew he'd try to worm his way back. They're quite surprised it didn't stick.



Pretty much the entire show is Mark sending in brainwashed refugees to secretly fuck Whitechapel up, and the dysfunctional Freakangels failing to stop him for 8 1/2 episodes. Turns out an abundance of both psychic powers and trauma doesn't build leadership skills and it certainly doesn't stop the local knitting club from becoming sleeper cells.





When Mark brainwashes a trio of locals into bombing Whitechapel, Jack almost catches them—but Sirkka is such a trusting ingenue that she waves off Jack's suspicions, even though he's right. They even tell Sirkka she's "too kind."

Mark's plans are honestly halfway-decent, if only because he's an actually intelligent villain. Far from some Machiavellian who's accounted for the brand of toilet paper they'd use, Mark is able to make his plans work by virtue of knowing how to best manipulate his friends' shortcomings. When Mark sends a gang of raiders to sack Whitechapel, he knows Connor would take pity on their families and offer them refuge—even though Whitechapel can barely accommodate them. Connor's just that much of a bleeding heart.When Mark brainwashes a trio of locals into bombing Whitechapel, Jack almost catches them—but Sirkka is such a trusting ingenue that she waves off Jack's suspicions, even though he's right. They even tell Sirkka she's "too kind."



He apparently also knew Jack and Sirkka would be too distracted having galaxy brain sex to notice somebody planting a bomb in their bedroom. And he was right!

World’s End Harem ... Well, at least the psychic sex is better than what they have going on in...

FREAKANGELS ' brain is that it's an action show animated on 10 pence and a prayer.



Oh no! Watch out for those slowly falling cardboard standees of trucks, Kait! Though once guns start blazing and blood starts spilling, the real issue with this show comes to light. Like yeah, the script's not great, but the real bullet to' brain is that it's an action show animated on 10 pence and a prayer.Oh no! Watch out for those slowly falling cardboard standees of trucks, Kait!



There are all kinds of bizarre shortcuts taken with the animation that just come off as bizarre. Take this scene where Luke is talking to his beleaguered girlfriend Janine; you'll notice Janine's head looks a little off compared to everything else. For whatever reason, Janine's head in this scene was rendered in 3D—and only her head. Then they just just slid it around to replicate animation. And it's far from the only time: cigarettes that are clearly 3D props placed over someone's hand, or 3D eyes that don't line up with the line of sight... I prefer 3D VTubers to 2D, sure, but this is all just puzzling.





Creators for CR's other originals have come out about how drastically underfunded their shows were compared to the industry standard, and that seems to be the same case here. Every corner that can be cut is, and that's a bad situation for a series trying to be a dark, gritty action show. The only expenses not spared are all the gratuitous gore scenes.



Priorities! It doesn't help that the story is so scattershot. Maybe it's because of how the webcomic had more than just nine half-hour episodes to cover its story, but so many plotlines seem to peter out. The stuff with Janine is a great example: she and Luke had a fiery relationship, but just when Luke seemed to be worming back into her pants Janine turns up dead and Luke is the main suspect. The Freakangels having to distrust one of their own only helps Mark further his own goals.

Note: this is the prettied up and sanitized version of the story. In the webcomic, Luke is a literal rapist who not only mind controlled Janine to keep her from arguing with him, but also mindwiped at least one anonymous woman to control her into having sex with him. He is 100% guilty and they still keep him around despite that. So I guess I can forgive this version of the characters for not immediately putting a bullet in his head.





But yeah, it's not until Luke makes it look like he might hurt Sirkka that Jack shoots him in the face.



I do want to pause here because while Luke did deserve the bullet, he makes a very valid argument against Sirkka: while Sirkka uses her powers for love and to help people overcome their trauma, he points out that what she does is just as manipulative as anything else. After all: she's just strengthening the positive thoughts in people's heads. He's not wrong, but it's one of those "The Worst Person You Know Has A Good Point" things. Even I'm loathe to give him credit for this because at least Sirkka lets people say "no." Sanitized indeed, this version of the story reveals that Mark had killed Janine and that Luke had only, like... cut himself by accident and the blood got on his shoe. Luke is still a heel, mind—while he isn't completely mind-controlling Janine, he's still guilty of using his telepathy to strengthen how much Janine loves him (which, she actually did). There's more pathos being that Luke genuinely loves Janine and just doesn't have the emotional intelligence to maintain a healthy relationship; there's a scene where he's utterly distraught because an illustration she had done of the two of them was trashed. Guy's sorting through a house full of Van Goghs because this painting was "the only one worth anything." Doesn't stop him from being a piece of crap, but it's at least better than the webcomic.But yeah, it's not until Luke makes it look like he might hurt Sirkka that Jack shoots him in the face.I do want to pause here because while Luke did deserve the bullet, he makes a very valid argument against Sirkka: while Sirkka uses her powers for love and to help people overcome their trauma, he points out that what she does is just as manipulative as anything else. After all: she's just strengthening the positive thoughts in people's heads. He's not wrong, but it's one of those "The Worst Person You Know Has A Good Point" things. Even I'm loathe to give him credit for this because at least Sirkka lets people say "no."



You'd think all that would be a pretty dark and cynical end to Luke's story, and it is! Dark and cynical, at least. It's not actually the end of his story because whoops, resurrecting from the dead is contagious!



Yeah, Luke is back up and running after getting his brain shot through. Poor guy even has to plug up the bullet hole before he can use his powers! As Kait said, "please don't finger the corpse-hole."





I can't think for a better representation of this show than that poorly-drawn dickhead. But it also kind of IS the end of that subplot because after this everyone just...forgets about punishing or rehabilitating Luke at all. He's back, a pound or two lighter, and the worst he gets is somebody drawing a dick on his newly reformed head.I can't think for a better representation of this show than that poorly-drawn dickhead.

Arkady threatens to put Luke through five minutes of her experience from overdosing if he ever "forgets what consent means" again, but that still feels like a slap on the wrist.



Though to be fair, by that point they had bigger fish to fry since Mark just waltzed into town and gives his big villain speech while the cast are holding a prayer circle.







Mark was key to this: he wanted to do some damage, similar to how he thinks non-psychics ("basics") are worth mentally manipulating. His trauma gave him an ego trip. The Freakangels, as it turns out, were the ones who "broke the world." All twelve of them were born with their powers at the exact same time and were sequestered by the government for it. Pushed to their limits and hunted by literal armies, they combined their powers and created a shockwave that basically ruined everything, leaving London under a magic veil. The veil appears as an aurora in the night sky.Mark was key to this: he wanted to do some damage, similar to how he thinks non-psychics ("basics") are worth mentally manipulating. His trauma gave him an ego trip.





Also in the midst of this Connor and Alice have a totally heatless teenager-y romance. I didn't mention it because it's way more boring than a romance that started at gunpoint should be.

Note that Alice is the only person who figures out that the people with inexplicable magic powers are maybe connected to the unexplained magic barrier around the British isles. Guess the apocalypse killed all the observant people.Also in the midst of this Connor and Alice have a totally heatless teenager-y romance. I didn't mention it because it's way more boring than a romance that started at gunpoint should be.



Don't worry, we've given it all the attention it deserves Anyway, Mark manages to worm his way back to the Freakangels with a proposition: with all the locals terrified and about to leave Whitechapel given how much of a mess things have become, Mark proposes that they all be traumatized into avoiding the Freakangels forever, because... apparently, people wouldn't leave them alone unless he made them think the Freakangels were literal demons?





Every single moment of sentiment or pathos or vulnerability has to be undercut by a sardonic one-liner because god forbid this story admit to being about anything besides gore and swear words. It's trying to be a thematic debate between leading through honest empathy vs ruling through fear. Connor is trying to do the former, but failing because he can't face the guilt he feels over causing all this. And while those are interesting ideas, it's all dragged down by a script that refuses to be sincere for more than 30 seconds at a time.Every single moment of sentiment or pathos or vulnerability has to be undercut by a sardonic one-liner because god forbid this story admit to being about anything besides gore and swear words.

That's just Warren Ellis for you. Your debate about altruism vs a strong-handed approach isn't balanced just because your altruistic people are constantly getting sucker-punched.





is that Arkady unlocks her super ultra mind powers that she's been having visions about all show, and uses the threat of everlasting mental torture to force Mark (and Luke) into obeying her.

Also it decidedly doesn't trust altruism at all. The way this story is resolved—after the world's most high intensity game of Red Rover—is that Arkady unlocks her super ultra mind powers that she's been having visions about all show, and uses the threat of everlasting mental torture to force Mark (and Luke) into obeying her.

Yeah, all that crap about Mark and ultimately they just... let him off. Dead bodies are dangling from the guy's neck like millstones but it's okay, because Arkady has a plan: teleporting outside of the Veil.



It's also just incredibly fucked that our heroes win by...just doing what the bad guys do. Like I guess it's bad and against the rules to mind control people, unless they're useful to your cause? It's really bullshit, and only made worse by how the show tries to sequel bait by pulling a new plot out of its ass in the closing minutes. Or well, out of Arkady's ass. Okay actually her mouth.

Something keeps telling Arkady to "grow the frogs and feed the crows", which is supposed to sound deep but it just sounds forced.

FREAKANGELS is in the same universe as Shaman King . Go figure.

It's also never resolved, outside of insinuating Arkady is planning to get the rest of the cast killed so they can also come back to life and get better powers. Which I guess meansis in the same universe as. Go figure.



This is some webcomic lore that the series doesn't do a very good job of explaining: the Freakangels are effectively immortal and killing one makes them come back stronger—hence why Arkady came back with growing powers. Mark actually did die when he got pushed off the cliff, his body just healed itself. (Also, the webcomic explained that he came back evil because his brain repaired itself while soaked in filthy water.) Arkady can teleport the lot outside of the veil, but Mark knows that this is a bad idea. We don't get any explanation as to why that is.



That's because this show doesn't end, it just stops. It resolves basically nothing, what closure it does offer is antithetical to its own previous ideas. It's a bad ending even before you remember everyone in Whitechapel was dependent on Carl's magic gardening powers for sustainable food, so the Freakangels fucking off to parts unknown means they've left Alice and everyone else to go full Donner Party.



If you had any emotional investment in, say, the resolution of Luke's story with Janine or Jack and Sirkka's relationship, this show has nothing for you. Even if it was snarky and gave you a middle finger over it all, that'd be something. Instead, all you get is... this weird attempt at being poignant.

Super Crooks looked good. Otherwise you have to make you own fun, like me.

It's just not good, and not even in an interesting way. It's a cheap, workmanlike adaptation of a story that was past its expiration date long before its main creator got Milkshake Duck'd. If you really need to see an animated adaptation of controversial comic writer's project, at leastlooked good. Otherwise you have to make you own fun, like me.

Studio Mir (I'm quite burnt out on their art style), but FREAKANGELS just doesn't have anything to show for itself. The aesthetic is functional, with a lot of gaps. The writing is only good if you're the kind of guy who thinks "Eat shit and die" is the height of writing. And it puts zero effort into earning its attempt at an ending. I feel for the folks who worked on this because they tried, but I still don't know what they were going for. And whatever it was, it just doesn't work. Not having captions is bad enough to where honestly the show isn't worth watching on that alone. But if I'm charitable... this still isn't a good show. Points for a show trying to be An Anime™ that doesn't resort to(I'm quite burnt out on their art style), butjust doesn't have anything to show for itself. The aesthetic is functional, with a lot of gaps. The writing is only good if you're the kind of guy who thinks "Eat shit and die" is the height of writing. And it puts zero effort into earning its attempt at an ending. I feel for the folks who worked on this because they tried, but I still don't know what they were going for. And whatever it was, it just doesn't work.



And If you really need to see this show, be sure to take some of its own advice.

It's such a disappointment that they had their chance and all they could do was " Chronicle with pointy chins." The Crunchyroll Originals deserve better, and it's not the fault of the many hardworking animators or writers that the shows are so lackluster. By all means, there are a lot of things that the anime industry can do better in the U.S. It's not too later for them to do that.